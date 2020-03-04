In a news release, Museum Collections Curator Karen Sherry said the ratification of the Nineteenth Amendment in 1920 marked the culmination of a concerted fight for women’s suffrage and heralded a new age of female participation in American civic life. She said the stories in the exhibit underscore the importance of civic engagement.
Along with the exhibition, a newly created photograph will also be on display. It is a re-creation of an iconic photo of suffragists from 1915 featuring modern day female activists from Virginia. The photo will be displayed at the museum throughout the year and reproduced in a limited-edition print series.
The exhibition will run through Sept. 27.
