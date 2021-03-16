Hamrin, formerly known as Tammy A. Cheek, was the president of Preferred Escrow & Title in Virginia Beach.
Hamrin misappropriated closing funds from the company’s escrow account by making seven unauthorized wire transfers to different parties at the request of a person Hamrin had an “online personal relationship” with, the release said.
The release said Hamrin put approximately $199,000 of her own money back into the the escrow account, leaving it with a shortage of $516,000. The shortage left 48 real estate closings with insufficient funds.
Hamrin is scheduled to be sentenced on July 26, the news release said. She faces a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.