Fairfax County

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax County Police Department. For information, call 703-246-2253.

Fair Oaks District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bushman Dr., 10100 block, July 17. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Clarkes Landing Dr., 2700 block, July 15. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Fair Lakes Shopping Ctr., 13000 block, July 17. A wallet was stolen from a business.

Fair Oaks Shopping Ctr., 11700 block, July 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Federalist Way, 11800 block, July 16. A check was stolen from a residence.

James Swart Cir., 11200 block, July 15. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Majestic Lane, 4000 block, July 16. Cash was stolen from a residence.

Summit Dr., 5300 block, July 18. A gun was stolen from a residence.

Franconia District

ROBBERY

Little River Tpk., 7200 block, 9:20 p.m. July 16. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Backlick Rd., 5500 block, July 15. A cellphone was stolen from a business.

Barry Rd., 7100 block, 10:25 a.m. July 16. Officers responded for a residential burglary alarm and found the front door forced open. Nothing appeared to be taken.

Edgeware Lane, 6000 block, July 15. Headphones were stolen from a business.

Kingstowne Blvd., 5700 block, July 15. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Kingstowne Blvd., 5800 block, July 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Metropolitan Center Dr., 6700 block, July 16. Drills were stolen from a vehicle.

Old Rolling Rd., 5900 block, July 16. Mail was stolen from a residence.

Springfield Town Ctr., 6600 block, July 16. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Telegraph Rd., 6600 block, July 18. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Woodside Lane, 7500 block, July 16. A package was stolen from a residence.

Mason District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Annandale Rd., 3300 block, July 16. Wallets were stolen from a vehicle.

Columbia Pike, 5700 block, July 15. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Columbia Pike, 6500 block, July 18. A package was stolen from a residence.

Crooked Oak Lane, 6300 block, July 16. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Crossroads Ctr., 5800 block, July 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Crossroads Ctr., 5800 block, July 18. A wallet was stolen from a business.

Eastmoreland Rd., 7400 block, July 15. Packages were stolen from a residence.

Kling Dr., 4600 block, July 15. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Leesburg Ct., 3500 block, July 18. A license was stolen from a vehicle.

Leesburg Pike, 5500 block, July 17. A cellphone was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 6300 block, July 15. Groceries were stolen from a business.

McLean District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Anderson Rd., 1600 block, July 16. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Boyd Pointe Way, 1500 block, July 16. Keys were stolen from a vehicle.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, July 18. A purse was stolen from a business.

Crianza Plaza, 8000 block, July 17. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Fairview Park Dr., 2900 block, July 18. Property was stolen from a residence.

Georgetown Pike, 7400 block, July 18. A credit card was stolen from a vehicle.

Greensboro Dr., 8300 block, July 16. A cable was stolen from a construction.

International Dr., 2000 block, July 18. Packages were stolen from a vehicle.

Jackson Pkwy., 2400 block, July 18. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

Merrilee Dr., 2800 block, July 16. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Providence Terr., 1200 block, July 15. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Gatehouse Rd., 8000 block, July 18. A 2012 Hyundai Veloster.

Haycock Rd., 6900 block, July 16. A 2003 Ford F-150.

Mount Vernon District

ROBBERY

Telegraph Rd., 5700 block, 1 p.m. July 18. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Grist Mill Woods Ct., 8900 block, July 15. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Huntington Ave., 2300 block, July 15. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Lockheed Blvd., 3100 block, July 15. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Mount Eagle Dr., 5900 block, July 15. A jacket was stolen from a vehicle.

Old Courthouse Rd., 8300 block, July 17. Cash was stolen from a business.

Republic Ct., 7500 block, July 18. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, July 15. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, July 18. A cellphone was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 8000 block, July 15. A beer was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 8200 block, July 17. A beer was stolen from a business.

Russell Rd., 8200 block, July 18. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

South Kings Hwy., 6300 block, July 18. Keys were stolen from a residence.

Reston District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Baron Cameron Ave., 11300 block, July 17. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Cameron Glen Dr., 1800 block, July 17. A wallet was stolen from a residence.

Cameron Glen Dr., 1800 block, July 18. A ring was stolen from a residence.

Hunters Woods Plaza, 2300 block, July 15. Liquor was stolen from a business.

Pinecrest Rd., 12300 block, July 17. Bag, wallet and credit cards from vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Northgate Sq., 1500 block, July 16. A 2010 Honda Civic.

Wiehle Ave., 1800 block, July 17. A 2003 Toyota Land Cruiser.

Sully District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Auto Park Cir., 4100 block, July 16. An employee reported that someone entered the business overnight and removed property.

Braddock Rd., 13800 block, July 18. A debit card was stolen from a residence.

Chantilly Shopping Ctr., 4300 block, July 18. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Fort Dr., 5900 block, July 18. A wallet was stolen from a residence.

Gabrielle Way, 14100 block, July 17. Laptop computer, headphones and passport from vehicle.

Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 14500 block, July 16. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Lee Rd., 14500 block, July 16. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Stone Rd., 5600 block, July 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Stonecroft Blvd., 4100 block, July 16. An employee reported that someone entered the business overnight and removed property.

West Springfield District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Burke Centre Pkwy., 5700 block, July 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Burke Lake Rd., 8900 block, July 16. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Burke Lake Rd., 9200 block, July 15. A cellphone was stolen from a school.

Forest St., 8600 block, July 16. Property was stolen from a residence.

Glenister Dr., 7800 block, July 16. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.

Little River Tpk., 8300 block, July 16. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Reservation Dr., 7500 block, July 18. Properties were stolen from a vehicle.

Ridge Hollow Ct., 8700 block, July 15. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Winbourne Rd., 9300 block, July 16. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

VEHICLE THEFT

Port Royal Rd., 5200 block, July 17. A 2015 Honda Civic.

Fairfax City

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax City Police Department. For information, call 703-273-2889.

ASSAULTS

North St., 10300 block July 17. A man touched a 19-year-old female inappropriately in a library.

Berry St., 11100 block, July 18. A man grabbed and kissed a 72-year-old woman twice on the lips.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Providence Way, 10500 block, July 9 to July 10. Property was stolen from vehicles and other vehicles were tampered with.

Main St., 10900 block, July 18. Shoplifting was reported. A 29-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested and charged.

Main St., 9600 block, July 17. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

VANDALISM

Main St., 9600 block, July 19. Light fixtures on a property were damaged.

Falls Church

These were among incidents reported by the Falls Church Police Department. For information, call 703-248-5056.

ASSAULT

Hillwood Ave., 300 block, July 15. Assault reported.

Herndon

These were among incidents reported by the Herndon Police Department. For information, call 703-435-6846.

ASSAULTS

Elden St., 1000 block, 6:58 p.m. July 14. Assault reported.

Elden St., 1100 block, 2:35 a.m. July 15. Assault reported.

Florida Ave., 500 block, 6:44 p.m. July 14. Assault reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Branch Dr., 900 block, 7:27 p.m. July 13. Residential.

Carlisle Dr., 400 block, 5:18 p.m. July 11. From building.

Crestview Dr., 1000 block, 10:23 p.m. July 13. Trespassing.

Cuzco Ct., 1200 block, 6:35 p.m. July 10.

Ferndale Ave., 800 block, 4:38 p.m. July 11.

Spring St., 200 block, 12:17 p.m. July 10. From building.

VANDALISM

Dulles Pl., 1300 block, 5:54 p.m. July 9. Destruction of property.

Park Ave., 900 block, 1:23 a.m. July 15. Destruction of property.

Spring St., 200 block, 6:33 a.m. July 9. Destruction of property.

Vienna

These were among incidents reported by the Vienna Police Department. For information, call 703-255-6396.

ASSAULTS

Maple Ave. SW, 100 block, 12:43 a.m. July 14. Two people fought.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Kramer Dr. SE, 500 block, 10 p.m. July 12 to 10:30 a.m. July 13. Coins were stolen from a vehicle.

Kramer Dr. SE, 500 block, 10 p.m. July 12 to 9 a.m. July 13. A Bluetooth device and a backpack were stolen from a vehicle.

Kramer Dr. SE, 500 block, 11:30 p.m. July 12 to 5 a.m. July 13. CDs and coins were stolen from a vehicle.

Kramer Dr. SE, 900 block, 8 p.m. July 12 to 10 a.m. July 13. Coins were stolen from a vehicle.

Locust St. SE, 200 block, 3:30 to 8:30 p.m. July 12. A sofa was stolen from a hallway of an apartment complex.

Maple Ave. E., 200 block, 3:35 p.m. July 14. Trespassing was reported.

Roland St. SW, 500 block, 2 p.m. July 14 to 8:30 a.m. July 15. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Saint Andrews Dr. NE, 100 block, 7 p.m. July 12 to 7:15 a.m. July 13. Coins were stolen from a vehicle.

Westbriar Dr. NE, 1000 block, 8 p.m. July 12 to 9 a.m. July 13. Coins were stolen from a vehicle.

Windover Ave. NW, 200 block, noon June 1 to noon July 17. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Wolftrap Rd. SE, 500 block, 7 p.m. July 12 to 9 a.m. July 13. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Echols St. SE, 1000 block, 7 p.m. July 12 to 3 p.m. July 14. A vehicle was stolen.

Wolftrap Rd. SE, 100 block, 8 p.m. July 12 to 7 a.m. July 13. A vehicle and a mountain bicycle inside were stolen. A second vehicle was entered and keys were taken.

VANDALISM

Kramer Dr. SE, 400 block, 1:30 p.m. July 12 to 10 a.m. July 13. A vehicle was tampered with.

Kramer Dr. SE, 500 block, 5 p.m. July 12 to 8:45 a.m. July 13. A vehicle was tampered with.

Harmony Dr. SW, 200 block, 6:30 p.m. July 9 to 8 a.m. July 10. A vehicle was tampered with.

Maple Ave. E., 900 block, 3:45 p.m. July 14. A vehicle was tampered with.