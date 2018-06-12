Fairfax County

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax County Police Department. For information, call 703-246-2253.

Fair Oaks District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Daniel Lewis Lane, 9500 block, June 6. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Hibbard St., 2900 block, June 5. 2 p.m. A resident reported someone entered the residence and took property.

Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 11900 block, June 4. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 12300 block, June 6. Medication was stolen from a residence.

Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 13000 block, June 6. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Oakdale Crescent Ct., 4400 block, June 5. A bag was stolen from a vehicle.

Park Center Rd., 13800 block, June 6. A passport was stolen from a business.

Ranger Rd., 3100 block, June 5. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Sugar Lane, 3000 block, June 6. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Franconia District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Ferndale, 5400 block, June 6. A license was stolen from a vehicle.

Highland Woods Ct., 7600 block, June 6. A cellphone was stolen from a residence.

Kingstowne Blvd., 5800 block, June 5. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Lewis Chapel, 9300 block, June 6. Shoes were stolen from a residence.

Loisdale Rd., 8100 block, June 4. Property was stolen from a business.

Potters Hill Cir., 9600 block, June 5. A cellphone was stolen from a business.

Springfield Towne Center, 6700 block, June 4. Cash was stolen from a business.

Waterfield Rd., 6400 block, June 4. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Mason District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Beauregard St., 4800 block, June 6. A beer was stolen from a business.

Columbia Pike, 6500 block, June 4. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Gallows Rd., 3300 block, June 4. A wallet was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 6200 block, June 4. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 6200 block, June 6. A purse was stolen from a business.

Spring Lane, 3400 block, 10:41 a.m. May 6. A resident reported someone entered the residence and took property.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Leesburg Pike, 6000 block, June 5. Bicycles from business.

Little River Tpk., 6200 block, June 5. Property from business.

Seven Corners Center., 6200 block, June 5. A generator from business.

McLean District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Anderson Rd., 1600 block, June 4. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Annandale Rd., 2800 block, June 4. An electronic device was stolen from a residence.

Colshire Dr., 7400 block, June 4. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Gallows Rd., 2700 block, June 6. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

Lee Hwy., 7300 block, June 5. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Lee Hwy., 8500 block, June 4. Cash was stolen from a business.

Old Dominion Dr., 8100 block, June 6. A beer was stolen from a business.

Strawberry Lane, 8100 block, June 5. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Symphony Meadow Lane, 9600 block, 7 a.m. June 4. Vehicle trespass.

Tysons Corner Center., 7900 block, June 5. Cash was stolen from a residence.

Yarling Ct., 2900 block, June 6. A laptop was stolen from a vehicle.

Mount Vernon District

ASSAULT

Del Norte Ct., 8400 block, 5 p.m. June 4. Assault on law enforcement.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Dr., 2600 block, 7:02 a.m. June 4. Trespassing.

Audubon Ave., 7900 block, June 6. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

Beacon Hill Rd., 2500 block, June 6. A laptop was stolen from a vehicle.

Central Park Dr., 8000 block, June 5. Gas cap was stolen from a vehicle.

Huntington Ave., 2300 block, June 5. A cellphone was stolen from a business.

Huntington Ave., 2300 block, June 6. A beer was stolen from a business.

Lamp Post Lane, 6800 block, June 6. Cash was stolen from a residence.

Madge Lane, 8400 block, June 6. A package was stolen from a residence.

Millburn Ct., 4600 block, June 6. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, June 6. Tools were stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 8200 block, June 6. A wallet was stolen from a business.

South Kings Hwy., 6300 block, June 4. A license was stolen from a vehicle.

Reston District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Jonathan Way, 1800 block, June 5. A laptop was stolen from a residence.

Reston Station Blvd., 11300 block, June 4. Bicycles were stolen from a business.

Sunrise Valley Dr., 12500 block, June 5. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFT

Eclipse Lane, 10300 block, June 6. A 2007 Jeep Wrangler.

Sully District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Braddock Rd., 13800 block, June 4. A dishwasher was stolen from a residence.

Lee Hwy., 15700 block, June 6. Keys were stolen from a vehicle.

Poplar Valley Ct., 5300 block, 4:15 p.m. June 5. A resident reported that someone entered the residence and took property.

Stonecroft Blvd., 4900 block, June 5. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.

Westfields Blvd., 5100 block, June 5. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

West Springfield District

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Ann Fitz Hugh Dr., June 5. Indecent exposure and assault on law enforcement.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Ambrose Ct., 8400 block, June 6. A debit was stolen from a residence.

Carriagepark Rd., 4900 block, 6:45 p.m. June 6. A resident reported that someone entered the residence and took property.

Casa Blanca Ct., 4500 block, June 4. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Heritage Dr., 7800 block, June 4. A cellphone was stolen from a business.

Heritage Dr., 7800 block, June 5. A wallet was stolen from a business.

Pink Carnation Ct., 8900 block, June 5. A cellphone was stolen from a residence.

Reeds Landing Cir., 10500 block, June 5. Property was stolen from a residence.

Rolling Rd., 6100 block, June 5. Cash was stolen from a business.

Fairfax City

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax City Police Department. For information, call 703-273-2889.

ASSAULTS

Chain Bridge Rd., 3900 block, 12:40 a.m. June 2. A man punched a male in the face. A 42-year-old Fairfax man was arrested and charged.

Main St., 10600 block, 11:55 a.m. June 6. During an argument, a male was struck in the face and head. The male was taken to a hospital for treatment. A 53-year-old District man was arrested and charged.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Ashby Pl., 10700 block, 12:18 p.m. June 6. Identity theft.

Bradwater St., 3800 block, 11 p.m. June 6 to 11 a.m. June 7. Cash and debit cards were stolen from a vehicle.

Chain Bridge Rd., 3900 block, 10:11 a.m. June 3. An electric generator was stolen.

Fairfax Blvd., 10100 block, 2:35 p.m. June 4. Shoplifting.

Fairfax Blvd., 9600 block, 2:17 a.m. June 4. Shoplifting.

Preservation Way, 3400 block, 9:52 a.m. May 27. Larceny.

West Dr., 10500 block, June 6 to June 7. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Willard Way, 10300 block, 11:50 a.m. June 4. Shoplifting.

VANDALISM

Sideburn Rd., 4400 block, 5:15 p.m. June 6. An art display and work desk were damaged.

Falls Church

No incidents were reported by the Falls Church Police Department. For information, call 703-248-5056.

Herndon

These were among incidents reported by the Herndon Police Department. For information, call 703-435-6846.

ASSAULTS

Arkansas Ave., 400 block, 10:49 p.m. May 29. Assault reported.

Elden St., 1100 block, 10:52 p.m. June 1. Assault reported.

Elden St., 1100 block, 12:23 a.m. June 3. Assault reported.

Elden St., 1100 block, 1:24 p.m. June 3. Assault reported.

Florida Ave., 500 block, 3:45 a.m. May 28. Assault reported.

Park Ave., 900 block, 10:52 p.m. June 1. Assault reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Aspen Dr., 500 block, 1:49 p.m. June 2. From vehicle.

Crestview Dr., 1100 block, 6:07 p.m. June 3. Trespassing.

Elden St., 1000 block, 2:28 p.m. June 2. Shoplifting.

Florida Ave., 500 block, 5:49 p.m. May 30.

Lynn St., 700 block, 7:57 p.m. June 3.

Pickett Lane, 400 block, 8:49 a.m. May 28. From vehicle.

Station St., 700 block, 10:41 a.m. June 3.

Sterling Rd., 1000 block, 7:22 p.m. May 29. From building.

Vienna