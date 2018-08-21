Fairfax County

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax County Police Department. For information, call 703-246-2253.

Fair Oaks District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Alliance Dr., 4800 block, Aug. 12. Cash was stolen from a residence.

Chain Bridge Rd., 2900 block, Aug. 12. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Fair Oaks Shopping Ctr., 11700 block, Aug. 12. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Keefer Ct., 3700 block, Aug. 12. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Laurel Ridge Rd., 2200 block, Aug. 12. A license was stolen from a vehicle.

Lisa Marie Ct., 12000 block, 3:56 a.m. Aug. 11.

Madonna Lane, 13100 block, Aug. 16. A dog was stolen from a residence.

Metrotech Dr., 13900 block, Aug. 12. A beer was stolen from a business.

Pascal Pl., 2500 block, Aug. 12. A license was stolen from a vehicle.

Pebble Lane, 13100 block, Aug. 12. A package was stolen from a residence.

Quiet Woods Lane, 4700 block, Aug. 15. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Franconia District

ROBBERY

Kingstowne Blvd., 5800 block, Aug. 16. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Backlick Rd., 6600 block, Aug. 12. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Castine Lane, 6500 block, Aug. 13. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Deer Ridge Trail, 6000 block, Aug. 12. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Ericka Ave., 6800 block, Aug. 15. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Ericka Ave., 6800 block, Aug. 15. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Ericka Ave., 6800 block, Aug. 15. A jacket was stolen from a vehicle.

Ericka Ave., 6800 block, Aug. 15. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Ericka Ave., 6800 block, Aug. 15. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Fox Glove Trail, 5900 block, Aug. 16. A credit card was stolen from a vehicle.

Frontier Dr., 6500 block, Aug. 16. An electronic device was stolen from a business.

Frontier Dr., 6700 block, Aug. 12. Clothing was stolen from a business.

General Washington Dr., 5700 block, Aug. 16. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Highland St., 7300 block, Aug. 15. Cameras were stolen from a vehicle.

Kingstowne Towne Ctr., 5900 block, Aug. 13. Liquor was stolen from a business.

Kingstowne Blvd., 5800 block, Aug. 14. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Kingstowne Blvd., 5800 block, Aug. 15. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Loisdale Rd., 7600 block, Aug. 12. Wheels were stolen from a vehicle.

Loisdale Rd., 7600 block, Aug. 14. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Malone Ridge St., 5500 block, Aug. 14. A radio was stolen from a vehicle.

Mayhunt Ct., 4600 block, Aug. 15. Cash was stolen from a residence.

North Shore Dr., 11500 block, Aug. 12. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Point Replete Dr., 9200 block, Aug. 14. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.

Rock Ridge Lane, 7100 block, Aug. 12. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Rock Ridge Lane, 7100 block, Aug. 15. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Rose Hill Dr., 6100 block, Aug. 15. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Spring Garden Dr., 7000 block, Aug. 12. Property was stolen from a residence.

Springfield Mall, 6000 block, Aug. 15. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Springfield Towne Ctr., 6300 block, Aug. 13. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Springfield Towne Ctr., 6500 block, Aug. 12. Cash was stolen from a business.

Vincent Gate Terr., 5500 block, Aug. 14. A package was stolen from a location.

Vincent Gate Terr., 5500 block, Aug. 15. A package was stolen from a building.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Achilles Ct., 7000 block, Aug. 15. A 2009 Toyota Matrix.

Backlick Rd., 5500 block, Aug. 12. A 2017 Volkswagen Jetta.

Castine Lane, 6500 block, Aug. 13. A 2015 Toyota Highlander.

Loisdale Rd., 6700 block, Aug. 15. A 2018 Ford F-150.

Rock Ridge Lane, 7100 block, Aug. 15. A 2010 Jeep Wrangler.

Mason District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Annandale Rd., 3200 block, Aug. 12. Equipment was stolen from a vehicle.

Annandale Rd., 4200 block, Aug. 12. Wine was stolen from a business.

Annandale Rd., 4200 block, Aug. 12. Wine was stolen from a business.

Arlington Blvd., 6100 block, Aug. 12. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Arlington Blvd., 6100 block, Aug. 15. A television was stolen from a business.

Cannongate Rd., 3300 block, Aug. 15. A license was stolen from a vehicle.

Columbia Pike, 7100 block, Aug. 13. A bicycle was stolen from a location.

Glenmont St., 6800 block, Aug. 12. A radio was stolen from a vehicle.

Goldsboro Rd., 6600 block, Aug. 12. Jackets were stolen from a business.

John Marr Dr., 4200 block, Aug. 15. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Kingwood Dr., 6800 block, Aug. 15. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Leesburg Pike, 6500 block, Aug. 12. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Little River Tpk., 6200 block, Aug. 12. A wallet was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 6500 block, Aug. 12. A drill was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 7400 block, Aug. 13. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Marc Dr., 7300 block, Aug. 15. Plants were stolen from a garden.

Marc Dr., 7500 block, Aug. 12. A cellphone was stolen from a business.

Moncure Ave., 3500 block, Aug. 12. A cellphone was stolen from a residence.

Seminary Rd., 5500 block, Aug. 15. A phone was stolen from a residence.

Seven Corners Ctr., 6300 block, Aug. 13. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

South Jefferson St., 3400 block, Aug. 15. Wine was stolen from a business.

South Jefferson St., 3500 block, Aug. 12. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

South Jefferson St., 3500 block, Aug. 12. Shoes were stolen from a business.

South Jefferson St., 3500 block, Aug. 14. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Townsend St., 8200 block, Aug. 15. A package was stolen from a residence.

Vista Dr., 6000 block, Aug. 13. A bicycle was stolen from a location.

Wadsworth Ct., 4200 block, Aug. 16. A passport was stolen from a residence.

Westcott Rd., 6700 block, Aug. 15. A registration was stolen from a license.

Westcott Rd., 6900 block, Aug. 16. A generator was stolen from a residence.

Sixth St., 6400 block, Aug. 12. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Anchorway Ct., 3100 block, Aug. 12. A 2013 Honda Civic.

Columbia Pike, 5800 block, Aug. 15. A 2012 Volkswagen Passat.

McLean District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Anderson Rd., 1600 block, Aug. 16. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Arlington Blvd., 7400 block, Aug. 14. A bicycle was stolen from a location.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Aug. 12. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Aug. 15. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Aug. 15. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Aug. 15. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Crianza Pl., 8000 block, Aug. 16. Property was stolen from a residence.

District Ave., 2900 block, Aug. 12. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

District Ave., 2900 block, Aug. 13. Bicycles were stolen from a location.

Dunsinane Ct., 8200 block, Aug. 15. Cash was stolen from a clubhouse.

Georgetown Pike, 6300 block, Aug. 12. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Great Falls St., 1800 block, Aug. 13. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Lee Hwy., 9400 block, Aug. 15. A prescription was stolen from an apartment.

Lee Hwy., 9400 block, Aug. 16. An electronic device was stolen from a residence.

Nutley St., 3000 block, Aug. 13. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Nutley St., 3000 block, Aug. 16. A cellphone was stolen from a business.

Oakview Gardens Dr., 5800 block, Aug. 14. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.

Pimmit Dr., 2200 block, Aug. 13. Equipment was stolen from a construction site.

Silent Valley Dr., 3000 block, Aug. 12. Keys were stolen from a vehicle.

Westwood Pl., 2200 block, Aug. 12. A necklace was stolen from a residence.

Windbreak Dr., 2600 block, Aug. 14. Keys were stolen from a residence.

VEHICLE THEFT

Hartland Rd., 2700 block, Aug. 12. A 2008 Mazda.

Mount Vernon District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Belle View Blvd., 1600 block, Aug. 12. A purse was stolen from a business.

Fairhaven Ave., 2400 block, Aug. 13. A guitar was stolen from a business.

Farrington Ave., 2200 block, Aug. 12. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Finch Ct., 7700 block, Aug. 15. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

Frye Rd., 8400 block, Aug. 12. Snacks were stolen from a business.

Frye Rd., 8400 block, Aug. 13. Wine was stolen from a business.

Grand Pavilion Way, 5900 block, Aug. 12. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

North Kings Hwy., 6200 block, Aug. 12. A bicycle was stolen from a location.

North Kings Hwy., 6200 block, Aug. 12. Wheels were stolen from a vehicle.

Parkers Lane, 2500 block, Aug. 13. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Richmond Hwy., 6100 block, Aug. 12. A laptop was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, Aug. 12. A wallet was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6400 block, Aug. 12. Wheels were stolen from a vehicle.

Richmond Hwy., 6600 block, Aug. 12. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7300 block, Aug. 12. A beer was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7600 block, Aug. 16. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, Aug. 13. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, Aug. 12. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 8000 block, Aug. 15. Alcohol was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 8200 block, Aug. 12. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 8400 block, Aug. 12. Food was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 8600 block, Aug. 12. Liquor was stolen from a business.

Russell Rd., 8200 block, Aug. 12. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Stinson Rd., 7400 block, Aug. 16. Hubcaps were stolen from a vehicle.

Windbreak Dr., 2600 block, Aug. 14. Keys were stolen from a residence.

VEHICLE THEFT

Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, Aug. 12. A 2007 Toyota Tundra.

Reston District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Astoria Cir., 2200 block, Aug. 15. Shoes were stolen from a package.

Centreville Rd., 2400 block, Aug. 12. Sunglasses were stolen from a business.

Chimney House Rd., 1600 block, Aug. 16. Earrings were stolen from a residence.

Coppermine Rd., 13300 block, Aug. 15. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Fieldcreek Dr., 2400 block, Aug. 16. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Georgetown Pike, 9900 block, Aug. 16. A beer was stolen from a business.

Hunters Woods Plaza, 2300 block, Aug. 12. Food was stolen from a business.

Market St., 11900 block, Aug. 16. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Market St., 12000 block, Aug. 12. Keys were stolen from a location.

Monaghan Dr., 2100 block, Aug. 12. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

North Shore Dr., 12000 block, Aug. 15. A debit card was stolen from a residence.

Sunset Hill Rd., 23200 block, Aug. 12. An electronic device was stolen from a business.

Vantage Hill Rd., 11600 block, Aug. 15. A credit card was stolen from a vehicle.

Viking Dr., 2700 block, Aug. 12. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Sully District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Cedar Knoll Dr., 14600 block, Aug. 14. A resident discovered he left his garage door open and someone had gone through his car at some point during the night.

Cedar Walk., 5700 block, Aug. 12. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Chandley Farm Cir., 5300 block, Aug. 12. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Chantilly Shopping Ctr., 4300 block, Aug. 12. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Deerwatch Dr., 4600 block, Aug. 14. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Saint Germain Dr., 14100 block, Aug. 14. Liquor was stolen from a business.

Sammie Kay Lane, 5300 block, Aug. 12. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Sheals Lane, 5600 block, Aug. 15. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Stonecroft Blvd., 4900 block, Aug. 14. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Stoney Branch Ct., 5200 block, Aug. 14. A bicycle was stolen from a location.

Strasburg Dr., 6100 block, Aug. 14. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Trinity Pkwy., 5900 block, Aug. 12. Property was stolen from a business.

Walney Village Ct., 14000 block, Aug. 15. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

West Springfield District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Backlick Rd., 7700 block, Aug. 13. Mirrors were stolen from a vehicle.

Blu Steel Way, 9200 block, Aug. 15. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Burke Centre Pkwy., 5700 block, Aug. 14. Clothing was stolen from a business.

Burke Centre Pkwy., 5700 block, Aug. 15. Clothing was stolen from a business.

Fullerton Rd., 7200 block, Aug. 13. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Gainsborough Dr., 5300 block, Aug. 12. A wallet was stolen from a residence.

Havenbrook Way, 7400 block, Aug. 13. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Heritage Dr., 7900 block, Aug. 12. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Rolling Rd., 6200 block, Aug. 12. Headphones were stolen from a vehicle.

Royal Robin Lane, 9100 block, Aug. 14. A bicycle was stolen from a location.

Royal Robin Lane, 9100 block, Aug. 15. A bicycle was stolen from a location.

Springwood Meadow Lane, 8200 block, Aug. 12. A ring was stolen from a residence.

Winbourne Rd., 9300 block, Aug. 12. Bicycles were stolen from a residence.

VEHICLE THEFT

Wainfleet Ct., 6400 block, Aug. 13. A 2012 Ford Goldline.

Fairfax City

No incidents were reported by the Fairfax City Police Department. For information, call 703-273-2889.

Falls Church

These were among incidents reported by the Falls Church Police Department. For information, call 703-248-5056.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Broad St. W., 100 block, Aug. 8. Trespassing.

Broad St. E., 1000 block, Aug. 6. Credit card theft.

Broad St. E., 1000 block, Aug. 6. Credit card theft.

Broad St. E., 1000 block, Aug. 18. Tampering with an auto.

Maple Ave. S., 400 block, Aug. 13. From building.

Roosevelt Blvd., 500 block, Aug. 8. From vehicle.

Timber Lane, 300 block, Aug. 6. From building.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Broad St. E., 1000 block, Aug. 18. Stolen vehicle.

VANDALISM

Broad St. W., 400 block, Aug. 9. Graffiti or destruction of property.

Broad St. W., 900 block, Aug. 7. Destruction of property.

Herndon

These were among incidents reported by the Herndon Police Department. For information, call 703-435-6846.

ASSAULTS

Florida Ave., 500 block, 1:29 p.m. Aug. 11. An assault was reported.

Saber Lane, 1000 block, 10:40 p.m. Aug. 12. An assault was reported.

ROBBERIES

Elden St., 100 block, 2:58 a.m. Aug. 6. A robbery was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Crestview Dr., 1100 block, 9:46 p.m. Aug. 8. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Elden St., 1000 block, 5:05 p.m. Aug. 11. A theft was reported.

Elden St., 1000 block, 8:44 a.m. Aug. 7. Shoplifting was reported.

Elden St., 1100 block, 1:40 p.m. Aug. 9. Trespassing was reported.

Elden St., 1200 block, 2:40 p.m. Aug. 10. A theft was reported.

Elden St., 300 block, 7:35 p.m. Aug. 6. A theft was reported.

Elden St., 600 block, 2:26 p.m. Aug. 12. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Van Buren St., 700 block, 7:29 a.m. Aug. 9. Shoplifting was reported.

Wexford Ct., 1300 block, 9 a.m. Aug. 9. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

VANDALISM

Cavalier Dr., 1000 block, 3:44 p.m. Aug. 12. Property was damaged.

Herndon Pkwy., 500 block, 6:01 p.m. Aug. 9. A vehicle was tampered with.

Oak Trail Ct., 10:43 p.m. Aug. 7. A vehicle was tampered with.

Vienna

These were among incidents reported by the Vienna Police Department. For information, call 703-255-6396.

ASSAULTS

Center St. S., 8:36 p.m. Aug. 16. Two people fought.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Commons Dr. NW, 200 block, 11 p.m. Aug. 12 to 5 a.m. Aug. 13. A coin purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Frederick St. SW, 600 block, midnight June 30 to 11:59 p.m. July 6. Checks were stolen from a resident.

Maple Ave. E., 100 block, 8:57 p.m. Aug. 12. Trespassing was reported.

Maple Ave. W., 100 block, 9:30 p.m. Aug. 5. A driver paid for gas and drove away with the nozzle.

Windover Ave. NW, 300 block, midnight to 7 a.m. Aug. 13. A cap and loose change were stolen from a vehicle.

Windover Ave. NW, 300 block, midnight to 7 a.m. Aug. 13. Loose change was stolen from a vehicle.

VANDALISM

Ayr Hill Ave. NW, 100 block, 11 a.m. Aug. 12 to 5 a.m. Aug. 13. A vehicle was tampered with.

Commons Dr. NW, 200 block, 11 p.m. Aug. 12 to 5 a.m. Aug. 13. A vehicle was tampered with.

Jade Ct., NW, 300 block, 9:30 p.m. Aug. 11 to 7:45 a.m. Aug. 13. A vehicle was tampered with.

Kramer Dr. SE, 500 block, 10:30 p.m. Aug. 11 to 10:59 a.m. Aug. 12. A vehicle was tampered with.

Kramer Dr. SE, 500 block, midnight to 11:16 a.m. Aug. 12. A vehicle was tampered with.

Lewis St. NW, 300 block, 11 p.m. Aug. 12 to 5 a.m. Aug. 13. A vehicle was tampered with.

St. Andrews Dr. NE, 100 block, 6 p.m. Aug. 12 to 8 a.m. Aug. 13. A vehicle was tampered with.

St. Andrews Dr. NE, 100 block, 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. Aug. 13. A vehicle was tampered with.

Westbriar Ct. NE, 1100 block, 11 p.m. Aug. 12 to 5 a.m. Aug. 13. Two vehicles were tampered with.

Windover Ave. NE, 100 block, midnight to 11:14 p.m. Aug. 13. A vehicle was tampered with.

Windover Ave. NW, 300 block, midnight to 7 a.m. Aug. 13. A vehicle was tampered with.