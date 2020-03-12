The 53-year-old was accused of inappropriately touching a female inmate in the lock-up area at the Chesapeake courthouse in February 2019, authorities and news outlets have said. Burnside told investigators that the woman’s hands touched his genitals, though he described it as a “bump,” according to The Pilot.
Special prosecutor Greg Turpin alleged in court this week that Burnside had actually repeatedly pulled the victim’s hands to his genitals while handcuffing her in a holding cell at the courthouse.
In his closing argument to jurors, Burnside’s attorney, Curtis Brown, cast doubt on the accuser’s credibility and alleged the woman could not identify Burnside in a photo line up, the newspaper said. The jury of five women and two men sided with the defense.
