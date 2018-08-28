Fairfax County

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax County Police Department. For information, call 703-246-2253.

Fair Oaks District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Artery Dr., 11900 block, Aug. 22. A bicycle was stolen from a yard.

Atlantis St., 13000 block, Aug. 19. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Centreville Rd., 3000 block, Aug. 19. A beer was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 2900 block, Aug. 19. Crabs were stolen from a grocery.

Fair Oaks Shopping Center, 11900 block, Aug. 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Falkirk Dr., 12300 block, Aug. 17. An unoccupied residence was entered. Nothing was apparently taken.

Glen Taylor Lane, 13400 block, Aug. 19.

Historic Sully Way, 3500 block, Aug. 23. A beer was stolen from a business.

Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 12300 block, Aug. 22. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 13000 block, Aug. 19. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 13000 block, Aug. 22. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Monument Dr., 4100 block, Aug. 19. A purse was stolen from a movie.

Oakdale Crescent Ct., 4400 block, Aug. 23. Tools were stolen from a work.

Quiet Woods Lane, 4700 block, Aug. 19. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Ridge Top Rd., 4200 block, Aug. 21. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Franconia District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Beulah St., 7200 block, Aug. 19. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Braddock Rd., 6500 block, Aug. 23. A laptop was stolen from a school.

Frontier Dr., 6600 block, Aug. 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Gunston Plaza, 7700 block, Aug. 23. A tip was stolen from a business.

Kingstowne Blvd., 5700 block, Aug. 19. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Kingstowne Blvd., 5800 block, Aug. 19. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Loisdale Rd., 6600 block, Aug. 23. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Morning Glory Rd., 6100 block, Aug. 19. A credit card was stolen from a purse.

Perry Penney Dr., 6800 block, Aug. 23. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

Rockshire St., 6000 block, Aug. 19. A gun was stolen from a residence.

Springfield Mall, 6600 block, Aug. 19. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Springfield Mall, 6600 block, Aug. 19. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Springfield Mall, 6600 block, Aug. 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Springfield Mall, 6600 block, Aug. 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Springfield Mall, 6600 block, Aug. 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Springfield Mall, 6600 block, Aug. 23. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Springfield Mall, 6600 block, Aug. 23. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Springfield Mall, 6600 block, Aug. 23. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Springfield Mall, 6700 block, Aug. 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Springfield Plaza, 6400 block, Aug. 19. A gun was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Alexander Ave., 6000 block, Aug. 21. A 2003 BMW 525I.

Kings Cross Rd., 3400 block, Aug. 21. A 2015 Nissan Xterra.

Schurtz St., 6600 block, Aug. 19. A 2013 Ford Transit.

Timber Forest Dr., 6300 block, Aug. 19. A 2008 Kia Accent.

Mason District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Annandale Rd., 4200 block, Aug. 19. Wine was stolen from a business.

Arlington Blvd., 6100 block, Aug. 19. A phone was stolen from a business.

Austin St., 7400 block, Aug. 23. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Beauregard St., 4800 block, Aug. 19. A beer was stolen from a business.

Beauregard St., 4800 block, Aug. 19. A beer was stolen from a business.

Beechtree Lane, 3300 block, Aug. 19. A gun was stolen from a storage area.

Carlin Springs Rd., 3400 block, Aug. 19. A phone was stolen from a business.

Cheryl Dr., 6200 block, Aug. 21. Property was stolen from a residence.

Crossroads Center, 5800 block, Aug. 22. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Diehl Ct., 3400 block, Aug. 19. A package was stolen from a residence.

Fran Pl., 4900 block, Aug. 19. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Leesburg Pike, 5100 block, Aug. 19. A phone was stolen from a fitting room.

Leesburg Pike, 5500 block, Aug. 23. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Lincolnia Rd., 6300 block, Aug. 22. Cash was stolen from a residence.

Little River Tpk., 7400 block, Aug. 19. A beer was stolen from a business.

Manitoba Dr., 4900 block, Aug. 19. Cash was stolen from an apartment.

Seven Corners Center, 6300 block, Aug. 19. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Seven Corners Center, 6300 block, Aug. 19. Cash was stolen from a business.

Seven Corners Center, 6300 block, Aug. 19. A wallet was stolen from a shopping.

Wayne Rd., 3200 block, Aug. 20. Flags were stolen from a yard.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Columbia Pike, 7100 block, Aug. 19. A 2012 Mercedez Benz 300 Series.

Seminary Rd., 5500 block, Aug. 22. A 2009 Yamaha motorcycle.

McLean District

ROBBERY

Graham Rd., 2800 block, Aug. 21. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Anderson Rd., 1600 block, Aug. 21. A beer was stolen from a business.

Arlington Blvd., 6400 block, Aug. 19. A gift was stolen from a business.

Avenir Pl., 2600 block, Aug. 19. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Aug. 19. A watch was stolen from a restaurant.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Aug. 19. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Aug. 19. Sunglasses were stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Aug. 19. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Aug. 19. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Aug. 19. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Aug. 19. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Aug. 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Aug. 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Aug. 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Aug. 22. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Aug. 23. A wallet was stolen from a purse.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Aug. 23. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Aug. 23. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chestnut Ave., 6900 block, Aug. 19. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Covington St., 3000 block, Aug. 21. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Crestwood Heights Dr., 8200 block, Aug. 19. A bicycle was stolen from an apartment.

District Ave., 2000 block, Aug. 23. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Elm St., 6800 block, Aug. 19. Cash was stolen from a business.

Eskridge Rd., 2900 block, Aug. 19. A computer was stolen from a residence.

Fairhill Rd., 3000 block, Aug. 19. A power was stolen from a shed.

Gallows Rd., 2200 block, Aug. 22. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Georgetown Pike, 7400 block, Aug. 19. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Georgetown Pike, 7400 block, Aug. 23. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Glass Alley, 8200 block, Aug. 21. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

International Dr., 1700 block, Aug. 21. Dresses were stolen from a business.

Leesburg Pike, 8400 block, Aug. 21. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Merrilee Dr., 2800 block, Aug. 19. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Merrilee Dr., 2800 block, Aug. 23. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Monroe Pl., 2900 block, Aug. 22. Cash was stolen from a residence.

Pimmit Dr., 2200 block, Aug. 19. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Pimmit Dr., 2200 block, Aug. 19. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Pimmit Dr., 2200 block, Aug. 19. Sunglasses were stolen from a vehicle.

Pimmit Dr., 2300 block, Aug. 19. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Pimmit Dr., 2300 block, Aug. 19. A driver’s license was stolen from vehicle.

Pimmit Dr., 2300 block, Aug. 19. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Random Rd., 2900 block, Aug. 19. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Shreve Rd., 7500 block, Aug. 23. A speaker was stolen from a school.

Silent Valley Dr., 3000 block, Aug. 23. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Tysons Corner Center, 7800 block, Aug. 19. A phone was stolen from a shopping mall.

Tysons Corner Center, 7900 block, Aug. 22. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Westpark Dr., 7900 block, Aug. 21. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Westpark Dr., 7900 block, Aug. 21. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Westpark Dr., 8200 block, Aug. 23. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Westwood Center Dr., 8600 block, Aug. 23. A copper wire was stolen from a business.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Blue Royale Lane, 8800 block, Aug. 19. A 2011 Honda Crosstour.

Dorr Ave., 2800 block, Aug. 22. A 2005 GMC U-Haul truck.

Mount Vernon District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bayberry Dr., 7900 block, Aug. 23. Cash was stolen from a residence.

Brick Hearth Ct., 6500 block, Aug. 20. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Edgehill Dr., 1800 block, Aug. 21. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Fitzroy St., 7900 block, Aug. 23. A dog was stolen from a front yard.

Ladson Lane, 3400 block, Aug. 19. Keys were stolen from a residence.

North Kings Hwy., 6200 block, Aug. 19. A bicycle was stolen from an apartment.

Richmond Hwy., 5900 block, Aug. 19. Several personal items were taken from a residence.

Richmond Hwy., 5900 block, Aug. 21. An air bag was stolen from a vehicle.

Richmond Hwy., 6000 block, Aug. 19. A license was stolen from a vehicle.

Richmond Hwy., 6000 block, Aug. 21. A debit card was stolen from a hotel.

Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, Aug. 21. A wallet was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, Aug. 21. An air bag was stolen from a vehicle.

Richmond Hwy., 6600 block, Aug. 20. A wallet was stolen from a purse.

Richmond Hwy., 6700 block, Aug. 21. A bicycle was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6800 block, Aug. 21. A cellphone was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7000 block, Aug. 19. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7000 block, Aug. 19. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7500 block, Aug. 22. A wallet was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7600 block, Aug. 20. Cash was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, Aug. 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, Aug. 19. Cash was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 8600 block, Aug. 19. Tools were stolen from a business.

South Kings Hwy., 6200 block, Aug. 22. A bicycle was stolen from a parking lot.

South Kings Hwy., 6200 block, Aug. 22. A bicycle was stolen from a parking lot.

Reston District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Apricot Ct., 1600 block, Aug. 19.

Ascot Way, 1700 block, Aug. 19. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Deer Point Way, 1500 block, Aug. 19. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Leesburg Pike, 12200 block, Aug. 20. A license was stolen from a car.

Market St., 11900 block, Aug. 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

North Shore Dr., 11500 block, Aug. 19. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Parcher Ave., 13300 block, Aug. 19. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Plaza America Dr., 11600 block, Aug. 19. A wallet was stolen from a shopping center.

Plaza America Dr., 11600 block, Aug. 22. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Robaleed Way, 2700 block, Aug. 23. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Rowles Pl., 13000 block, Aug. 20. A part was stolen from a car.

Rowles Pl., 13300 block, Aug. 19. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

Sunset Hills Rd., 12100 block, Aug. 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Waterhaven Ct., 11400 block, Aug. 19. Sunglasses were stolen from a vehicle.

Sully District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Braddock Rd., 13000 block, Aug. 21. A wallet was stolen from a locker.

Chantilly Shopping Center, 4300 block, Aug. 19. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Cochran Pl., 4700 block, Aug. 19. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Lee Hwy., 13000 block, Aug. 21. Cash was stolen from a business.

Paddington Ct., 6400 block, Aug. 19. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Westfields Blvd., 5100 block, Aug. 23. Alcohol was stolen from a business.

Yellow Brick Rd., 12000 block, Aug. 19. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

West Springfield District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Burke Lake Rd., 8900 block, Aug. 19. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Burke Lake Rd., 8900 block, Aug. 22. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chase Park Ct., 4400 block, Aug. 21. Food was stolen from a residence.

Koluder Ct., 8500 block, Aug. 19. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Patriot Dr., 7700 block, Aug. 21. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Port Royal Rd., 5200 block, Aug. 20. A business was entered by prying open the front door. Several items and cash were taken.

Rolling Rd., 6200 block, Aug. 23. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Ryers Pl., 10900 block, Aug. 21. Electronics were stolen from a residence.

Windsor Hill Dr., 5300 block, Aug. 17. Between 9:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. A residence was entered by prying open a window. Personal items, money and a firearm were stolen.

Zanuck Ct., 7400 block, Aug. 23. A license was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Caithness Ct., 5500 block, Aug. 19. A 2004 Toyota Camry.

Little River Tpk., 8000 block, Aug. 23. A 2005 Toyota Sienna minivan.

Sutter Lane, 7800 block, Aug. 19. A 2011 Cadillac Escalade.

Fairfax City

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax City Police Department. For information, call 703-273-2889.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Fairfax Blvd., 10700 block, 6:41 a.m. Aug. 23. Larceny.

Main St., 10900 block, 2:13 a.m. Aug. 24. Shoplifting.

North St., 10300 block, 8:18 p.m. Aug. 23. Larceny.

Falls Church

No incidents were reported by the Falls Church Police Department. For information, call 703-248-5056.

Herndon

These were among incidents reported by the Herndon Police Department. For information, call 703-435-6846.

ASSAULTS

Elden St., 1000 block, 6:23 a.m. Aug. 13. An assault was reported.

Elden St., 1000 block, 9:58 p.m. Aug. 15. An assault was reported.

Mosby Hollow Dr., 800 block, 9:53 a.m. Aug. 17. Harassment was reported.

Raven Tower Ct., 2100 block, 11:54 a.m. Aug. 16. An assault was reported.

Tamarack Way, 700 block, 7:21 p.m. Aug. 14. Harassment was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Alabama Dr., 600 block, 3:24 p.m. Aug. 14. A theft was reported.

Alton Sq., 12900 block, 9:23 p.m. Aug. 15. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Center St., 700 block, 7:57 a.m. Aug. 17. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Dulles Park Ct., 600 block, 7:37 p.m. Aug. 18. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Elden St., 1100 block, 8:59 a.m. Aug. 13. Trespassing was reported.

Elden St., 400 block, 1:18 p.m. Aug. 19. Trespassing was reported.

Elden St., 600 block, 3:22 p.m. Aug. 16. Shoplifting was reported.

Eric Ct., 600 block, 7:13 p.m. Aug. 17. A credit card was stolen.

Lions Pride Dr., 700 block, 7:23 a.m. Aug. 17. Property was stolen from a building.

Missouri Ave., 300 block, 11:16 a.m. Aug. 14. A theft was reported.

Raven Tower Ct., 2100 block, 12:37 p.m. Aug. 18. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

VANDALISM

Alabama Dr., 800 block, 10:48 a.m. Aug. 19. Property was damaged.

Monroe St., 700 block, 1:57 p.m. Aug. 14. Property was damaged.

Vienna

These were among incidents reported by the Vienna Police Department. For information, call 703-255-6396.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Follin Lane SE, 800 block, 7:30 to 7:45 a.m. Aug. 22. Wedding bands were stolen from a locker at a fitness center.

Hillcrest Dr. SW, 900 block, noon Aug. 20. A checkbook was stolen from a residence.

Manvell Rd. SE, 200 block, noon Jan 1-noon July 6. Rings were stolen.

VANDALISM

Highland St. NW, 500 block, 3 p.m. Aug. 20 to 6:54 a.m. Aug. 21. Construction equipment was damaged at a construction site.