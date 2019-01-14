RICHMOND, Va. — A proposal to update Virginia’s definition of a hate crime to include gender, gender identity and sexual orientation has failed to get out of a Senate committee.

The bill submitted by state Attorney General Mark Herring failed after the Republican-dominated Senate Courts of Justice Committee on Monday voted 8-6 against reporting the bill to the full Senate.

Herring, a Democrat, says he is disappointed to see the bill die in a party-line vote.

He says that at a time when communities in Virginia and around the country are seeing a rise in hate crimes, the General Assembly has sent a message to people who feel vulnerable “that they will not take the measures needed to protect them.”

An identical bill has been introduced in the House of Delegates.

