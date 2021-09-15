Between December 2015 and the spring of 2019, when the facility closed, Jones spent more than $800,000 of residents’ benefits on herself, leading to deficiencies that endangered residents’ health and safety, court documents state. These conditions prompted state and federal audits and during those audits Jones made false statements, prosecutors said.
“While the vulnerable residents of her facility suffered through dreadful living conditions, the defendant selfishly used their benefits to pay for her own debts, travel, and gambling expenses in Atlantic City and Las Vegas,” Acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia Raj Parekh said in a statement.
Jones faces a maximum of 10 years in prison at sentencing, which is set for Jan. 11.