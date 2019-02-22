STAFFORD, Va. — A former police officer is accused of trying to hire a hit man to take out witnesses against her.

The Free Lance-Star reports 38-year-old Cassie Crisano was already charged with 21 counts before she had four more charges certified Thursday.

The former Prince George’s County, Maryland, officer is accused of defrauding her insurance company of $20,000. The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office was tipped off by Terry Linton, a man charged with soliciting a child on the internet.

Unaware Linton was working with police, Crisano arranged to burn down Stafford County’s Public Safety Building with him after she was released on bail. She was arrested, and has remained in custody since. Prosecutors say she told a confidential informant in jail that she had a hit list, and wired more than $5,000.

The report didn’t include comment from Crisano.

