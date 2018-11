WAYNESBORO, Va. — A wildlife expert says a rare, two-headed snake found several months ago in Virginia near the nation’s capital has died.

The Washington Post reports state herpetologist JD Kleopfer said in a Facebook post this week the snake died. He says it peacefully passed away last week for no apparent reason, as it was just discovered dead one morning.

The Copperhead was found in a yard in a northern Virginia neighborhood in September.

The Wildlife Center of Virginia previously said in a statement that an examination of the reptile found it had two tracheas and two esophagi, but shared one heart and a set of lungs. Biologists believe both heads were capable of biting and distributing venom.

Kleopfer says two-headed snakes are rare because they don’t live long in the wild.

