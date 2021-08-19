McCabe spent five hours testifying in U.S. District Court in Norfolk, The Virginian-Pilot reported. He’ll return to the witness stand Thursday to begin cross examination.
McCabe testified that he consistently waited until the last minute to file campaign finance reports and probably failed to report some contributions and expenditures, but claimed it was never intentional.
McCabe also admitted taking a $12,500 check from Gerard “Jerry” Boyle, who had a contract with the jail, while running for mayor in 2016. McCabe admitted getting a $5,000 loan from Boyle, and accepting $3,000 to $4,000 from him to spend during a casino trip, but said it was because they were friends.
McCabe denied ever directing his staff to give favored contractors bid information, as some employees claimed while testifying.