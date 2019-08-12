The 1937 Packard convertible once owned by Abby Thomas’s family in Durham, N.C. Abby is on the left wearing sandals, and her brother, Peter, is on the opposite fender. The other kids are neighborhood children gathered for a “funeral” for the car when the family sold it. Abby’s father called the car “Marco Polo” because of all the exploring they did in it. (Courtesy of Abby Thomas)

Abby Thomas soon grew accustomed to the reception she’d get when walking back to her family’s car after shopping in Durham, N.C., in the 1960s: two or three men standing around, eager to talk to whoever was driving that striking antique automobile.

It was Abby in her family’s beloved 1937 maroon Packard convertible.

“My father named it ‘Marco Polo’ because it traveled so far, taking us all over the country on annual vacations,” said Abby, who lives in Silver Spring. She responded to my recent call for old-car stories.

The Packard was the car in which Abby learned to drive a manual transmission — and to use her arm as an indicator.

“There were no turn signals or brake lights,” she said. “No seat belts, of course; I remember my mother putting out an arm to hold us kids when she braked.”

Said Abby: “It had a front bench seat and a rumble seat, which my father converted so that we children could sleep tucked in behind on long drives. Sometimes the cats traveled with us too, each in a box in the trunk, with an oven grill attached in front of each box for air, and the trunk lid slightly open.”

Abby’s father was a mathematics professor at Duke University, and with his summers free, he’d pack the family into Marco Polo and go exploring.

“We’d take these long trips out west, to Wyoming. Daddy was a lover of the Old West,” she said.

Abby and her younger brother, Peter, would be ensconced in the rumble seat, which had been modified so they could lay down and doze in it while the Packard motored on.

“I remember feeling so secure,” said Abby, 75. “Here you are in this little, enclosed space. You know how soothing a car can be. It’s like sleeping in a train, just the sounds going on and on, and here are these people who you utterly trust: your parents. Now that I think of it, it’s probably the safest feeling I’ve ever had.”

Abby’s father ended up selling the Packard — twice. He bought it back once. It left the family forever in the 1970s, sold to its long-term mechanic, who promptly flipped it for a profit.

“We felt betrayed,” Abby said.

The first time Abby’s father sold the car, the neighborhood kids held a funeral for it. They picked flowers and decorated the Packard with them, then draped themselves across its bulky metalwork for a photo.

That’s Abby on the front left, with glasses, sandals and socks, and her brother on the opposite fender.

I love that snapshot, as much for the way it captures a certain skinned-knee childhood as for the Packard. The neighbor kids are barefoot. Abby and Peter are in shoes, which would not have made them happy.

“In the spring, my brother and I would start pestering our parents: ‘Can I go barefoot? Can I go barefoot?’ ” she said.

When they finally got the green light to shed their shoes, there was work to be done.

“You had to work at toughening the bottom of your feet,” Abby said.

What started out soft and fleshy had to become hard and woody.

“Your feet would get calloused and permanently ingrained with dirt,” Abby said. “I remember once I picked up a big thorn in the ball of my foot and it didn’t even bother me. It eventually worked its way out.”

The only time the Thomas kids had to wear shoes was when they went downtown. And that would involve firing up Marco Polo, the intrepid four-wheel explorer.

