MANASSAS, Va. — A former Virginia megachurch youth leader and music teacher already convicted of inappropriate behavior with a child has admitted to the same behavior with another girl.

News outlets report 27-year-old Jordan Baird pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of taking indecent liberties. He’s scheduled to be sentenced May 20.

Baird worked at The Life Church in Manassas, where his father is pastor. Prince William County special prosecutor Kevin Gross says Baird’s inappropriate behavior with the girl began in 2012 when she was a 14-year-old music student. Baird later exposed and pleasured himself in front of the 16-year-old. He asked her to perform sex acts, which she refused.

Baird was convicted last year of five counts of taking indecent liberties with another teenager at the church. He was sentenced to five months in jail.

