Artery Dr., 11900 block, Aug. 22. A bicycle was stolen from a yard.
Atlantis St., 13000 block, Aug. 19. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.
Centreville Rd., 3000 block, Aug. 19. A beer was stolen from a business.
Chain Bridge Rd., 2900 block, Aug. 19. Crabs were stolen from a grocery.
Fair Oaks Shopping Center, 11900 block, Aug. 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Falkirk Dr., 12300 block, Aug. 17. An unoccupied residence was entered. Nothing was apparently taken.
Glen Taylor Lane, 13400 block, Aug. 19.
Historic Sully Way, 3500 block, Aug. 23. A beer was stolen from a business.
Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 12300 block, Aug. 22. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 13000 block, Aug. 19. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 13000 block, Aug. 22. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Monument Dr., 4100 block, Aug. 19. A purse was stolen from a movie.
Oakdale Crescent Ct., 4400 block, Aug. 23. Tools were stolen from a work.
Quiet Woods Lane, 4700 block, Aug. 19. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.
Ridge Top Rd., 4200 block, Aug. 21. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.
Beulah St., 7200 block, Aug. 19. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Braddock Rd., 6500 block, Aug. 23. A laptop was stolen from a school.
Frontier Dr., 6600 block, Aug. 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Gunston Plaza, 7700 block, Aug. 23. A tip was stolen from a business.
Kingstowne Blvd., 5700 block, Aug. 19. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Kingstowne Blvd., 5800 block, Aug. 19. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Loisdale Rd., 6600 block, Aug. 23. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Morning Glory Rd., 6100 block, Aug. 19. A credit card was stolen from a purse.
Perry Penney Dr., 6800 block, Aug. 23. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.
Rockshire St., 6000 block, Aug. 19. A gun was stolen from a residence.
Springfield Mall, 6600 block, Aug. 19. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Springfield Mall, 6600 block, Aug. 19. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Springfield Mall, 6600 block, Aug. 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Springfield Mall, 6600 block, Aug. 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Springfield Mall, 6600 block, Aug. 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Springfield Mall, 6600 block, Aug. 23. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Springfield Mall, 6600 block, Aug. 23. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Springfield Mall, 6600 block, Aug. 23. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Springfield Mall, 6700 block, Aug. 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Springfield Plaza, 6400 block, Aug. 19. A gun was stolen from a vehicle.
Alexander Ave., 6000 block, Aug. 21. A 2003 BMW 525I.
Kings Cross Rd., 3400 block, Aug. 21. A 2015 Nissan Xterra.
Schurtz St., 6600 block, Aug. 19. A 2013 Ford Transit.
Timber Forest Dr., 6300 block, Aug. 19. A 2008 Kia Accent.
Annandale Rd., 4200 block, Aug. 19. Wine was stolen from a business.
Arlington Blvd., 6100 block, Aug. 19. A phone was stolen from a business.
Austin St., 7400 block, Aug. 23. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Beauregard St., 4800 block, Aug. 19. A beer was stolen from a business.
Beauregard St., 4800 block, Aug. 19. A beer was stolen from a business.
Beechtree Lane, 3300 block, Aug. 19. A gun was stolen from a storage area.
Carlin Springs Rd., 3400 block, Aug. 19. A phone was stolen from a business.
Cheryl Dr., 6200 block, Aug. 21. Property was stolen from a residence.
Crossroads Center, 5800 block, Aug. 22. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Diehl Ct., 3400 block, Aug. 19. A package was stolen from a residence.
Fran Pl., 4900 block, Aug. 19. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.
Leesburg Pike, 5100 block, Aug. 19. A phone was stolen from a fitting room.
Leesburg Pike, 5500 block, Aug. 23. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Lincolnia Rd., 6300 block, Aug. 22. Cash was stolen from a residence.
Little River Tpk., 7400 block, Aug. 19. A beer was stolen from a business.
Manitoba Dr., 4900 block, Aug. 19. Cash was stolen from an apartment.
Seven Corners Center, 6300 block, Aug. 19. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Seven Corners Center, 6300 block, Aug. 19. Cash was stolen from a business.
Seven Corners Center, 6300 block, Aug. 19. A wallet was stolen from a shopping.
Wayne Rd., 3200 block, Aug. 20. Flags were stolen from a yard.
Columbia Pike, 7100 block, Aug. 19. A 2012 Mercedez Benz 300 Series.
Seminary Rd., 5500 block, Aug. 22. A 2009 Yamaha motorcycle.
Graham Rd., 2800 block, Aug. 21. Robbery reported.
Anderson Rd., 1600 block, Aug. 21. A beer was stolen from a business.
Arlington Blvd., 6400 block, Aug. 19. A gift was stolen from a business.
Avenir Pl., 2600 block, Aug. 19. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Aug. 19. A watch was stolen from a restaurant.
Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Aug. 19. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Aug. 19. Sunglasses were stolen from a business.
Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Aug. 19. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Aug. 19. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Aug. 19. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Aug. 19. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Aug. 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Aug. 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Aug. 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Aug. 22. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Aug. 23. A wallet was stolen from a purse.
Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Aug. 23. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Aug. 23. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Chestnut Ave., 6900 block, Aug. 19. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.
Covington St., 3000 block, Aug. 21. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.
Crestwood Heights Dr., 8200 block, Aug. 19. A bicycle was stolen from an apartment.
District Ave., 2000 block, Aug. 23. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Elm St., 6800 block, Aug. 19. Cash was stolen from a business.
Eskridge Rd., 2900 block, Aug. 19. A computer was stolen from a residence.
Fairhill Rd., 3000 block, Aug. 19. A power was stolen from a shed.
Gallows Rd., 2200 block, Aug. 22. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Georgetown Pike, 7400 block, Aug. 19. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Georgetown Pike, 7400 block, Aug. 23. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Glass Alley, 8200 block, Aug. 21. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
International Dr., 1700 block, Aug. 21. Dresses were stolen from a business.
Leesburg Pike, 8400 block, Aug. 21. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Merrilee Dr., 2800 block, Aug. 19. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Merrilee Dr., 2800 block, Aug. 23. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Monroe Pl., 2900 block, Aug. 22. Cash was stolen from a residence.
Pimmit Dr., 2200 block, Aug. 19. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.
Pimmit Dr., 2200 block, Aug. 19. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Pimmit Dr., 2200 block, Aug. 19. Sunglasses were stolen from a vehicle.
Pimmit Dr., 2300 block, Aug. 19. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.
Pimmit Dr., 2300 block, Aug. 19. A driver’s license was stolen from vehicle.
Pimmit Dr., 2300 block, Aug. 19. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Random Rd., 2900 block, Aug. 19. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Shreve Rd., 7500 block, Aug. 23. A speaker was stolen from a school.
Silent Valley Dr., 3000 block, Aug. 23. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.
Tysons Corner Center, 7800 block, Aug. 19. A phone was stolen from a shopping mall.
Tysons Corner Center, 7900 block, Aug. 22. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Westpark Dr., 7900 block, Aug. 21. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.
Westpark Dr., 7900 block, Aug. 21. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.
Westpark Dr., 8200 block, Aug. 23. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.
Westwood Center Dr., 8600 block, Aug. 23. A copper wire was stolen from a business.
Blue Royale Lane, 8800 block, Aug. 19. A 2011 Honda Crosstour.
Dorr Ave., 2800 block, Aug. 22. A 2005 GMC U-Haul truck.
Bayberry Dr., 7900 block, Aug. 23. Cash was stolen from a residence.
Brick Hearth Ct., 6500 block, Aug. 20. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Edgehill Dr., 1800 block, Aug. 21. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Fitzroy St., 7900 block, Aug. 23. A dog was stolen from a front yard.
Ladson Lane, 3400 block, Aug. 19. Keys were stolen from a residence.
North Kings Hwy., 6200 block, Aug. 19. A bicycle was stolen from an apartment.
Richmond Hwy., 5900 block, Aug. 19. Several personal items were taken from a residence.
Richmond Hwy., 5900 block, Aug. 21. An air bag was stolen from a vehicle.
Richmond Hwy., 6000 block, Aug. 19. A license was stolen from a vehicle.
Richmond Hwy., 6000 block, Aug. 21. A debit card was stolen from a hotel.
Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, Aug. 21. A wallet was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, Aug. 21. An air bag was stolen from a vehicle.
Richmond Hwy., 6600 block, Aug. 20. A wallet was stolen from a purse.
Richmond Hwy., 6700 block, Aug. 21. A bicycle was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 6800 block, Aug. 21. A cellphone was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 7000 block, Aug. 19. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 7000 block, Aug. 19. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 7500 block, Aug. 22. A wallet was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 7600 block, Aug. 20. Cash was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, Aug. 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, Aug. 19. Cash was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 8600 block, Aug. 19. Tools were stolen from a business.
South Kings Hwy., 6200 block, Aug. 22. A bicycle was stolen from a parking lot.
South Kings Hwy., 6200 block, Aug. 22. A bicycle was stolen from a parking lot.
Apricot Ct., 1600 block, Aug. 19.
Ascot Way, 1700 block, Aug. 19. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Deer Point Way, 1500 block, Aug. 19. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Leesburg Pike, 12200 block, Aug. 20. A license was stolen from a car.
Market St., 11900 block, Aug. 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
North Shore Dr., 11500 block, Aug. 19. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.
Parcher Ave., 13300 block, Aug. 19. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.
Plaza America Dr., 11600 block, Aug. 19. A wallet was stolen from a shopping center.
Plaza America Dr., 11600 block, Aug. 22. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Robaleed Way, 2700 block, Aug. 23. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Rowles Pl., 13000 block, Aug. 20. A part was stolen from a car.
Rowles Pl., 13300 block, Aug. 19. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
Sunset Hills Rd., 12100 block, Aug. 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Waterhaven Ct., 11400 block, Aug. 19. Sunglasses were stolen from a vehicle.
Braddock Rd., 13000 block, Aug. 21. A wallet was stolen from a locker.
Chantilly Shopping Center, 4300 block, Aug. 19. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Cochran Pl., 4700 block, Aug. 19. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.
Lee Hwy., 13000 block, Aug. 21. Cash was stolen from a business.
Paddington Ct., 6400 block, Aug. 19. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.
Westfields Blvd., 5100 block, Aug. 23. Alcohol was stolen from a business.
Yellow Brick Rd., 12000 block, Aug. 19. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.
Burke Lake Rd., 8900 block, Aug. 19. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Burke Lake Rd., 8900 block, Aug. 22. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Chase Park Ct., 4400 block, Aug. 21. Food was stolen from a residence.
Koluder Ct., 8500 block, Aug. 19. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.
Patriot Dr., 7700 block, Aug. 21. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Port Royal Rd., 5200 block, Aug. 20. A business was entered by prying open the front door. Several items and cash were taken.
Rolling Rd., 6200 block, Aug. 23. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.
Ryers Pl., 10900 block, Aug. 21. Electronics were stolen from a residence.
Windsor Hill Dr., 5300 block, Aug. 17. Between 9:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. A residence was entered by prying open a window. Personal items, money and a firearm were stolen.
Zanuck Ct., 7400 block, Aug. 23. A license was stolen from a vehicle.
Caithness Ct., 5500 block, Aug. 19. A 2004 Toyota Camry.
Little River Tpk., 8000 block, Aug. 23. A 2005 Toyota Sienna minivan.
Sutter Lane, 7800 block, Aug. 19. A 2011 Cadillac Escalade.
Fairfax Blvd., 10700 block, 6:41 a.m. Aug. 23. Larceny.
Main St., 10900 block, 2:13 a.m. Aug. 24. Shoplifting.
North St., 10300 block, 8:18 p.m. Aug. 23. Larceny.
Elden St., 1000 block, 6:23 a.m. Aug. 13. An assault was reported.
Elden St., 1000 block, 9:58 p.m. Aug. 15. An assault was reported.
Mosby Hollow Dr., 800 block, 9:53 a.m. Aug. 17. Harassment was reported.
Raven Tower Ct., 2100 block, 11:54 a.m. Aug. 16. An assault was reported.
Tamarack Way, 700 block, 7:21 p.m. Aug. 14. Harassment was reported.
Alabama Dr., 600 block, 3:24 p.m. Aug. 14. A theft was reported.
Alton Sq., 12900 block, 9:23 p.m. Aug. 15. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Center St., 700 block, 7:57 a.m. Aug. 17. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Dulles Park Ct., 600 block, 7:37 p.m. Aug. 18. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Elden St., 1100 block, 8:59 a.m. Aug. 13. Trespassing was reported.
Elden St., 400 block, 1:18 p.m. Aug. 19. Trespassing was reported.
Elden St., 600 block, 3:22 p.m. Aug. 16. Shoplifting was reported.
Eric Ct., 600 block, 7:13 p.m. Aug. 17. A credit card was stolen.
Lions Pride Dr., 700 block, 7:23 a.m. Aug. 17. Property was stolen from a building.
Missouri Ave., 300 block, 11:16 a.m. Aug. 14. A theft was reported.
Raven Tower Ct., 2100 block, 12:37 p.m. Aug. 18. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Alabama Dr., 800 block, 10:48 a.m. Aug. 19. Property was damaged.
Monroe St., 700 block, 1:57 p.m. Aug. 14. Property was damaged.
Follin Lane SE, 800 block, 7:30 to 7:45 a.m. Aug. 22. Wedding bands were stolen from a locker at a fitness center.
Hillcrest Dr. SW, 900 block, noon Aug. 20. A checkbook was stolen from a residence.
Manvell Rd. SE, 200 block, noon Jan 1-noon July 6. Rings were stolen.
Highland St. NW, 500 block, 3 p.m. Aug. 20 to 6:54 a.m. Aug. 21. Construction equipment was damaged at a construction site.