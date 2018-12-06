BOWIE, Md. — A former principal at a Maryland private school has been arrested on charges he sexually assaulted two students at the school about 50 years ago.

Maryland State Police said in a statement Thursday that 90-year-old Russell Isaac was arrested Monday at his Bowie home on rape charges. He was being held at the Prince George’s County Detention Center.

Police began investigating in May 2016 when a woman accused Isaac of sexually assaulting her in the late 1960s, when she was a 14-year-old student at the W.C. Moffett School in Barclay, a Queen Anne’s County town. A second former student subsequently told investigators that Isaac sexually assaulted her when she was 15.

According to police, the women said the assaults occurred at the school between 1966 and 1968.

