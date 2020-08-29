According to prosecutors, Baltimore plumber Philip Michael Loverde obtained plumbing contracts through his company and directed private developers and contractors to Smith to install further services without obtaining the necessary permits.
According to court documents, Smith and Loverde ran the scheme from January 2014 through February 2016. In all, Smith admitted he received at least $64,000 for the work performed by DPW crews.
Loverde pleaded guilty to similar charges in January. Smith faces a maximum sentence of 20 years imprisonment. U.S. District Judge Catherine C. Blake has not yet scheduled sentencing dates for Smith or Loverde.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.