Fairfax County

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax County Police Department. For information, call 703-246-2253.

Fair Oaks District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Dulles Station Blvd., 2300 block, Aug. 8. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Elderberry Pl., 3600 block, Aug. 5. A wallet was stolen from a residence.

Fair Oaks Shopping Ctr., 11800 block, Aug. 7. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Lauries Way, 4200 block, Aug. 5. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 12300 block, Aug. 5. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Monument Dr., 12100 block, Aug. 5. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Polo Dr., 12100 block, Aug. 6. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

Ridgeline Rd., 11300 block, Aug. 5. A package was stolen from a residence.

Sayward Blvd., 13700 block, Aug. 7. A cellphone was stolen from a residence.

Sayward Blvd., 13700 block, Aug. 8. A cellphone was stolen from a residence.

Thornapple Pl., 13100 block, Aug. 6. A bag was stolen from a vehicle.

Franconia District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Almeda Ct., 7900 block, Aug. 6. A wallet was stolen from a residence.

Ashby Lane, 7500 block, Aug. 6. A license was stolen from a vehicle.

Cottingham Pl., 5100 block, Aug. 5. A license was stolen from a vehicle.

Dijohn Court Dr., 7100 block, Aug. 7. A license was stolen from a vehicle.

Farrington Ave., 6000 block, Aug. 6. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Franconia Rd., 6100 block, Aug. 8. A credit card was stolen.

Frontier Dr., 6600 block, Aug. 5. A generator was stolen from a business.

Frontier Dr., 6700 block, Aug. 6. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Kingstowne Blvd., 5800 block, Aug. 5. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpke., 7200 block, Aug. 6. Beer was stolen from a business.

Mulberry Ct., 6100 block, Aug. 6. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Telegraph Rd., 7600 block, Aug. 6. A bicycle was stolen.

Viceroy St., 7700 block, Aug. 6. A cellphone was stolen from a residence.

Villa Del Rey Ct., 6900 block, Aug. 8. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFT

Dinwiddie St., 6100 block, Aug. 8. A 1999 Toyota Corolla.

Mason District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Annandale Rd., 4200 block, Aug. 8. Beer was stolen from a business.

Arlington Blvd., 6700 block, Aug. 5. A cellphone was stolen.

Clearwood Ct., 3300 block, Aug. 5. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Columbia Pike, 7200 block, Aug. 7. A cellphone was stolen from a business.

Goldsboro Rd., 6600 block, Aug. 5. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Leesburg Pike, 5100 block, Aug. 8. An electronic was stolen from a business.

Leesburg Pike, 5500 block, Aug. 5. Shoes were stolen from a business.

Leesburg Pike, 6000 block, Aug. 5. Beer was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpke., 6200 block, Aug. 5. Liquor was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpke., 6200 block, Aug. 6. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpke., 7400 block, Aug. 8. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Nicholson Rd., 6700 block, Aug. 6. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Rustic Way Lane, 3500 block, Aug. 6. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Sleepy Hollow Rd., 3500 block, Aug. 5. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

South Jefferson St., 3500 block, Aug. 6. Sunglasses were stolen from a business.

McLean District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Anderson Rd., 1600 block, Aug. 7. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Barley Walk., 7400 block, Aug. 8. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Brookewood Ct., 8400 block, Aug. 6. A credit card was stolen from a residence.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Aug. 6. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Cornerside Blvd., 1500 block, Aug. 7. A detergent was stolen from a business.

Gallows Rd., 2700 block, Aug. 7. A laptop was stolen from a business.

Gallows Rd., 2700 block, Aug. 7. A license was stolen from a vehicle.

Gallows Rd., 2900 block, Aug. 6. A cellphone was stolen.

Georgetown Pike, 6300 block, Aug. 5. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Georgetown Pike, 8800 block, Aug. 5. A laptop was stolen from a vehicle.

Georgetown Pike and Swinks Mill Rd., Aug. 5. A radio was stolen from a vehicle.

Inversham Dr., 7700 block, Aug. 5. A license was stolen from a vehicle.

Linda Lane, 7400 block, Aug. 8. GPS device was stolen from a vehicle.

Loch Raven Dr., 6200 block, Aug. 5. A license was stolen from a vehicle.

Maple Lane, 2800 block, Aug. 8. A bag was stolen from a vehicle.

Maple Lane, 2900 block, Aug. 8. Keys were stolen from a vehicle.

Nutley St., 3000 block, Aug. 5. A purse was stolen from a business.

Pine Crest Ave., 6900 block, Aug. 5. Sunglasses were stolen from a vehicle.

Strawberry Lane, 8100 block, Aug. 5. A bicycle was stolen.

Tysons Corner Ctr., 8100 block, Aug. 5. A cellphone was stolen.

Wellinghamn Ct., 1500 block, Aug. 5. A cellphone was stolen from a business.

Mount Vernon District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Belle View Blvd., 2000 block, Aug. 5. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Colony Ct., 4500 block, Aug. 7. Attempted burglary.

Fairhaven Ave., 2400 block, Aug. 8. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Furman Lane, 2900 block, Aug. 5. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Hallie Rose St., 8400 block, Aug. 5. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Huntington Ave. and Old Richmond Hwy., Aug. 5. A laptop was stolen from a vehicle.

Joshua Pl., 3800 block, Aug. 6. A license was stolen from a vehicle.

North Kings Hwy., 5800 block, Aug. 8. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Pantano Pl., 8000 block, Aug. 5. Property was stolen from a residence.

Parkers Lane, 2500 block, Aug. 6. A backpack was stolen from a vehicle.

Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, Aug. 5. Cash was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, Aug. 8. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6600 block, Aug. 6. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6600 block, Aug. 7. Attempted burglary.

Richmond Hwy., 6800 block, Aug. 5. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7600 block, Aug. 7. Attempted burglary.

Richmond Hwy., 7600 block, Aug. 8. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Sky View Dr., 8500 block, Aug. 5. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Wilkinson Pl., 2100 block, Aug. 7. Attempted burglary.

Windbreak Dr., 2500 block, Aug. 5. A cellphone was stolen.

VEHICLE THEFT

Arlington Dr., 2600 block, Aug. 8. A 2009 Toyota Camry.

Reston District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Castle Rock Sq., 2200 block, Aug. 5. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Centreville Rd., 2400 block, Aug. 5. A bag was stolen.

Centreville Rd., 2500 block, Aug. 5. Beer was stolen from a business.

Laurel Glade Ct., 12200 block, Aug. 5. A backpack was stolen.

Library St., 1800 block, Aug. 7. Cash was stolen from a business.

Market St., 11900 block, Aug. 5. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Market St., 11900 block, Aug. 6. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Plaza America Dr., 11600 block, Aug. 5. A cellphone was stolen.

Sunset Hill Rd., 12100 block, Aug. 8. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

William Short Cir., 2600 block, Aug. 7. A cellphone was stolen.

Sully District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Braddock Rd., 14700 block, Aug. 5. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Chantilly Shopping Ctr., 4300 block, Aug. 5. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Granville Lane, 14500 block, Aug. 5. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Pickwick Rd., 5600 block, Aug. 5. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Rockledge Pl., 6700 block, Aug. 5. Cash was stolen from a residence.

Round Lick Lane, 14300 block, Aug. 7. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Saint Germain Dr., 14100 block, Aug. 5. Beer was stolen from a business.

Stone Rd., 5600 block, Aug. 6. A cellphone was stolen from a business.

West Springfield District

ASSAULT

Male exposed himself and touched female, Aug. 5. Male ran away and female was not injured.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Birch Bay Cir., 8900 block, Aug. 5. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Flax St., 7000 block, Aug. 7. GPS device were stolen from a vehicle.

Heritage Dr., 7800 block, Aug. 6. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Jovin Cir., 8400 block, Aug. 8. A package was stolen from a residence.

Old Keene Mill Rd., 8400 block, Aug. 5. A wallet was stolen.

Petunia St., 7000 block, Aug. 7. Electronics were stolen from a vehicle.

Viola St., 8100 block, Aug. 7. A gun was stolen from a vehicle.

Viola St., 8100 block, Aug. 7. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Fullerton Rd., 7400 block, Aug. 7. A 2012 Honda Civic CRX.

Paper Birch Dr., 8000 block, Aug. 5. A 2010 Hyundai Elantra.

Fairfax City

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax City Police Department. For information, call 703-273-2889.

ASSAULT

Fairfax Blvd., 9600 block, 5:50 p.m. Aug. 6.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Fairchester Dr., 10800 block, 5:56 a.m. Aug. 3. Shoplifting; arrest made.

Gainsborough Ct., 11100 block, 5:11 p.m. Aug. 8. Larceny.

Lee Hwy., 11000 block, 4:05 p.m. Aug. 4. Larceny.

Lee Hwy., 11100 block, 9:09 a.m. Aug. 5. Shoplifting; arrest made.

Falls Church

These were among incidents reported by the Falls Church Police Department. For information, call 703-248-5056.

ASSAULT

Washington St. S., 600 block, Aug. 2. Assault reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Lee St. S., 200 block, Aug. 5. Residential.

Leesburg Pike, 7100 block, Aug. 1. Theft reported.

Westmoreland Rd. W., 100 block, Aug. 1. From building.

Wilson Blvd., 6700 block, Aug. 3. From building.

VANDALISM

Broad St. W., 300 block, July 30. Destruction of property.

West St. S., 400 block, July 30. Destruction of property.

Herndon

These were among incidents reported by the Herndon Police Department. For information, call 703-435-6846.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Elden St., 100 block, 11:32 p.m. Aug. 1. Property was stolen from a building.

Elden St., 200 block, 9:39 a.m. Aug. 3. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Elden St., 1000 block, 7:25 a.m. July 31. Trespassing was reported.

Elden St., 1000 block, 8:54 p.m. Aug. 1. An employee theft was reported.

Elden St., 1200 block, 11:50 a.m. Aug. 1. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Sycamore Ct., 800 block, 2:54 p.m. July 30. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Wilkes Way, 13000 block, 7:46 p.m. Aug. 1. Property was stolen from a building.

Vienna

These were among incidents reported by the Vienna Police Department. For information, call 703-255-6396.

ASSAULTS

Cherry St. SW, 100 block, 10 to 10:30 a.m. Aug. 8. Threats were reported.

Cherry St. SW, 200 block, 11:15 p.m. Aug. 9. Two people fought.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Church St. NE, 300 block, 5:16 p.m. Aug. 3. Trespassing was reported.

Maple Ave. E., 100 block, 4:15 p.m. Aug. 3 to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 4. A bicycle was stolen from outside a store.

Maple Ave. E., 300 block, 1:12 p.m. Aug. 3. A man left a store without paying for groceries.

Park St. NE, 100 block, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 6. Cash was stolen from a wallet.

Roberts Dr. NW, 600 block, noon July 22 to 12:30 p.m. Aug. 5. Lawn-mowing equipment was stolen from a shed.

Roberts Dr. NW, 600 block, noon July 27 to 12:30 p.m. Aug. 5. A chainsaw was stolen from a shed.

Windover Ave. NW, 300 block, noon Aug. 1 to noon Aug. 5. A bicycle was stolen from a garage.

VANDALISM

Ayr Hill Ave. and Dominion Rd. NE, 8 a.m. to 1:13 p.m. Aug. 8. A vehicle window was broken.