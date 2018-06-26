Fairfax County

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax County Police Department. For information, call 703-246-2253.

Fair Oaks District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Fair Ridge Dr., 3900 block, June 17. An ID was stolen from a business.

Hightower Pl., 3000 block, June 19. Air bags were stolen from a vehicles.

Jermantown Rd., 3200 block, June 20. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Legacy Cir., 13600 block, June 20. A wallet was stolen from a business.

West Ox Rd., 4700 block, June 17. A wallet was stolen from a business.

VEHICLE THEFT

Sciblia Rd., 3800 block, June 17. A 2015 Nissan Altima.

Franconia District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Backlick Rd., 4400 block, June 19. A bag was stolen from a business.

Denison Pl., 5400 block, June 17. A license was stolen from a car.

Founders Hl., 5900 block, June 21. Rims were stolen from a vehicle.

Franconia Rd., 6100 block, June 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

French Rd., 11300 block, June 17. A personal item was stolen from a business.

General Washington Dr., 5700 block, June 17. A phone was stolen from a business.

Gunston Plaza, 7700 block, June 20. A wallet was stolen from a business.

Heneska Loop., 7800 block, June 17. A wallet was stolen from a business.

Heneska Loop., 7800 block, June 21. A phone was stolen from a business.

Kingstowne Towne Ctr., 5900 block, June 20. A wallet was stolen from a business.

Marilyn Dr., 6200 block, June 17. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Old Keene Mill Rd., 7100 block, June 19. Money was stolen from a business.

Pohick Bay Dr., 6500 block, June 17. Items were stolen from a backpack.

Springfield Mall, 6500 block, June 19. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Springfield Mall, 6500 block, June 21. A phone was stolen from a business.

Springfield Mall, 6600 block, June 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Springfield Mall, 6600 block, June 21. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Springfield Mall, 6800 block, June 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Tammy Dr., 6000 block, June 17. A bag was stolen from a car.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Skyles Way, 7000 block, 9:30 p.m. June 21.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Electronic Dr., 6700 block, June 20. A 2016 Ford E450.

Larkspur Dr., 6000 block, June 17. A 2016 Toyota Corolla.

Skyles Way, 7000 block, June 21. A 2010 Honda Civic.

Mason District

ROBBERY

Arlington Blvd., 6100 block, 10:15 p.m. June 17. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Adenlee Ave., 8200 block, June 19. Tires and license plate were stolen from a vehicle.

Arlington Blvd., 7200 block, June 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Backlick Rd., 4300 block, June 19. Property was stolen from a business.

Carlin Springs Rd., 3400 block, June 20. A food was stolen from a business.

Crossroads Ctr., 5800 block, June 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Estabrook Dr., 4000 block, June 20. Property was stolen from a vehicles.

Knollwood Dr., 6000 block, June 20. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

Leesburg Pike, 4800 block, June 21. A phone was stolen from a business.

Leesburg Pike, 5100 block, June 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Leesburg Pike, 5100 block, June 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Leesburg Pike, 5100 block, June 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Leesburg Pike, 5600 block, June 17. A purse was stolen from a business.

Leesburg Pike, 5800 block, June 17. Cash was stolen from a business.

Leesburg Pike, 6100 block, June 17. A license was stolen from a car.

Little River Tpke., 6200 block, June 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpke., 6200 block, June 19. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Little River Tpke., 6500 block, June 19. Property was stolen from a business.

Seminary Rd., 5500 block, June 20. Doors were stolen from a vehicle.

South Jefferson St., 3400 block, June 21. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

South Jefferson St., 3500 block, June 19. Property was stolen from a businesses.

South Manchester St., 3100 block, June 19. Currency was stolen from a residence.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Beauregard, 4900 block, June 21. A 2009 Ford Econoline.

Estabrook Dr., 4000 block, June 20. A 2014 Nissan Sentra.

Leesburg Pike, 6100 block, June 19. A 2007 Lexus IS25.

McLean District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, June 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, June 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, June 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, June 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, June 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, June 21. Merchandise was stolen from a businesses.

Cornerside Blvd., 1500 block, June 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

District Ave., 2900 block, June 21. A wallet was stolen from a business.

Elizabeth Dr., 6900 block, June 17. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

International Dr., 1700 block, June 20. A purse was stolen from a business.

Lee Hwy., 7300 block, June 21. Cigarettes were stolen from a business.

Leesburg Pike, 8300 block, June 21. A laptop was stolen from a business.

Leesburg Pike, 8500 block, June 17. Cash was stolen from a business.

Nutley St., 3000 block, June 19. A backpack was stolen from a business.

Nutley St., 3000 block, June 20. Beverages were stolen from a business.

Spring Hill Rd., 1500 block, June 20. Cash was stolen from a business.

Towers Crescent Plaza, 1800 block, June 20. A cellphone was stolen from a business.

Tysons Corner Ctr., 7900 block, June 19. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Tysons Corner Ctr., 7900 block, June 19. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Tysons Corner Ctr., 7900 block, June 19. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Tysons Corner Ctr., 8100 block, June 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Charnita Ct., 1600 block, June 19. A 2014 BMW 328IS.

Flagmaker Dr., 2800 block, June 17. A 2006 Hyundai Elantra.

Leesburg Pike, 8500 block, June 17. A 2007 Mazda CX5.

Stillwood Dr., 2900 block, June 19. A 2013 Ford Escape.

Mount Vernon District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Huntington Ave., 2300 block, June 20. Cigarettes were stolen from a business.

Lockheed Blvd., 3100 block, June 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Mariposa Pl., 3800 block, June 17. A dog was stolen from a residence.

North Kings Hwy., 6200 block, June 17. Food was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6700 block, June 19. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6700 block, June 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7600 block, June 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, June 20. An umbrella was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, June 21. A wallet was stolen from a business.

Russell Rd., 8200 block, June 21. Property was stolen from a business.

Shenandoah Rd., 1300 block, June 21. A wallet was stolen from a business.

South Kings Hwy., 6900 block, June 19. A cellphone was stolen from a business.

Woodspring Ct., 14600 block, 7:10 p.m. June 21. The victim arrived at his vacant rental property to clean, found someone there and immediately left to call police. Officers searched the home and found a 26-year-old man from Richmond, who was arrested and charged with unlawfully entering the property.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Arch Hall Rd., 9000 block, June 21. A 1993 Chevrolet Camaro.

Southgate Dr., 3300 block, June 17. A 2005 Ford Van.

Tower Dr., 6500 block, June 17. A 2008 Ford EC150.

Reston District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Astoria Cir., 2200 block, June 17. Money was stolen from a car.

Cameron Crescent Dr., 1500 block, June 17. A registration was stolen from a car.

Chamberlain Dr., 10600 block, June 19. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Highland Crossing Rd., 12900 block, June 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Hunter Mill Rd., 1200 block, June 17. A purse was stolen from a car.

Lake Newport Rd., 11600 block, June 17. A purse was stolen from a car.

Roger Bacon Dr., 11200 block, June 17. A wallet was stolen from a car.

Spectrum Ctr., 11800 block, June 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Wiehle Ave., 1800 block, June 19. A bicycle was stolen from a business.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Freedom Dr., 11900 block, June 20. A 2015 Ford Mustang.

Riverscape Run., 10700 block, June 20. Sunglasses from vehicle.

Sully District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Colonel Taylor Lane, 6800 block, June 21. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Henderson Rd., 12200 block, June 17. Items were stolen from a residence.

Lee Hwy., 14700 block, June 19. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Rockledge Pl., 6700 block, June 17. A watch was taken from a residence.

Stonecroft Blvd., 4600 block, June 21. A phone was stolen from a business.

Westfields Blvd., 4700 block, June 17. A phone was stolen from a school.

Westone Plaza, 4900 block, June 17. A pizza was stolen from a driver.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Johnny Moore Lane, 13200 block, June 17. A 2003 Honda CRF150RB.

Johnny Moore Lane, 13200 block, June 17. A 2007 XR50.

Kimberly Glen Ct., 4000 block, June 17. A 1996 Ford Escort.

Multiplex Dr., 6200 block, June 17. A 2015 black Ford Escape.

West Springfield District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Braddock Rd., 9500 block, June 17. A phone was stolen from a business.

McCarty Rd., 9200 block, June 17. A wallet was stolen from a car.

Paper Birch Dr., 8000 block, June 21. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Silverbrook Rd., 9000 block, June 17. A phone was stolen from a business.

Springwood Meadow Lane, 8200 block, June 19. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Fairfax City

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax City Police Department. For information, call 703-273-2889.

ROBBERIES

James Swart Cir., 11200 block, June 15. A robbery was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Morningside Ct., 10000 block, June 18. A theft was reported.

VANDALISM

Cedar Ave., 10800 block, 7:23 a.m. June 18. A vehicle was damaged.

Main Street Parking Lot Area, 9600 block, 12:01 p.m. June 19. A vehicle was damaged.

Falls Church

These were among incidents reported by the Falls Church Police Department. For information, call 703-248-5056.

ASSAULTS

Oak St. N., 800 block, June 12. Assault reported.

Wilson Blvd., 6700 block, June 16. Assault reported.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Madison Lane, 1000 block, June 12. Theft reported.

Herndon

These were among incidents reported by the Herndon Police Department. For information, call 703-435-6846.

ASSAULTS

Florida Ave., 500 block, 11:20 p.m. June 17. Assault reported.

Raven Tower Ct., 2100 block, 11:30 a.m. June 13. Assault reported.

Westcourt Lane, 2200 block, 3:51 p.m. June 11. Assault reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Elden St., 300 block, 3:39 p.m. June 14. From building.

Grant St., 700 block, 12:31 p.m. June 11.

VANDALISM

Missouri Ave., 300 block, 5:44 p.m. June 14. Destruction of property.

Vienna

Vienna

Information about incidents in Vienna were not available at press time. For information, call the Vienna Police Department, 703-255-6396.