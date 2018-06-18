Fairfax County

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax County Police Department. For information, call 703-246-2253.

Fair Oaks District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

James Stewart Cir., 11200 block, June 13. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

James Swart Cir., 11200 block, June 11. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 11700 block, June 13. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Leigh Jillion Ct., 10300 block, June 13. An electronic device was stolen from a residence.

Franconia District

ROBBERIES

Lone Star Rd., 7400 block, June 11. Robbery was reported.

Saluda Ct., 9500 block, June 11. Robbery was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Belvoir Woods Pkwy., 9000 block, June 11. A credit card was stolen from a residence.

Belvoir Woods Pkwy., 9000 block, June 13. Cash was stolen from a business.

Frontier Dr., 6700 block, June 12. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Kingstowne Towne Center, 5900 block, June 11. A wallet was stolen from a business.

Springfield Towne Center, 6800 block, June 12. Jeans were stolen from a business.

Wildwood St., 9200 block, June 11. A dog was stolen from a residence.

VEHICLE THEFT

Terminal Rd., 8400 block, June 13. A 2006 Suzuki Verona.

Mason District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Blvd., 6100 block, June 13. A bookbag was stolen from a business.

Chowan Ave., 4800 block, June 11. A bicycle was stolen from a business.

Manitoba Dr., 4800 block, June 12. A camera was stolen from a residence.

VEHICLE THEFTS

King Louis Dr., 6400 block, June 13. A 2000 Dodge Caravan.

Phyllis Lane, 6300 block, June 12. A 2011 Toyota RAV4 SUV.

Southland Ave., 4500 block, June 13. A 2005 Yamaha Motorcycle.

Wingate St., 6300 block, June 13. A 2014 Suzuki GSX4.

McLean District

ASSAULT

Spring Hill Rd., 1500 block, 4:20 p.m. June 13. Robbery with malicious wounding.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, June 13. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Cornerside Blvd., 1500 block, June 13. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Gallows Rd., 2900 block, June 12. Cash was stolen from a business.

Gallows Rd., 3000 block, June 11. Cash was stolen from a school.

Little River Tpk., 6200 block, June 11. Liquor was stolen from a business.

Manitoba Dr., 4900 block, June 11. A package was stolen from a business.

Potomac School Rd., 1300 block, June 13. Electronics were stolen from a business.

Seven Corners Center, 6300 block, June 11. Shoes were stolen from a business.

Tysons Blvd., 1700 block, June 13. A wallet was stolen from a business.

Wedderburn Station Dr., 8400 block, June 13. An electronic device was stolen from a car.

Mount Vernon District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Belle View Blvd., 1600 block, June 11. Cash was stolen from a business.

Frye Rd., 8400 block, June 12. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Huntington Ave., 2300 block, June 13. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Janna Lee Ave., 8000 block, June 11. Cash was stolen from a business.

Midday Lane, 7800 block, June 12. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Richmond Hwy., 7600 block, June 13. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 8200 block, June 13. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Reston District

ROBBERY

Stoneview Sq., 11600 block, 3:20 p.m. June 11. Robbery reported.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Lake Fairfax Dr., 1400 block, June 12. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Sully District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Auto Park Cir., 4100 block, June 12. A check was stolen from a residence.

Kimberly Glen Ct., 4000 block, June 13. Change was stolen from a car.

Northridge Dr., 14900 block, June 12. A wallet was stolen from a business.

Waterdale Ct., 5800 block, June 13. An electronic device was stolen from a car.

VEHICLE THEFT

Stonecroft Center Ct., 14800 block, June 13. A 2017 Nissan Altima.

West Springfield District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Braddock Rd., 10600 block, June 11. A cellphone was stolen from a business.

Farm House Lane, 4300 block, June 11. A passport was stolen from a residence.

Grady Ct., 8100 block, June 13. Electronics were stolen from a car.

VEHICLE THEFTS

John Turley Pl., 10300 block, June 12. A 2009 Lexus IS250.

Fairfax City

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax City Police Department. For information, call 703-273-2889.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Fairfax Sq., 3800 block, June 11. Identity theft was reported.

Main St., 9600 block, June 8. A cellphone was stolen.

Main St., 9800 block, June 13. Property was stolen from a residence.

Mason St., 3700 block, June 12 to June 13. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

VANDALISM

Little Brook Lane; Rock Garden Dr.; Snug Haven Lane; Cavalier Ct., June 10. Thirteen vehicles and two homes were vandalized.

Main St., 9600 block, June 9. A vehicle was damaged.

University Dr., 3900 block, June 12. Graffiti was reported.

Falls Church

These were among incidents reported by the Falls Church Police Department. For information, call 703-248-5056.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Broad St. W., 100 block, June 4. Shoplifting.

Hillwood Ave., 100 block, June 10. Shoplifting.

Washington St. S., 500 block, June 7. From building.

VANDALISM

Rollins St., 400 block, June 4. Destruction of property.

Rollins St., 400 block, June 7. Destruction of property.

Herndon

These were among incidents reported by the Herndon Police Department. For information, call 703-435-6846.

ASSAULTS

Bond St., 1200 block, 12:55 a.m. June 4. Assault reported.

Elden St., 300 block, 3:01 p.m. June 8. Assault reported.

Elden St., 400 block, 7:34 p.m. June 4. Assault reported.

Lisa Ct., 1100 block, 1:53 p.m. June 5. Assault reported.

Park Ave., 900 block, 10:25 p.m. June 5. Assault reported.

VANDALISM

Lexus Way, 1000 block, 4:31 p.m. June 7. Destruction of property.

Old Hunt Way, 600 block, 1:41 p.m. June 10. Destruction of property.

