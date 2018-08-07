Fairfax County

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax County Police Department. For information, call 703-246-2253.

Fair Oaks District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Dulles Corner Blvd., 2300 block, Aug. 1. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Fair Lakes Shopping Center, 13000 block, Aug. 1. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Fair Lakes Cir., 12500 block, Aug. 2. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 12300 block, July 31. A package was stolen from a residence.

Monument Dr., 11600 block, July 31. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Quiet Woods Lane, 4700 block, Aug. 1. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.

Varny Pl., 12600 block, Aug. 1. An electronic device was stolen from a residence.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Beech Down Dr., 3600 block, July 26. Cash from a vehicle.

Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 12300 block, July 26. A license plate from a vehicle.

Ravenscraig Ct., 3200 block, July 26. A license plate from a vehicle.

Franconia District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Eaton Pl., 4600 block, Aug. 2. Cash was stolen from a residence.

Franconia Rd., 6100 block, July 31. A cellphone was stolen from a residence.

Frontier Dr., 6700 block, July 31. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Hibbling Ave., 6200 block, Aug. 1. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Hilltop Village Center, 7900 block, July 30. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Jayhawk St., 7200 block, July 26. Shoes were stolen from a residence.

Jayhawk St., 7400 block, Aug. 1. A registration was stolen from a vehicle.

Kingstowne Center, 5800 block, Aug. 1. A wallet was stolen from a business.

Lorraine Carol Way, 9700 block, Aug. 1. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFT

Brindle Heath Way, 6800 block, July 26. A 2010 Chevy Equinox.

Mason District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Blvd., 6100 block, July 30. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Columbia Pike, 7000 block, July 30. A cellphone was stolen from a business.

Crossroads Center, 5800 block, July 30. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Crossroads Center, 5800 block, July 30. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Crossroads Center, 5800 block, Aug. 1. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Gallows Rd., 3200 block, Aug. 2. A license was stolen from a vehicle.

Glenmore Dr., 3300 block, July 30. A cellphone was stolen from a residence.

Leesburg Pike, 5500 block, July 31. A purse was stolen from a location.

Lincolnia Rd., 6400 block, July 30. A cellphone was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 6200 block, July 26. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 6200 block, Aug. 2. Liquor was stolen from a business.

Seminary Rd., 5700 block, Aug. 2. A beer was stolen from a business.

South Jefferson St., 3500 block, July 30. A wallet was stolen from a business.

Steppes Ct., 3800 block, July 30. Property was stolen from a residence.

Westcott Rd., 6900 block, July 31. A generator was stolen from a vehicle.

Woodburn Rd., 3300 block, Aug. 2. Packages were stolen from a residence.

VEHICLE THEFT

Sydenham St., 3200 block, July 26. A 2015 Honda CRV.

McLean District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Chain Bridge Rd., 1400 block, July 30. A wallet was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, July 26. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, July 30. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, July 30. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, July 30. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Aug. 1. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Cottage St., 8500 block, Aug. 1. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.

District Ave., 2900 block, July 30. A wallet was stolen from a business.

Emerson Ave., 1500 block, July 31. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Gallows Rd., 2700 block, July 30. A bicycle was stolen from a parking.

International Dr., 1700 block, July 26. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

International Dr., 2000 block, July 30. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Leesburg Pike, 8300 block, July 26. A cellphone was stolen from a business.

Leesburg Pike, 8300 block, Aug. 1. Shoes were stolen from a business.

Magarity Ct., 2000 block, Aug. 2. A package was stolen from a residence.

Matera St., 7600 block, July 31. Cash was stolen from a residence.

Merrilee Dr., 2800 block, July 26. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

New Providence Ct., 2800 block, July 26. Jewelry was stolen from a business.

Nutley St., 3000 block, July 30. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Peach Orchard Dr., 2000 block, Aug. 1. A watch was stolen from a residence.

Penny Lane, 2900 block, July 26. Jewelry was stolen from a business.

Rainbow Rd., 8400 block, July 30. Property was stolen from a business.

Towers Crescent Dr., 8000 block, July 31. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Tysons Blvd., 1700 block, Aug. 1. Liquor was stolen from a business.

Tysons Blvd., 1700 block, Aug. 2. A wallet was stolen from a business.

Westpark Dr., 8400 block, July 31. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Wickersham Way, 2900 block, Aug. 2. A license was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFT

Byrns Pl., 6000 block, July 30. A 2001 Toyota Sienna.

Mount Vernon District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Belle View Blvd., 1500 block, Aug. 2. Liquor was stolen from a business.

Fairhaven Ave., 2400 block, July 30. A cellphone was stolen from a business.

Frye Rd., 5800 block, July 30. A cellphone was stolen from a residence.

Frye Rd., 8400 block, July 30. A cellphone was stolen from a business.

Lockheed Blvd., 3100 block, Aug. 1. A bag was stolen from a residence.

North Kings Hwy., 6200 block, Aug. 1. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

Old Colony Way, 8700 block, July 31. A passport was stolen from a residence.

Parkers Lane, 2500 block, July 31. A speaker was stolen from a residence.

Parkers Lane, 2500 block, Aug. 1. Cash was stolen from a location.

Richmond Hwy., 6600 block, July 30. A jacket was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6600 block, July 31. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7600 block, July 30. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, Aug. 2. A tool was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, July 30. Shoes were stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, Aug. 1. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Walutes Cir., 8700 block, Aug. 1. A license was stolen from a vehicle.

Reston District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Deerfield Pond Ct., 600 block, July 30. Property was stolen from a residence.

Fountain Dr., 1800 block, July 30. Cash was stolen from a locker.

Fountain Dr., 1800 block, July 31. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Great Owl Cir., 11700 block, July 30. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Great Owl Cir., 11800 block, July 30. A laptop was stolen from a vehicle.

Greywing Sq., 12000 block, Aug. 2. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Leesburg Pike, 11200 block, July 26. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Old Brookville Ct., 11600 block, July 30. A laptop was stolen from a vehicle.

Reston Metro Plaza, 1900 block, July 26. A bicycle was stolen from a location.

Spectrum Cir., 11800 block, July 30. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Springhouse Pl., 11600 block, July 30. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Sunrise Valley Dr., 11800 block, Aug. 1. A wallet was stolen from a business.

Sunset Hills Rd., 12100 block, July 31. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Waterhaven Ct., 11400 block, July 30. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Waterhaven Ct., 11400 block, July 30. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Waterhaven Dr., 1600 block, July 30. A laptop was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFT

Deer Point Way, 1500 block, July 30. A 2015 Infiniti G35.

Sully District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bayberry Lane, 13600 block, July 26. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Bent Tree Cir., 13600 block, July 26. Property was stolen from a business.

Glen Meadow Pl., 5200 block, July 26. A key was stolen from a vehicle.

Lee Hwy., 14100 block, July 26. A cellphone was stolen from a business.

Lindendale Lane, 13900 block, July 26. A license was stolen from a vehicle.

Muddy Creek Ct., 14700 block, July 31. A gun was stolen from a residence.

Pendleton Ave., 7100 block, July 26. A gun was stolen from a vehicle.

Rockton Ct., 6000 block, July 26. Sunglasses were stolen from a vehicle.

Stonecroft Blvd., 4900 block, July 30. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Stonecroft Blvd., 4900 block, July 30. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Trinity Pkwy., 5900 block, July 26. A watch was stolen from a business.

West Springfield District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Beacon Pond Lane, 10000 block, Aug. 1. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Inverton Rd., 7900 block, Aug. 1. A cellphone was stolen from a residence.

Lucas Pond Ct., 6100 block, July 30. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Olley Lane, 4000 block, Aug. 1. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Reservation Dr., 7500 block, Aug. 2. A wallet was stolen from a business.

Wilmington Dr., 6100 block, July 30. Property was stolen from a residence.

VEHICLE THEFTS

John Adams Ct., 7900 block, Aug. 1. A 2016 Toyota Highlander.

Nero St., 8800 block, 1:34 a.m. July 31.

Fairfax City

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax City Police Department. For information, call 703-273-2889.

ASSAULT

Cornwell Rd., 10100 block, 11:01 a.m. July 26.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Colony Rd., 3600 block, 6:53 p.m. Aug. 2. Larceny.

VEHICLE THEFT

Fairfax Blvd., 9600 block, 9:52 p.m. July 31.

Falls Church

These were among incidents reported by the Falls Church Police Department. For information, call 703-248-5056.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Falls Ave., 100 block, July 26. From vehicle.

George Mason Rd. W., 200 block, July 24. Residential.

Rolling Trace, 100 block, July 28. Tampering with an auto.

Spring St. S., 500 block, July 28. Attempted burglary.

Herndon

These were among incidents reported by the Herndon Police Department. For information, call 703-435-6846.

ASSAULTS

Alabama Dr., 1000 block, 2:30 a.m. July 23. Assault reported.

Elden St., 1100 block, 12:58 a.m. July 29. Assault reported.

Florida Ave., 500 block, 10:27 p.m. July 24. Assault reported.

Missouri Ave., 300 block, 12:27 p.m. July 24. Assault reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Charles St., 1000 block, 11:32 p.m. July 28. Vehicle parts.

Elden St., 1100 block, 10:42 p.m. July 27. Trespassing.

Florida Ave., 500 block, 10:30 p.m. July 26.

VANDALISM

Elden St., 100 block, 9:23 a.m. July 27. Destruction of property.

Ferndale Ave., 900 block, 6:08 p.m. July 23. Graffiti.

Vienna

These were among incidents reported by the Vienna Police Department. For information, call 703-255-6396.

ASSAULTS

Maple Ave. W., 400 block, 11:16 a.m. July 30. Two people fought.

Woodnor Dr. NE, 6:30 p.m. July 10. A female assaulted a male acquaintance.

KIDNAPPING/ABDUCTION

Maple Ave. W., 400 block, 12:01 a.m. Aug. 1. A female visited acquaintances in a hotel room. When she attempted to leave, a man blocked the door and kept her from leaving. A 49-year-old man was arrested and charged.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Lynn St. SW, 1000 block, 1 p.m. July 27 to 11:46 a.m. July 30. Cash was stolen from a residence.

Maple Ave. E., 300 block, 9:02 a.m. July 31. Trespassing was reported.

Maple Ave. E., 300 block, 7:20 p.m. July 31. A credit card was stolen.

Paris Ct. SW, 200 block, 11:15 p.m. Aug. 1. Three males were observed walking around a vacant home.

Truman Cir. SW, 600 block, 8 p.m. Aug. 1 to 8 a.m. Aug. 2. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

VANDALISM

Park St. SE, 900 block, noon July 25. A mailbox was damaged.

Park St. SE, 1000 block, 7 p.m. July 27. A fence was damaged.

Truman Cir. SW, 600 block, 9 p.m. Aug. 1 to 10:01 a.m. Aug. 2. A vehicle was tampered with.