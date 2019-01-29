BALTIMORE — A Maryland man has pleaded guilty to federal charges that he paid two teenage girls for sex while he was employed as a police officer in Washington, D.C.

Court records show 29-year-old Chukwuemeka Ekwonna, of Glenn Dale, pleaded guilty in Baltimore on Tuesday to two counts of sex trafficking of a minor. The former officer faces a minimum of 10 years in prison and a maximum of 20 years in prison under his plea agreement with prosecutors. Ekwonna’s sentencing is scheduled for May 10.

U.S. Attorney Robert Hur’s office said in a statement that Ekwonna worked as a Metropolitan Police Department officer in Washington when he exchanged more than 250 text messages and social media messages with two girls, ages 14 and 15, and paid both for sex.

