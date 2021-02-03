Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) spokeswoman Melodie N. Martin said Wednesday that because of the coronavirus, the agency would stop deactivating idle accounts, normally a routine measure.
She said the temporary policy stems from guidance from the Virginia Department of the Treasury related to unclaimed property. The transponders are owned by the state, so VDOT generally asks for their return when they go unused. Amid the pandemic, state Treasury officials provided a six-month pause on unclaimed property requirements.
Martin said the agency contacts drivers by email or mail after a year without activity on their accounts. Those accounts are moved to “inactive status” if the customer does not respond after 30 days, Martin said.
However, she said Treasury officials announced on Jan. 28 a “one-time, six-month pause” on unclaimed property requirements, permitting some E-ZPass accounts to remain active. Still, users who received a notice before that deadline must act to keep their account active, she said.
“Those customers who have already received an inactive account notice will still have their accounts closed if they do not take action within 30 days of receiving the notification,” Martin said in an email.
The change was first reported by the Virginian-Pilot.