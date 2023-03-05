Earth and Space Science Lab celebrates 60 years

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Adam Farbman stood before about 70 eager first graders. He tried — perhaps in vain — to calm them, gently explaining the importance of using quiet voices and remaining seated for what was about to happen.

The children nodded seriously, signaling that they understood. But all of that went out the window moments later when Farbman, co-director of the Earth and Space Science Lab (ESSL) in Frederick, pulled out a turtle.

The students shrieked with delight as Shelly, an Eastern Painted Turtle not much bigger than a deck of cards, waggled her legs and displayed her bright orange markings.

“I know you’re excited,” Farbman said to the children. “And you should be excited. Because this is one of the coolest places in Frederick County.”

The ESSL has been a fixture of the public school experience in Frederick County since its inception during the Cold War.

As it celebrates its 60th anniversary this school year, Farbman said, the institution remains focused on its original mission — stretching limited resources to give students an experience they couldn’t get in a typical classroom.

About 18,000 students come through the ESSL every year, mostly elementary schoolers on half-day field trips. Every first through fifth grade class in the county visits the facility annually.

One recent morning, first and fifth graders from Tuscarora Elementary School had their turn. They spent an hour studying organisms like horseshoe crabs, fire-bellied toads, hissing cockroaches and corn snakes, and an hour learning about the sun, moon and stars.

Lisa Bruck, a trained astronomer and the ESSL’s other co-director, ushered the younger children and their parent chaperones into the Ausherman Planetarium. She told students with light-up shoes to keep their feet still, so as not to disturb the darkness.

Once everyone was in a seat, Bruck pressed a button, and the 35-foot dome overhead shifted from purple to deep blue. The children shouted, amazed.

“You guys are going to be easy to please,” Bruck said, laughing.

Outside, fifth graders gathered in the Natelli Observatory to look at the sun through a special 14-inch telescope. Around its fiery edges, they could see solar flares.

“I can’t believe that’s happening right now,” one girl whispered.

Bruck and Farbman are used to the chaos that can erupt when scores of elementary schoolers file into a building filled to the brim with displays specially designed to pique their interest — from the collection of skulls to the display of high-quality model rockets to the taxidermy black bear, coyote and bobcat overlooking a bubbling waterfall meant to represent Cunningham Falls.

When the Tuscarora students began boarding the bus home, the ESSL’s hallways fell quiet.

In about 30 minutes, a cohort of fourth graders would be arriving. But for now, Bruck and Farbman launched into a routine they practice nearly 180 days per year.

“We catch our breath. Try to eat lunch,” said Farbman, who studied parks management and worked as a park ranger and middle school teacher before taking over the ESSL. “Get ready for round two.”

Parent volunteers are crucial to the ESSL’s operation, Farbman said. Each day, he coaches chaperones on how to hold snakes, lizards or other critters for students to observe. It wouldn’t be possible to serve students without the chaperones.

“I always try to make it as engaging for the adults in the room as for the kids,” he said. “It’s a fun balance to play.”

The ESSL hasn’t seen a staffing increase since the late 1980s, Bruck and Farbman said. Besides the two of them, the only other full-time employee is a caretaker for the animals.

The building operates on a tight budget, and its needs are notably different from other Frederick County Public Schools facilities. Without a backup generator, Bruck and Farbman once had to return to the ESSL during an after-hours power outage and run extension cords across the street, so the animals’ habitats remained functional.

About a third of the ESSL’s revenues come from ticket sales for its community events, which run about twice a month. Admission is $6 per person.

“We try to keep it accessible to people, but we’ve got to make a little bit of money,” Farbman said.

The community consistently demonstrates its support. This year, the ESSL is selling out shows faster than ever, Bruck said.

Farbman attributes that to the influx of new families to Frederick County, who — unlike longtime residents — aren’t familiar with the facility.

The ESSL was established in 1962, in the thick of the space race. It was funded through a $25,000 federal grant as part of the National Defense Education Act, which then-President Dwight D. Eisenhower enacted to bolster science and math education nationwide.

As the 1960s continued, the ESSL developed a partnership with NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, Philip Brohawn wrote in a short book honoring the facility’s 50th anniversary in 2012. The ESSL became one of the first educational organizations to receive models of American satellites from NASA.

The facility’s focus shifted over the years as science curriculum targets changed. It now offers lessons and exhibits on oceanography, geology and meteorology, in addition to astronomy.

In its relatively new location on Madison Street in Frederick, which opened in 2009, the ESSL boasts a state-of-the-art digital planetarium system that FCPS says is the first of its kind installed in a U.S. public school system.

It also has aquarium habitats designed to mimic the freshwater streams of the Catoctin Mountains, the brackish environment of the Chesapeake Bay and the saltwater of the Atlantic Ocean.

At “touch tanks,” students can feel starfish, sea urchins and horseshoe crabs. The hallways are lined with cabinets full of fossils and interactive displays.

It’s a unique facility, Farbman said. The lab is “museum-quality,” but since it’s owned and operated by FCPS, it can devote itself fully to students.

“There’s nothing like this in the United States. We’re very fortunate,” he said.

