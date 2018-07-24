Bushman Dr., 10100 block, July 17. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.
Clarkes Landing Dr., 2700 block, July 15. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.
Fair Lakes Shopping Ctr., 13000 block, July 17. A wallet was stolen from a business.
Fair Oaks Shopping Ctr., 11700 block, July 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Federalist Way, 11800 block, July 16. A check was stolen from a residence.
James Swart Cir., 11200 block, July 15. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Majestic Lane, 4000 block, July 16. Cash was stolen from a residence.
Summit Dr., 5300 block, July 18. A gun was stolen from a residence.
Little River Tpk., 7200 block, 9:20 p.m. July 16. Robbery reported.
Backlick Rd., 5500 block, July 15. A cellphone was stolen from a business.
Barry Rd., 7100 block, 10:25 a.m. July 16. Officers responded for a residential burglary alarm and found the front door forced open. Nothing appeared to be taken.
Edgeware Lane, 6000 block, July 15. Headphones were stolen from a business.
Kingstowne Blvd., 5700 block, July 15. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Kingstowne Blvd., 5800 block, July 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Metropolitan Center Dr., 6700 block, July 16. Drills were stolen from a vehicle.
Old Rolling Rd., 5900 block, July 16. Mail was stolen from a residence.
Springfield Town Ctr., 6600 block, July 16. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Telegraph Rd., 6600 block, July 18. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.
Woodside Lane, 7500 block, July 16. A package was stolen from a residence.
Annandale Rd., 3300 block, July 16. Wallets were stolen from a vehicle.
Columbia Pike, 5700 block, July 15. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Columbia Pike, 6500 block, July 18. A package was stolen from a residence.
Crooked Oak Lane, 6300 block, July 16. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.
Crossroads Ctr., 5800 block, July 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Crossroads Ctr., 5800 block, July 18. A wallet was stolen from a business.
Eastmoreland Rd., 7400 block, July 15. Packages were stolen from a residence.
Kling Dr., 4600 block, July 15. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Leesburg Ct., 3500 block, July 18. A license was stolen from a vehicle.
Leesburg Pike, 5500 block, July 17. A cellphone was stolen from a business.
Little River Tpk., 6300 block, July 15. Groceries were stolen from a business.
Anderson Rd., 1600 block, July 16. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Boyd Pointe Way, 1500 block, July 16. Keys were stolen from a vehicle.
Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, July 18. A purse was stolen from a business.
Crianza Plaza, 8000 block, July 17. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.
Fairview Park Dr., 2900 block, July 18. Property was stolen from a residence.
Georgetown Pike, 7400 block, July 18. A credit card was stolen from a vehicle.
Greensboro Dr., 8300 block, July 16. A cable was stolen from a construction.
International Dr., 2000 block, July 18. Packages were stolen from a vehicle.
Jackson Pkwy., 2400 block, July 18. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.
Merrilee Dr., 2800 block, July 16. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Providence Terr., 1200 block, July 15. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Gatehouse Rd., 8000 block, July 18. A 2012 Hyundai Veloster.
Haycock Rd., 6900 block, July 16. A 2003 Ford F-150.
Telegraph Rd., 5700 block, 1 p.m. July 18. Robbery reported.
Grist Mill Woods Ct., 8900 block, July 15. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.
Huntington Ave., 2300 block, July 15. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Lockheed Blvd., 3100 block, July 15. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Mount Eagle Dr., 5900 block, July 15. A jacket was stolen from a vehicle.
Old Courthouse Rd., 8300 block, July 17. Cash was stolen from a business.
Republic Ct., 7500 block, July 18. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, July 15. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, July 18. A cellphone was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 8000 block, July 15. A beer was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 8200 block, July 17. A beer was stolen from a business.
Russell Rd., 8200 block, July 18. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
South Kings Hwy., 6300 block, July 18. Keys were stolen from a residence.
Baron Cameron Ave., 11300 block, July 17. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.
Cameron Glen Dr., 1800 block, July 17. A wallet was stolen from a residence.
Cameron Glen Dr., 1800 block, July 18. A ring was stolen from a residence.
Hunters Woods Plaza, 2300 block, July 15. Liquor was stolen from a business.
Pinecrest Rd., 12300 block, July 17. Bag, wallet and credit cards from vehicle.
Northgate Sq., 1500 block, July 16. A 2010 Honda Civic.
Wiehle Ave., 1800 block, July 17. A 2003 Toyota Land Cruiser.
Auto Park Cir., 4100 block, July 16. An employee reported that someone entered the business overnight and removed property.
Braddock Rd., 13800 block, July 18. A debit card was stolen from a residence.
Chantilly Shopping Ctr., 4300 block, July 18. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Fort Dr., 5900 block, July 18. A wallet was stolen from a residence.
Gabrielle Way, 14100 block, July 17. Laptop computer, headphones and passport from vehicle.
Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 14500 block, July 16. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Lee Rd., 14500 block, July 16. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Stone Rd., 5600 block, July 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Stonecroft Blvd., 4100 block, July 16. An employee reported that someone entered the business overnight and removed property.
Burke Centre Pkwy., 5700 block, July 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Burke Lake Rd., 8900 block, July 16. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Burke Lake Rd., 9200 block, July 15. A cellphone was stolen from a school.
Forest St., 8600 block, July 16. Property was stolen from a residence.
Glenister Dr., 7800 block, July 16. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.
Little River Tpk., 8300 block, July 16. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Reservation Dr., 7500 block, July 18. Properties were stolen from a vehicle.
Ridge Hollow Ct., 8700 block, July 15. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.
Winbourne Rd., 9300 block, July 16. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.
Port Royal Rd., 5200 block, July 17. A 2015 Honda Civic.
North St., 10300 block July 17. A man touched a 19-year-old female inappropriately in a library.
Berry St., 11100 block, July 18. A man grabbed and kissed a 72-year-old woman twice on the lips.
Providence Way, 10500 block, July 9 to July 10. Property was stolen from vehicles and other vehicles were tampered with.
Main St., 10900 block, July 18. Shoplifting was reported. A 29-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested and charged.
Main St., 9600 block, July 17. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Main St., 9600 block, July 19. Light fixtures on a property were damaged.
Hillwood Ave., 300 block, July 15. Assault reported.
Elden St., 1000 block, 6:58 p.m. July 14. Assault reported.
Elden St., 1100 block, 2:35 a.m. July 15. Assault reported.
Florida Ave., 500 block, 6:44 p.m. July 14. Assault reported.
Branch Dr., 900 block, 7:27 p.m. July 13. Residential.
Carlisle Dr., 400 block, 5:18 p.m. July 11. From building.
Crestview Dr., 1000 block, 10:23 p.m. July 13. Trespassing.
Cuzco Ct., 1200 block, 6:35 p.m. July 10.
Ferndale Ave., 800 block, 4:38 p.m. July 11.
Spring St., 200 block, 12:17 p.m. July 10. From building.
Dulles Pl., 1300 block, 5:54 p.m. July 9. Destruction of property.
Park Ave., 900 block, 1:23 a.m. July 15. Destruction of property.
Spring St., 200 block, 6:33 a.m. July 9. Destruction of property.
Maple Ave. SW, 100 block, 12:43 a.m. July 14. Two people fought.
Kramer Dr. SE, 500 block, 10 p.m. July 12 to 10:30 a.m. July 13. Coins were stolen from a vehicle.
Kramer Dr. SE, 500 block, 10 p.m. July 12 to 9 a.m. July 13. A Bluetooth device and a backpack were stolen from a vehicle.
Kramer Dr. SE, 500 block, 11:30 p.m. July 12 to 5 a.m. July 13. CDs and coins were stolen from a vehicle.
Kramer Dr. SE, 900 block, 8 p.m. July 12 to 10 a.m. July 13. Coins were stolen from a vehicle.
Locust St. SE, 200 block, 3:30 to 8:30 p.m. July 12. A sofa was stolen from a hallway of an apartment complex.
Maple Ave. E., 200 block, 3:35 p.m. July 14. Trespassing was reported.
Roland St. SW, 500 block, 2 p.m. July 14 to 8:30 a.m. July 15. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.
Saint Andrews Dr. NE, 100 block, 7 p.m. July 12 to 7:15 a.m. July 13. Coins were stolen from a vehicle.
Westbriar Dr. NE, 1000 block, 8 p.m. July 12 to 9 a.m. July 13. Coins were stolen from a vehicle.
Windover Ave. NW, 200 block, noon June 1 to noon July 17. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.
Wolftrap Rd. SE, 500 block, 7 p.m. July 12 to 9 a.m. July 13. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.
Echols St. SE, 1000 block, 7 p.m. July 12 to 3 p.m. July 14. A vehicle was stolen.
Wolftrap Rd. SE, 100 block, 8 p.m. July 12 to 7 a.m. July 13. A vehicle and a mountain bicycle inside were stolen. A second vehicle was entered and keys were taken.
Kramer Dr. SE, 400 block, 1:30 p.m. July 12 to 10 a.m. July 13. A vehicle was tampered with.
Kramer Dr. SE, 500 block, 5 p.m. July 12 to 8:45 a.m. July 13. A vehicle was tampered with.
Harmony Dr. SW, 200 block, 6:30 p.m. July 9 to 8 a.m. July 10. A vehicle was tampered with.
Maple Ave. E., 900 block, 3:45 p.m. July 14. A vehicle was tampered with.