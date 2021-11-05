In 2015 and 2016, a senior care management service company referred elderly clients to Washburn to secure legal services. Washburn then entered separate power of attorney agreements, entitling her to compensation and reimbursement for expenses and services, but preventing her from using the personal property for herself.
The news release says Washburn wrote multiple checks and made wire transfers from her victims’ accounts to herself. In 2017, she tried to designate herself as beneficiary of two investment accounts which were worth approximately $288,000.
In 2018, Washburn told a mortgage lender that she was an elderly victim’s relative and that the victim gave her $40,000 to buy a home. Washburn took $45,000 from the victim’s account and deposited it in her own, the news release said.