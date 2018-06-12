RICHMOND, Va. — A former Virginia lawmaker has withdrawn his name for consideration to be a top regulator of public utilities, financial service companies and other businesses.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that former Sen. John Watkins has said he is no longer interested in serving on the State Corporation Commission.

Watkins is pro-business moderate Republican who sometimes clashed with more conservative elements of his party. He expressed interest in serving on the SCC earlier this year, but lawmakers have yet to vote on filling the position.

Watkins endorsed lobbyist David Clarke to fill a vacancy on the three-person commission.

Clarke has emerged as the consensus favorite and lawmakers are likely to vote him in later this summer.

___

Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com

