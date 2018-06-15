THE DISTRICT

Ex-teacher's aide charged with sex abuse

A former prekindergarten teacher’s aide was arrested Friday on a charge that he sexually abused a child for more than two years at a day-care center and school in Northwest Washington, according to D.C. police.

Juan Arturo Perez, 65, of Northwest, was charged with second-degree child abuse. His attorney could not be reached for comment.

Police said the incidents occurred while Perez worked for CentroNía, a multicultural learning center in Columbia Heights, and involved Perez allegedly inappropriately touching a girl starting when she was 6 years old.

An arrest affidavit filed in court says that the victim for the first time on March 31 told a teacher’s aide about the alleged abuse, and the aide contacted authorities two days later.

Kate Akalonu, CentroNía’s director of development and communication, said Perez was immediately suspended when the school learned of the allegation from police and he no longer works there.

“The safety and well-being of CentroNía’s students and families is our priority,” Akalonu said in a statement.

— Peter Hermann

More inauguration protest cases dropped

For the third time in less than a month, federal prosecutors this week dismissed cases against a handful of defendants charged with felony rioting during President Trump’s Inauguration Day ceremony.

D.C. prosecutors on Wednesday dismissed eight cases against defendants with prejudice, meaning the government will not be allowed to refile charges at a later date. Prosecutors did not explain their reasoning in documents filed in D.C. Superior Court and later signed by Judge Robert E. Morin, the court’s chief judge.

Prosecutors dismissed the cases against Steven Backus, Edward Bickard, Mally Espaillat, Saline Golenberg, Alexa Grazio, Elizabeth Lagesse, Luke McGowan-Arnold and Breton Strasburger. At least six of the eight were scheduled to go to trial on June 25.

The Jan. 20, 2017, vandalism of downtown businesses stretched over 16 blocks, with many participants wearing black and covering their faces with masks or scarves. In all, 234 people were charged.

— Keith L. Alexander