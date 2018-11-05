LOUISA, Va. — Authorities say the pilot of a small plane was killed when his aircraft crashed onto private property in Virginia.

News outlets cite a Virginia State Police release that says an experimental plane crashed shortly after taking off from the Louisa Count Airport on Sunday afternoon. The 70-year-old pilot, Timothy M. Henson, was the only one on board.

The release says he died at the scene.

The crash is under investigation.

