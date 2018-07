Fairfax County

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax County Police Department. For information, call 703-246-2253.

Fair Oaks District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Clarkes Landing Dr., 2700 block, July 10. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

James Swart Cir., 11200 block, July 10. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

VEHICLE THEFT

Newton St., 2400 block, July 5. A 2003 Subaru Forester.

Franconia District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Backlick Rd., 5500 block, July 10. A cellphone was stolen from a business.

Edgeware Lane, 6000 block, July 10. Headphones were stolen from a business.

Kingstowne Blvd., 5700 block, July 10. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Wilburdale Dr., 7100 block, July 5. A backpack was stolen from a vehicle.

Mason District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Columbia Pike, 5700 block, July 10. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Eastmoreland Rd., 7400 block, July 10. Packages were stolen from a residence.

John Marr Dr., 4200 block, July 5. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Kling Dr., 4600 block, July 10. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Little River Tpk., 6200 block, July 5. A cellphone was stolen from a residence.

Little River Tpk., 6300 block, July 10. Groceries were stolen from a business.

Seminary Rd., 5500 block, July 5. A tire was stolen from a vehicle.

McLean District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Blvd., 6700 block, July 5. A cellphone was stolen from a business.

Georgetown Pike, 7400 block, July 5. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Providence Terr., 1200 block, July 10. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Westmoreland St., 2000 block, July 5. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Mount Vernon District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Lockheed Blvd., 3300 block, July 5. A purse was stolen from a residence.

Richmond Hwy., 6700 block, July 5. A wire was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7600 block, July 5. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 8500 block, July 5. A cellphone was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 8700 block, July 5. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Reston District

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Hunters Woods Plaza, 2300 block, July 10. Liquor was stolen from a business.

West Springfield District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Burke Lake Rd., 9200 block, July 10. A cellphone was stolen from a school.

Port Royal Rd., 5400 block, July 5. A purse was stolen from a business.

Ridge Hollow Ct., 8700 block, July 10. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Swans Creek Way, 9000 block, July 5. A credit card was stolen from a residence.

Fairfax City

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax City Police Department. For information, call 703-273-2889.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Old Lee Hwy., 3200 block, 9:17 p.m. July 6. From vehicle.

University Dr., 3900 block, 4:14 p.m. July 3. Shoplifting.

University Dr., 3900 block, 9:42 p.m. July 3. Shoplifting.

Falls Church

These were among incidents reported by the Falls Church Police Department. For information, call 703-248-5056.

ASSAULT

Wilson Blvd., 6700 block, July 4. Assault reported.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Washington St. N., 500 block, July 3. From building.

VANDALISM

Maple Ave. S., 400 block, July 8. Destruction of property.

Herndon

These were among incidents reported by the Herndon Police Department. For information, call 703-435-6846.

ASSAULTS

Cypress Tree Pl., 1100 block, 11:24 p.m. July 4. Assault reported.

Elden St., 400 block, 7:08 p.m. July 7. Assault reported.

Elden St., 1100 block, 3:09 p.m. July 8. Assault reported.

Missouri Ave., 300 block, 1:19 a.m. July 5. Assault reported.

Monroe St., 1300 block, 3:48 p.m. July 4. Assault reported.

Springtide Pl., 1300 block, 4:14 p.m. July 4. Assault reported.

Sycamore Ct., 800 block, 10:47 p.m. July 6. Assault reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Early Fall Ct., 500 block, 9:56 p.m. July 5.

Elden St., 400 block, 11:15 a.m. July 6. From building.

Pembrook St., 1000 block, 11:41 a.m. July 4.

Wexford Ct., 1300 block, 11:16 a.m. July 5.

Worldgate Dr., 13100 block, 10:58 a.m. July 3. From building.

FRAUD

Elden St., 100 block, 7:13 a.m. July 8. Credit card/ATM fraud.

Elden St., 400 block, 12:34 p.m. July 7. Credit card/ATM fraud.

VANDALISM

Arkansas Ave., 400 block, 11:56 a.m. July 6. Destruction of property.

Vienna

These were among incidents reported by the Vienna Police Department. For information, call 703-255-6396.

ASSAULTS

Cedar Lane SW, 100 block, 11:18 a.m. July 10. Threats were reported.

Lynn St. SW, 1000 block, 9:40 p.m. July 4. Two people fought.

Oak St. SW, 9:34 p.m. July 7. Two people fought.

ROBBERIES

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Maple Ave. W., 100 block, 11 a.m. July 11. Credit cards were stolen from a purse at a restaurant.

Maple Ave. W., 300 block, 3:23 a.m. July 6. Cellphones were stolen from a business entered by force.

VANDALISM

Harmony Dr. SW, 200 block, 6:30 p.m. July 9 to 8 a.m. July 10. A vehicle was tampered with.

Maple Ave. E., 300 block, 3:20 a.m. July 6. A front door glass of a business was damaged. One of the coolers was also damaged.