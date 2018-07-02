Fairfax County

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax County Police Department. For information, call 703-246-2253.

Fair Oaks District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Alwaes Dr., 9800 block, June 28. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.

Chain Bridge Rd., 2500 block, June 24. A laptop was stolen from a vehicle.

Chain Bridge Rd., 2900 block, June 26. A beverage was stolen from a business.

Dixie Hill Rd., 4400 block, June 26. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Fair Lakes Shopping Center, 13000 block, June 24. A wallet was stolen from a business.

Fair Lakes Cir., 12700 block, June 24. A passport was stolen from a business.

Fair Lakes Ct., 4300 block, June 26. A tire was stolen from a vehicle.

Fair Ridge Dr., 3900 block, June 26. A beverage was stolen from a business.

James Swart Cir., 11200 block, June 24. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 12300 block, June 27. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Metrotech Dr., 13900 block, June 24. A beer was stolen from a business.

VEHICLE THEFT

Louise Ave., 3700 block, June 25. A 2003 Chevrolet CK 2500.

Franconia District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Commerce St., 7200 block, June 24. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Edsall Rd., 6400 block, June 24. An air bag was stolen from a vehicle.

Franconia Rd., 6100 block, June 24. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Hagel Cir., 9800 block, June 25. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Harrington Falls Lane, 5600 block, June 24. A credit card was stolen from a vehicle.

Harrover Pl., 8900 block, June 24. Property was stolen from a business.

Heneska Loop., 7800 block, June 27. Wallets were stolen from a business.

James Gunnell Lane, 5600 block, June 24. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Kingstonwe Blvd., 5700 block, June 24. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Kingstowne Blvd., 5700 block, June 28. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Kingstowne Blvd., 5800 block, June 24. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Lorton Market St., 9400 block, June 25. An employee reported someone entered the business overnight and took property.

Lorton Market St., 9400 block, June 25. Employees reported that someone entered two businesses and removed property.

Malone Ridge St., 5500 block, June 24. Air bags were stolen from a vehicle.

Old Keene Mill Rd., 7100 block, June 28. A license was stolen from a vehicle.

Springfield Mall, 6600 block, June 25. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Springfield Mall, 6600 block, June 28. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Telegraph Rd., 7500 block, June 26. A bicycle was stolen from a business.

Vincent Gate Terr., 5500 block, June 24. An air bag was stolen from a vehicle.

Vincent Gate Terr., 5800 block, June 24. Air bags were stolen from a vehicles.

Vine St., 5400 block, June 25. A trailer was stolen from a business.

Waldo Ct., 6500 block, June 28. A resident reported that someone entered the residence and removed property.

Wolford Way, 7700 block, June 24. A license was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Edsall Rd., 6300 block, June 24. A 2016 Toyota Corolla.

Electronic Dr., 6700 block, June 26. A 2017 GMC Box Truck.

Mason District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Anderson Dr., 8200 block, June 24. A necklace was stolen from a residence.

Arlington Blvd., 6100 block, June 24. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Arlington Blvd., 6700 block, June 24. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chowman Ave., 4800 block, June 25. Money was stolen from a vehicle.

Columbia Pike, 6500 block, June 24. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Columbia Pike, 7100 block, June 24. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Deming Ave., 4600 block, June 24. Documents were stolen from a residence.

Eastmoreland Rd., 7400 block, June 27. A laptop was stolen from a vehicle.

Hummer Rd., 4100 block, June 27. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 6200 block, June 24. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 7400 block, June 24. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 7700 block, June 27. Property was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 8900 block, June 26. An employee reported that someone entered the business and damaged property.

Markham St., 4200 block, June 26. A beverage was stolen from a business.

Seven Corners Center, 6200 block, June 24. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Seven Corners Center, 6200 block, June 24. A wallet was stolen from a business.

Wadsworth Ct., 4100 block, June 24. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.

Wadsworth Ct., 4100 block, June 28. An employee reported that someone entered a business and damaged property.

Westlawn Dr., 6700 block, June 27. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Manitoba Dr., 4900 block, June 26. A 2009 Kawasaki 1000RZX.

Manitoba Dr., 4900 block, June 26. A 2011 Suzuki.

McLean District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Annandale Rd., 2900 block, June 24. A cellphone was stolen from a residence.

Balls Hill Rd., 1400 block, June 24. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Beulah Rd., 1800 block, June 26. A resident reported someone entered the residence and removed jewelry.

Boone Blvd., 8100 block, June 27. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1300 block, June 27. An employee reported someone entered the business and removed property.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, June 25. Merchandise was stolen from a property.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, June 26. Merchandise was stolen from a property.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, June 27. Merchandise was stolen from a businesses.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, June 28. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 2000 block, June 26. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Cornerside Blvd., 1500 block, June 24. Bicycles were stolen from a business.

Dominion Way, 2100 block, June 28. A license was stolen from a vehicle.

Gallant Green Dr., 8900 block, June 24. A medication was stolen from a residence.

Gosnell Rd., 1700 block, June 25. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Greensboro Dr., 8200 block, June 25. A wallet was stolen from a business.

International Dr., 2000 block, June 28. A cellphone was stolen from a business.

Janet Lane, 8600 block, June 26. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Kidwell Hill Ct., 8000 block, June 25. A briefcase was stolen from a vehicle.

Lee Hwy., 7300 block, June 27. A wallet was stolen from a residence.

Overbrook St., 6400 block, June 25. A resident reported that someone entered their home and took property.

Pimmit Dr., 2200 block, June 24. A briefcase was stolen from a residence.

Poplar Ct., 7300 block, June 26. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Jeffersonian Ct., 8500 block, June 25. A 2010 Lexus RX350.

Lee Hwy., 7600 block, June 28. A 2014 Nissan Murano.

Mount Vernon District

ROBBERY

Mount, 5500 block, June 24. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Beacon Hill Rd., 2600 block, June 24. Property was stolen from a residence.

Berkshire Ct., 5800 block, June 27. A resident reported that someone entered the residence and damaged property.

Grand Pavillion Way, 5900 block, June 24. Bicycles were stolen from a residence.

North Kings Hwy. and Poag St., June 24. Lumber was stolen from a construction.

Richmond Hwy., 6700 block, June 26. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7600 block, June 24. Shoes were stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7600 block, June 27. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, June 27. An employee reported someone entered the business and removed property.

Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, June 27. Property was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, June 26. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, June 27. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 8200 block, June 28. Beverages were stolen from a business.

Southgate Dr., 3300 block, June 27. A tire was stolen from a vehicle.

Westgrove Blvd., 1200 block, June 24. Property was stolen from a residence.

VEHICLE THEFT

Parkers Lane, 2500 block, June 26. A 1994 Honda Accord.

Reston District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Barrel Cooper Ct., 11800 block, June 24. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Bennett St., 700 block, June 24. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Cameron Crescent Dr., 1500 block, June 24. Cash was stolen from a residence.

Centreville Rd., 2500 block, June 24. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Georgetown Pike, 11100 block, June 27. Property was stolen from a business.

Hunters Woods Plaza, 2300 block, June 26. A beverage was stolen from a business.

Pellow Circle Trail, 1300 block, June 27. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

Potomac Hills St., 8700 block, June 28. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Saddle Ridge Ct., 1700 block, June 24. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Shaker Meadows Ct., 11800 block, June 26. A package was stolen from a residence.

VEHICLE THEFT

Sunset Hills Rd., 11000 block, June 25. A 2001 Toyota Corolla.

Sully District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bodley Sq., 14800 block, June 26. A license was stolen from a vehicle.

Fairfax Towne Center, 12100 block, June 24. A wallet was stolen from a business.

Flourcastle Ct., 14000 block, June 25. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Lotus Lane, 14100 block, June 27. A cellphone was stolen from a residence.

Mariah Ct., 14100 block, June 24. Property was stolen from a residence.

Stonecroft Blvd., 4600 block, June 24. A cellphone was stolen from a business.

Stonefield Dr., 13900 block, June 27. Mail was stolen from a residence.

West Springfield District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Athena St., 8000 block, June 24. A license was stolen from a vehicle.

Candytuft Ct., 7500 block, June 24. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Ox Rd., 8900 block, June 26. A phone was stolen from a business.

Spurlock Ct., 10900 block, June 24. A medication was stolen from a residence.

Fairfax City

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax City Police Department. For information, call 703-273-2889.

ASSAULT

Main St., 9600 block, 6:23 p.m. June 22. The complainant reported that an assault had occurred between two employees the previous week. The incident is under investigation.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

McLean Ave., 3700 block, 3:19 p.m. June 23. Larceny.

Woodland Dr., 4200 block, 2:02 p.m. June 25. Larceny.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Allison Cir., 4200 block, 8:46 a.m. June 25.

VANDALISM

Chain Bridge Rd., 4100 block, 9:10 a.m. June 25.

Fairfax Blvd., 10400 block, 1:08 a.m. June 27.

Falls Church

These were among incidents reported by the Falls Church Police Department. For information, call 703-248-5056.

ASSAULT

Hillwood Ave., 300 block, June 19. Assault reported.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Wilson Blvd., 6600 block, June 19. From building.

VANDALISM

Hillwood Ave., 100 block, June 18. Graffiti or destruction of property.

Herndon

These were among incidents reported by the Herndon Police Department. For information, call 703-435-6846.

ASSAULT

April Way, 1300 block, 11:27 p.m. June 19. Assault reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arkansas Ave., 400 block, 5:06 p.m. June 19. From vehicle.

Arkansas Ave., 400 block, 8:27 p.m. June 19. From vehicle.

Aspen Dr., 500 block, 9:44 a.m. June 24. From vehicle.

Calhoun Ct., 600 block, 4 a.m. June 21. Tampering with a vehicle.

Ferndale Ave., 800 block, 3:43 p.m. June 19. From building.

Herndon Pkwy., 100 block, 9:34 a.m. June 18.

Mississippi Dr., 600 block, 10:54 a.m. June 18. Residential.

Waterford Pl., 1100 block, 10:48 a.m. June 19.

Worldgate Dr., 12800 block, 6:53 p.m. June 18. From vehicle.

VANDALISM

Ferndale Ave., 800 block, 1:39 p.m. June 22. Graffiti.

Florida Ave., 400 block, 7:45 p.m. June 18. Destruction of property.

