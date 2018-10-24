CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. — An attorney for a former Virginia Tech student accused of illegally possessing an assault weapon says the Chinese national has decided to leave the United Sates.

Attorney Jessica Sherman-Stoltz tells The Roanoke Times 20-year-old Yunsong Zhao decided to withdraw his asylum request and leave this week. She says the asylum hearing was set for Wednesday, and Zhao was set to leave Tuesday.

Zhao was accused of equipping an AR-15 with a 30-round magazine at a shooting range. Virginia prohibits non-citizens from having guns with magazines with more than 20 rounds.

He was arrested early this year on a charge of illegal possession of an assault rifle by a non-U.S. citizen or permanent resident and spent over seven months in custody. A judge dismissed the charge in September, citing insufficient evidence.

___

Information from: The Roanoke Times, http://www.roanoke.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.