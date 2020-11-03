The town fired Havens and requested a Virginia State Police investigation in June.
Search warrants said that a Twitter user who described working as a police officer, later identified as Havens, sent sexually explicit pictures of children to another user.
A statement that Christiansburg police issued in July said the department was “both shocked and outraged by the conduct demonstrated by a now-former agency member.”
