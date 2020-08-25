I invited readers to share their brushes with Hollywood. Tom’s started by changing into vintage clothing then boarding a bus that took the extras across Key Bridge.

“We spent the morning shooting a scene of people walking in and out of the old Navy Department building on Constitution Avenue,” Tom wrote. “A director on a cherry picker directed pre-1941 cars on the avenue to simulate real traffic. We were then bused back to the Twin Bridges, where we enjoyed a really good buffet, pocketed checks for $30 (real money to a student in 1968), and one-year membership cards in the Screen Extras Guild.”

AD

AD

When “Tora! Tora! Tora!” came out in 1970, the completed shot carried a title at the bottom of the screen: “Navy Department, Washington, 1941.” Tom appeared for about six seconds, though he noticed that the scene was cut from some later versions.

Ah, showbiz.

In the early 1960s, Nell Minow’s family lived in Cleveland Park. Nell’s father, Newton Minow, was the chairman of the Federal Communications Commission. Her mother, Josephine Baskin Minow, signed up to be an extra in “Advise and Consent,” a film shooting in Washington.

Josephine was picked for a featured role as the secretary of the lead character, played by Henry Fonda. Though she turned down the chance to say a line, you can see her sitting behind Fonda during the confirmation hearing scene and handing him some papers.

AD

Wrote Nell: “My parents are back in Chicago, now, where a photo of my mother and Henry Fonda on the set is on the wall of my mother’s study.”

AD

In the summer of 1975, a casting call went out in Washington: Warner Bros. was looking for men to play FBI agents in the movie adaptation of “All the President’s Men.”

“My boyfriend at the time was a sometime spear-carrier at Arena Stage and was auditioning to be one of the agents,” wrote Vicki Boehm.

Many of the scenes were shot around Dupont Circle, near where Vicki lived. She watched one night as the crew sprayed water onto 17th Street NW for a scene that involved Carl Bernstein (Dustin Hoffman) pulling into a gas station.

AD

“After several takes, and never actually seeing Dustin Hoffman, I got bored and went home,” Vicki said.

As for her then-boyfriend, he does not appear in the film. Wrote Vicki: “He got the part but refused to shave off his mustache, so someone else became part of history.”

AD

Jack French (a retired FBI agent, as it happens) has been in more than a dozen movies filmed in D.C. When an embassy party scene for the 1992 Eddie Murphy film “The Distinguished Gentleman” was shot, Jack was among 200 extras who assembled at 10 p.m. in Union Station dressed in formal attire.

“Extras had been told the shoot would take two to three hours,” said Jack, of Fairfax, Va. “I was partnered with a lady who arrived in a black, sequined full-length formal gown, complete with long pearl necklace and tiara.”

AD

The shoot dragged on: past midnight, past 3 a.m., past 5 a.m.

“We were finally ‘wrapped’ at 7:30 a.m.,” Jack wrote. “My distressed companion turned to me and said, ‘I didn’t bring a change of clothes and have to be in my downtown office by 8 o’clock.’

“We both smiled at the thought of what her co-employees would think of her office attire that day.”

AD

One day in 1993, Anne Hoover arrived at the J. Edgar Hoover Building where “The Pelican Brief” was shooting. Her role: “FBI Administrative Person.”

“I was asked to wear appropriate clothes, so I wore a boring white blouse and boring navy blue pleated skirt and low stacked heels,” Anne wrote.

The extras were escorted to the roof garden where small tables were set up. Anne sat across from another woman wearing the same outfit. They were told to talk with their lunch partners — not too loudly — and pretend to eat.

AD

The shoot took so long that Anne got hungry, ate her chicken salad sandwich and had to be issued another one.

“I didn’t see myself in the movie when it was released,” Anne wrote. But she did get to see Denzel Washington, Julia Roberts, author John Grisham and director Alan Pakula.

One afternoon in 1974, Carolyn Rodowskas was sitting at Dulles Airport with her sleeping infant and 2-year-old, waiting for her husband’s flight to arrive, when a woman approached and told her to move along. “Airport 1975” was being filmed and they could not be in the scene.

“I had to move my now-awake baby, toddler, diaper bag, stroller, toys, coats, etc. to an area far from where we had been,” wrote Carolyn, of Silver Spring, Md. “I still claim to have been in the movie.”

Tomorrow: More D.C. movie magic.