RICHMOND, Va. — A former D.C. region transit police officer serving 15 years in prison for trying to help the Islamic State could see his sentence reduced after an appeals court threw out two of his convictions.

Nicholas Young was convicted of attempting to provide material support to a terror group and two counts of obstruction of justice.

A three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the terror charge Thursday, but vacated the obstruction charges.

The court said the government failed to show that Young tried to thwart a grand jury investigation.

In 2016, Young sent $245 in gift cards to an account he believed belonged to an ISIS fighter. The man was actually an FBI informant.

The court ordered a new sentencing hearing.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.