Fair Ridge Dr., 3900 block, June 17. An ID was stolen from a business.
Hightower Pl., 3000 block, June 19. Air bags were stolen from a vehicles.
Jermantown Rd., 3200 block, June 20. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Legacy Cir., 13600 block, June 20. A wallet was stolen from a business.
West Ox Rd., 4700 block, June 17. A wallet was stolen from a business.
Sciblia Rd., 3800 block, June 17. A 2015 Nissan Altima.
Backlick Rd., 4400 block, June 19. A bag was stolen from a business.
Denison Pl., 5400 block, June 17. A license was stolen from a car.
Founders Hl., 5900 block, June 21. Rims were stolen from a vehicle.
Franconia Rd., 6100 block, June 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
French Rd., 11300 block, June 17. A personal item was stolen from a business.
General Washington Dr., 5700 block, June 17. A phone was stolen from a business.
Gunston Plaza, 7700 block, June 20. A wallet was stolen from a business.
Heneska Loop., 7800 block, June 17. A wallet was stolen from a business.
Heneska Loop., 7800 block, June 21. A phone was stolen from a business.
Kingstowne Towne Ctr., 5900 block, June 20. A wallet was stolen from a business.
Marilyn Dr., 6200 block, June 17. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.
Old Keene Mill Rd., 7100 block, June 19. Money was stolen from a business.
Pohick Bay Dr., 6500 block, June 17. Items were stolen from a backpack.
Springfield Mall, 6500 block, June 19. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Springfield Mall, 6500 block, June 21. A phone was stolen from a business.
Springfield Mall, 6600 block, June 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Springfield Mall, 6600 block, June 21. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Springfield Mall, 6800 block, June 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Tammy Dr., 6000 block, June 17. A bag was stolen from a car.
Skyles Way, 7000 block, 9:30 p.m. June 21.
Electronic Dr., 6700 block, June 20. A 2016 Ford E450.
Larkspur Dr., 6000 block, June 17. A 2016 Toyota Corolla.
Skyles Way, 7000 block, June 21. A 2010 Honda Civic.
Arlington Blvd., 6100 block, 10:15 p.m. June 17. Robbery reported.
Adenlee Ave., 8200 block, June 19. Tires and license plate were stolen from a vehicle.
Arlington Blvd., 7200 block, June 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Backlick Rd., 4300 block, June 19. Property was stolen from a business.
Carlin Springs Rd., 3400 block, June 20. A food was stolen from a business.
Crossroads Ctr., 5800 block, June 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Estabrook Dr., 4000 block, June 20. Property was stolen from a vehicles.
Knollwood Dr., 6000 block, June 20. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.
Leesburg Pike, 4800 block, June 21. A phone was stolen from a business.
Leesburg Pike, 5100 block, June 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Leesburg Pike, 5600 block, June 17. A purse was stolen from a business.
Leesburg Pike, 5800 block, June 17. Cash was stolen from a business.
Leesburg Pike, 6100 block, June 17. A license was stolen from a car.
Little River Tpke., 6200 block, June 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Little River Tpke., 6200 block, June 19. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Little River Tpke., 6500 block, June 19. Property was stolen from a business.
Seminary Rd., 5500 block, June 20. Doors were stolen from a vehicle.
South Jefferson St., 3400 block, June 21. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
South Jefferson St., 3500 block, June 19. Property was stolen from a businesses.
South Manchester St., 3100 block, June 19. Currency was stolen from a residence.
Beauregard, 4900 block, June 21. A 2009 Ford Econoline.
Estabrook Dr., 4000 block, June 20. A 2014 Nissan Sentra.
Leesburg Pike, 6100 block, June 19. A 2007 Lexus IS25.
Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, June 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, June 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, June 21. Merchandise was stolen from a businesses.
Cornerside Blvd., 1500 block, June 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
District Ave., 2900 block, June 21. A wallet was stolen from a business.
Elizabeth Dr., 6900 block, June 17. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.
International Dr., 1700 block, June 20. A purse was stolen from a business.
Lee Hwy., 7300 block, June 21. Cigarettes were stolen from a business.
Leesburg Pike, 8300 block, June 21. A laptop was stolen from a business.
Leesburg Pike, 8500 block, June 17. Cash was stolen from a business.
Nutley St., 3000 block, June 19. A backpack was stolen from a business.
Nutley St., 3000 block, June 20. Beverages were stolen from a business.
Spring Hill Rd., 1500 block, June 20. Cash was stolen from a business.
Towers Crescent Plaza, 1800 block, June 20. A cellphone was stolen from a business.
Tysons Corner Ctr., 7900 block, June 19. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Tysons Corner Ctr., 7900 block, June 19. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Tysons Corner Ctr., 7900 block, June 19. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Tysons Corner Ctr., 8100 block, June 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Charnita Ct., 1600 block, June 19. A 2014 BMW 328IS.
Flagmaker Dr., 2800 block, June 17. A 2006 Hyundai Elantra.
Leesburg Pike, 8500 block, June 17. A 2007 Mazda CX5.
Stillwood Dr., 2900 block, June 19. A 2013 Ford Escape.
Huntington Ave., 2300 block, June 20. Cigarettes were stolen from a business.
Lockheed Blvd., 3100 block, June 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Mariposa Pl., 3800 block, June 17. A dog was stolen from a residence.
North Kings Hwy., 6200 block, June 17. Food was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 6700 block, June 19. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 6700 block, June 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 7600 block, June 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, June 20. An umbrella was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, June 21. A wallet was stolen from a business.
Russell Rd., 8200 block, June 21. Property was stolen from a business.
Shenandoah Rd., 1300 block, June 21. A wallet was stolen from a business.
South Kings Hwy., 6900 block, June 19. A cellphone was stolen from a business.
Woodspring Ct., 14600 block, 7:10 p.m. June 21. The victim arrived at his vacant rental property to clean, found someone there and immediately left to call police. Officers searched the home and found a 26-year-old man from Richmond, who was arrested and charged with unlawfully entering the property.
Arch Hall Rd., 9000 block, June 21. A 1993 Chevrolet Camaro.
Southgate Dr., 3300 block, June 17. A 2005 Ford Van.
Tower Dr., 6500 block, June 17. A 2008 Ford EC150.
Astoria Cir., 2200 block, June 17. Money was stolen from a car.
Cameron Crescent Dr., 1500 block, June 17. A registration was stolen from a car.
Chamberlain Dr., 10600 block, June 19. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.
Highland Crossing Rd., 12900 block, June 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Hunter Mill Rd., 1200 block, June 17. A purse was stolen from a car.
Lake Newport Rd., 11600 block, June 17. A purse was stolen from a car.
Roger Bacon Dr., 11200 block, June 17. A wallet was stolen from a car.
Spectrum Ctr., 11800 block, June 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Wiehle Ave., 1800 block, June 19. A bicycle was stolen from a business.
Freedom Dr., 11900 block, June 20. A 2015 Ford Mustang.
Riverscape Run., 10700 block, June 20. Sunglasses from vehicle.
Colonel Taylor Lane, 6800 block, June 21. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Henderson Rd., 12200 block, June 17. Items were stolen from a residence.
Lee Hwy., 14700 block, June 19. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Rockledge Pl., 6700 block, June 17. A watch was taken from a residence.
Stonecroft Blvd., 4600 block, June 21. A phone was stolen from a business.
Westfields Blvd., 4700 block, June 17. A phone was stolen from a school.
Westone Plaza, 4900 block, June 17. A pizza was stolen from a driver.
Johnny Moore Lane, 13200 block, June 17. A 2003 Honda CRF150RB.
Johnny Moore Lane, 13200 block, June 17. A 2007 XR50.
Kimberly Glen Ct., 4000 block, June 17. A 1996 Ford Escort.
Multiplex Dr., 6200 block, June 17. A 2015 black Ford Escape.
Braddock Rd., 9500 block, June 17. A phone was stolen from a business.
McCarty Rd., 9200 block, June 17. A wallet was stolen from a car.
Paper Birch Dr., 8000 block, June 21. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Silverbrook Rd., 9000 block, June 17. A phone was stolen from a business.
Springwood Meadow Lane, 8200 block, June 19. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
James Swart Cir., 11200 block, June 15. A robbery was reported.
Morningside Ct., 10000 block, June 18. A theft was reported.
Cedar Ave., 10800 block, 7:23 a.m. June 18. A vehicle was damaged.
Main Street Parking Lot Area, 9600 block, 12:01 p.m. June 19. A vehicle was damaged.
Oak St. N., 800 block, June 12. Assault reported.
Wilson Blvd., 6700 block, June 16. Assault reported.
Madison Lane, 1000 block, June 12. Theft reported.
Florida Ave., 500 block, 11:20 p.m. June 17. Assault reported.
Raven Tower Ct., 2100 block, 11:30 a.m. June 13. Assault reported.
Westcourt Lane, 2200 block, 3:51 p.m. June 11. Assault reported.
Elden St., 300 block, 3:39 p.m. June 14. From building.
Grant St., 700 block, 12:31 p.m. June 11.
Missouri Ave., 300 block, 5:44 p.m. June 14. Destruction of property.
