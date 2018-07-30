Fairfax County

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax County Police Department. For information, call 703-246-2253.

Fair Oaks District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Endeavour Dr., 13700 block, July 22. Property was stolen from a residence.

Fair Lakes Shopping Center, 13000 block, July 22. A laptop was stolen from a business.

Lee Jackson Hwy., 13000 block, July 22. A wallet was stolen from a business.

Franconia District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Beulah St., 7200 block, July 22. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Beulah St., 7200 block, July 24. Snacks were stolen from a business.

Brandon Ave., 6300 block, July 22. A beer was stolen from a business.

Kingstowne Blvd., 5700 block, July 22. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 9300 block, July 22. A cellphone was stolen from a business.

Springfield Towne Center, 6500 block, July 24. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Springfield Towne Center, 6600 block, July 22. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Essex Ave., 7300 block, July 22. A 2004 Ford Explorer.

Springfield Towne Center, 6500 block, July 22. A 2014 BMW 2800i.

Mason District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Blvd., 6100 block, July 22. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Arlington Blvd., 6200 block, July 22. Liquor was stolen from a business.

Arlington Blvd., 6700 block, July 22. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Columbia Pike, 6500 block, July 24. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Crossroads Center, 5800 block, July 22. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Eastmoreland Rd., 7400 block, July 22. A license was stolen from a vehicle.

Leesburg Ct., 3500 block, July 22. A necklace was stolen from a residence.

Leesburg Pike, 4900 block, July 22. Property was stolen from a residence.

Leesburg Pike, 5500 block, July 22. Shoes were stolen from a business.

Leesburg Pike, 6100 block, July 22. A cellphone was stolen from a residence.

Little River Tpk., 6200 block, July 22. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 6500 block, July 24. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Saint Marks Pl., 9300 block, July 22. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

South Jefferson St., 3500 block, July 22. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

VEHICLE THEFT

Gallows Rd., 3300 block, July 22. A 2015 Honda CVR.

McLean District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Blvd., 8100 block, July 22. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Balls Hill Rd., 1400 block, July 22. Property was stolen from a residence.

Cedar Lane, 2500 block, July 22. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, July 22. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chathams Ford Dr., 9600 block, July 22. A license was stolen from a vehicle.

Cornerside Blvd., 1500 block, July 22. A wallet was stolen from a business.

Georgetown Pike, 8800 block, July 22. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Leesburg Pike, 7500 block, July 22. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

Leesburg Pike, 8100 block, July 22. A wallet was stolen from a business.

Leesburg Pike, 8300 block, July 22. Shoes were stolen from a business.

Penny Lane, 2900 block, July 22. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Spring Hill Rd., 1500 block, July 22. A wallet was stolen from a business.

VEHICLE THEFT

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, July 24. A diamond from a business.

Mount Vernon District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Fairhaven Ave., 2500 block, July 24. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Fort Farnsworth Rd., 2600 block, July 24. A license was stolen from a vehicle.

Frye Rd., 8200 block, July 22. A tool was stolen from a vehicle.

Parkers Lane, 2500 block, July 24. A check was stolen from a residence.

Richmond Hwy., 6000 block, July 24. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Richmond Hwy., 6100 block, July 22. A backpack was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7400 block, July 24. Liquor was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 8600 block, July 22. Liquor was stolen from a business.

Saint Gregorys Lane, 5800 block, July 22. Keys were stolen from a residence.

Sherwood Hall Lane, 2500 block, July 24. A wallet was stolen from a business.

Tower Dr., 6700 block, July 22. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Woodlawn Ct., 8600 block, July 24. Wheels were stolen from a vehicle.

Reston District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bowman Towne Ct., 1800 block, July 24. Property was stolen from a residence.

Branleigh Park Ct., 2900 block, July 22. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Centreville Rd., 2400 block, July 22. Cash was stolen from a business.

Highland Crossing Dr., 12900 block, July 22. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Reston Metro Plaza, 1900 block, July 22. A bag was stolen from a business.

Stoneview Sq., 11600 block, July 24. Documents were stolen from a residence.

Sully District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Barford Ct., 4400 block, July 22. Property was stolen from a residence.

Chantilly Crossing Lane, 14400 block, July 22. A cellphone was stolen from a business.

Chantilly Shopping Center, 4300 block, July 22. A wallet was stolen from a business.

Chantilly Crossing, 14300 block, July 24. A cellphone was stolen from a business.

Eddy Ct., 14500 block, July 22. A license was stolen from a vehicle.

Harvest Ct., 14800 block, July 24. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Pickwick Rd., 5600 block, July 24. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Stonecroft Blvd., 4100 block, July 24. A license was stolen from a vehicle.

Wetherburn Dr., 15100 block, July 22. Property was stolen from a residence.

West Springfield District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Burke Lake Rd., 8900 block, July 22. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Claytonia Lane, 9200 block, July 24. A license was stolen from a vehicle.

First Landing Way, 5900 block, July 22. Ladders were stolen from a residence.

Heritage Dr., 7800 block, July 22. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Hidden Knolls Ct., 7300 block, July 22. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

King Richard Dr., 4900 block, July 22. A license was stolen from a vehicle.

Parkman Ct., 4700 block, July 22. A credit card was stolen from a residence.

Fairfax City

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax City Police Department. For information, call 703-273-2889.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Fairfax Blvd., 9700 block, 2:25 p.m. July 19. Larceny.

Lee Hwy., 11000 block, 9:30 a.m. July 25. Larceny.

Main St., 9600 block, 1:20 p.m. July 23. From vehicle.

Pickett Rd., 3900 block, 2:53 p.m. July 18. Larceny.

Falls Church

These were among incidents reported by the Falls Church Police Department. For information, call 703-248-5056.

KIDNAPPING

Broad St. W., 900 block, July 16. Abduction reported.

Herndon

These were among incidents reported by the Herndon Police Department. For information, call 703-435-6846.

ASSAULTS

Dulles Park Ct., 600 block, 11:28 p.m. July 20. Assault reported.

Madison St., 400 block, 6:39 a.m. July 18. Assault reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Dulles Pl., 1400 block, 9:36 a.m. July 18.

Herndon Pkwy., 300 block, 11:27 a.m. July 20.

FRAUD

Elden St., 400 block, 2:28 p.m. July 17. Credit card/ATM fraud.

Vienna

These were among incidents reported by the Vienna Police Department. For information, call 703-255-6396.

ASSAULTS

Berry St. SE, 300 block, 8 a.m. July 7 to 10 p.m. July 14. A vehicle was damaged.

Cedar Lane SE, 200 block, 9:40 to 9:51 p.m. July 25. Two people fought. A 34-year-old Vienna man was arrested and charged.

Kingsley Rd. and Nutley St. SW, 10:30 p.m. July 22. A passenger assaulted a cabdriver and fled from the scene.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Dominion Rd. NE, 316 block, 9 p.m. July 18 to 7 a.m. July 19. Lawn equipment was stolen from a storage lot.

Mill St. NE, 600 block, 12:47 a.m. July 20. Trespassing was reported.

Yeonas Dr. SW, 200 block, 4:26 a.m. July 22. A man refused to pay for cab fare. A 21-year-old Vienna man was arrested and charged.

VANDALISM

Branch St. SE, 200 block, 9 p.m. July 22 to 7 a.m. July 23. A vehicle was struck with a paintball.