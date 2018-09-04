Fairfax County

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax County Police Department. For information, call 703-246-2253.

Fair Oaks District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Cedar Farm Cir., 9600 block, Aug. 27. A wallet was stolen from a residence.

Fair Lakes Shopping Center, 12900 block, Aug. 26. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Fair Lakes Shopping Center, 13000 block, Aug. 27. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Fair Lakes Cir., 12500 block, Aug. 26. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Fair Lakes Cir., 12500 block, Aug. 29. A camera was stolen from a business.

Fairfax Towne Center, 12200 block, Aug. 27. A beer was stolen from a business.

Lindenbrook St., 9600 block, Aug. 28. A credit card was stolen from a vehicle.

Longford Ct., 9900 block, Aug. 28. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Millpond Ct., 3700 block, Aug. 28. A jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Oak Creek Lane, 12300 block, Aug. 26. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Franconia District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Axton St., 7500 block, Aug. 26. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Blue Ridge Ave., 5000 block, Aug. 26. A cellphone was stolen.

Brandon Ave., 6200 block, Aug. 27. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Burdon Ct., 6000 block, Aug. 26. Bicycles were stolen from a residence.

Frontier Dr., 6500 block, Aug. 26. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Heritage Dr., 7800 block, Aug. 29. A cash register was stolen from a restaurant.

Horseshoe Cottage Cir., 8000 block, Aug. 28. A license was stolen from a vehicle.

Little River Tpk., 7200 block, Aug. 27. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 7200 block, Aug. 28. An item was stolen from a business.

Loisdale Rd., 7600 block, Aug. 26. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Lorton Station Blvd., 9000 block, Aug. 26. A tip was stolen from a business.

Ravensworth Rd., 4300 block, Aug. 28. A cellphone was stolen from a residence.

Silver Lake Blvd., 7100 block, Aug. 27. Cash was stolen from a residence.

Springfield Mall, 6500 block, Aug. 28. Cash was stolen from a business.

Thurlton Dr., 6600 block, Aug. 27. Bicycles were stolen from a residence.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Amsterdam St., 9800 block, Aug. 26. A 2016 Honda Accord.

Dijohn Court Dr., 7100 block, Aug. 29. License plates from a vehicle.

Franconia Rd., 6100 block, Aug. 28. A 2004 Ford Focus.

Tangerine Pl., 7500 block, Aug. 29. Medication from a vehicle.

Mason District

ASSAULT

Crossroads Center, 5800 block, Aug. 27. Malicious wounding.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Blvd., 6100 block, Aug. 26. Cash was stolen from a business.

Arlington Blvd., 7300 block, Aug. 27. Detergent was stolen from a business.

Beauregard St., 4800 block, Aug. 26. Cigarettes and beer were stolen from a business.

Columbia Pike, 5900 block, Aug. 29. A wallet was stolen from a business.

Columbia Pike, 6300 block, Aug. 26. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Columbia Pike, 6500 block, Aug. 28. Packages were stolen from a business.

Frost Way, 8500 block, Aug. 26. Cash was stolen from a residence.

John Marr Dr., 4200 block, Aug. 28. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Juniper Lane, 3200 block, Aug. 27. Property was stolen from a residence.

King Louis Dr., 6300 block, Aug. 29. A check was stolen from a residence.

Leesburg Pike, 6000 block, Aug. 29. A beer was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 6500 block, Aug. 26. Drills were stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 7100 block, Aug. 26. A license was stolen from a vehicle.

Persimmon Dr., 3900 block, Aug. 26. A license was stolen from a vehicle.

Seven Corners Center, 6200 block, Aug. 27. A cellphone was stolen from a business.

Seven Corners Center, 6300 block, Aug. 28. Shoes were stolen from a business.

South Jefferson St., 3400 block, Aug. 26. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Wayne Rd., 3200 block, Aug. 28. A laptop was stolen from a business.

Weston Rd., 6900 block, Aug. 27. Property was stolen from a residence.

McLean District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Blvd., 7200 block, Aug. 26. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Arlington Blvd., 8400 block, Aug. 27. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Avenir Pl., 2600 block, Aug. 26. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Aug. 26. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 3000 block, Aug. 26. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Colton Crawford Cir., 6600 block, Aug. 27. A gun was stolen from a vehicle.

Covington St., 3000 block, Aug. 26. A weapon was stolen from a vehicle.

Eskridge Rd., 2900 block, Aug. 26. Services were stolen from a business.

International Dr., 2200 block, Aug. 26. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Juniper St., 2800 block, Aug. 26. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Juniper St., 2800 block, Aug. 27. Trimmers and leaf blowers were stolen from a vehicle.

Leesburg Pike, 8300 block, Aug. 26. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Leesburg Pike, 8300 block, Aug. 28. A purse was stolen.

Merrilee Dr., 2800 block, Aug. 27. Drills were stolen from a business.

Spring Hill Rd., 1500 block, Aug. 27. A license was stolen from a vehicle.

Tysons Corner Center, 7900 block, Aug. 26. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

VEHICLE THEFT

Westbranch Dr., 1500 block, Aug. 26. A 2005 Ford E350.

Mount Vernon District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Belle View Blvd., 1600 block, Aug. 26. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Belle View Blvd., 1600 block, Aug. 27. A beer was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 2000 block, Aug. 29. A license was stolen from a vehicle.

Hillview Ave., 6200 block, Aug. 29. Property was stolen from a residence.

Huntington Ave., 2300 block, Aug. 26. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

International Dr., 2000 block, Aug. 29. Sunglasses were stolen from a business.

Lee Hwy., 9400 block, Aug. 29. A business was entered by breaking the front glass window. Money was taken.

Lockheed Blvd., 3100 block, Aug. 26. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Lockheed Blvd., 3100 block, Aug. 27. A beer was stolen from a business.

Merrie Ridge Rd., 1300 block, Aug. 29. Mail was stolen from a residence.

Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, Aug. 26. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7600 block, Aug. 27. Shoes were stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, Aug. 26. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, Aug. 29. Property was stolen from a residence.

Richmond Hwy., 7800 block, Aug. 29. A beer was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 8000 block, Aug. 26. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 8600 block, Aug. 29. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Russell Rd., 8200 block, Aug. 26. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Russell Rd., 8200 block, Aug. 28. A beer was stolen from a business.

VEHICLE THEFT

Fallfax Dr., 2800 block, Aug. 29. A 2003 Toyota Camry.

Reston District

ROBBERY

Soapstone Dr., 2300 block, Aug. 27. Commercial robbery.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Cameron Glen Dr., 1800 block, Aug. 28. A package was stolen from a residence.

Carpers Farm Ct., 10000 block, Aug. 29. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Highland Crossing Dr., 12900 block, Aug. 28. A wallet was stolen.

Jonathan Way, 1800 block, Aug. 27. A watch was stolen from a residence.

Winterhur Lane, 11900 block, Aug. 26. Keys were stolen from a residence.

VEHICLE THEFT

Summer Chase Cir., 11700 block, Aug. 26. A 2000 Nissan Altima.

Sully District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Chantilly Shopping Center, 4300 block, Aug. 29. A gun was stolen from a business.

Fort Dr., 5900 block, Aug. 29. A license was stolen from a vehicle.

Riverland Run., 6200 block, Aug. 28. A license was stolen from a vehicle.

Woodleaf Ct., 5200 block, Aug. 27. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

West Springfield District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Burke Lake Rd., 8900 block, Aug. 28. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Commons Dr., 4600 block, Aug. 26. Cash was stolen from a residence.

Penshurst Dr., 8400 block, Aug. 26. A bulb was stolen from a residence.

Rolling Rd., 6200 block, Aug. 26. A cellphone was stolen.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Mulberry Bottom Lane, 7800 block, Aug. 27. A 1999 Ford F150.

Quadrangle St., 9300 block, Aug. 27. A 2009 Toyota Camry.

Fairfax City

No incidents were reported by the Fairfax City Police Department. For information, call 703-273-2889.

Falls Church

These were among incidents reported by the Falls Church Police Department. For information, call 703-248-5056.

ASSAULT

Wilson Blvd., 6700 block, Aug. 22. Assault reported.

OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE

Broad St. W., 400 block, Aug. 22.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Broad St. W., 200 block, Aug. 25. From building.

Broad St. W., 200 block, Aug. 26. From building.

Roosevelt Blvd., 500 block, Aug. 20. Tampering with an auto.

VANDALISM

Broad St. W., 400 block, Aug. 20. Destruction of property.

Broad St. W., 400 block, Aug. 22. Destruction of property.

Grove Ave., 200 block, Aug. 25. Graffiti or destruction of property.

Herndon

These were among incidents reported by the Herndon Police Department. For information, call 703-435-6846.

ASSAULTS

Branch Dr., 900 block, 8:55 p.m. Aug. 26. An assault was reported.

Crestview Dr., 1100 block, 9:19 p.m. Aug. 24. An assault was reported.

Elden St., 1100 block, 1:03 a.m. Aug. 26. An assault was reported.

Herndon Pkwy. and Ferndale Ave., 2:58 p.m. Aug. 24. An assault was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Alabama Dr., 800 block, 10:06 a.m. Aug. 26. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Crestview Dr., 1000 block, 10:09 p.m. Aug. 21. Property was entered.

Dublin Pl., 1100 block, 8:17 a.m. Aug. 22. A theft was reported.

Elden St., 1000 block, 3:04 p.m. Aug. 21. Property was entered.

Elden St., 1000 block, 11:59 p.m. Aug. 21. Property was entered.

Elden St., 1200 block, midnight Aug. 23. Shoplifting was reported.

Herndon Pkwy., 100 block, 9:20 p.m. Aug. 20. Property was entered.

Laurel Way, 100 block, 9:03 a.m. Aug. 25. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Magnolia Lane, 1200 block, 8:33 a.m. Aug. 21. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Magnolia Lane, 1200 block, 11:13 a.m. Aug. 21. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Third St., 900 block, 8:01 a.m. Aug. 22. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

VANDALISM

Crestview Dr., 1100 block, 3:51 p.m. Aug. 26. Property was damaged.

Vienna

These were among incidents reported by the Vienna Police Department. For information, call 703-255-6396.

ASSAULTS

East St. NE, 400 block, 5:44 p.m. Aug. 26. A male juvenile driver struck two men and left the scene.

Holmes Dr. NW, 3 p.m. Aug. 25. A man reported that he was assaulted by a woman on July 5.

Locust St. SW, 200 block, 7 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 25. A man pushed a female pedestrian by the arm.

Ross Dr. SW, 11:05 p.m. Aug. 25. Two people fought.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Maple Ave. E., 100 block, 10:22 p.m. Aug. 30. Trespassing was reported.

Maple Ave. W., 400 block, 10:40 p.m. Aug. 24. Trespassing was reported.

Maple Ave. W., 400 block, 4 to 4:15 p.m. Aug. 27. A wallet was stolen from a purse.

Owaissa Rd. SE, 300 block, noon to 2:39 p.m. Aug. 30. A shed was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Park St. SE, 1000 block, 1:04 a.m. Aug. 27. Five juveniles entered school property.

Ross Dr. SW, 1300 block, noon Aug. 4 to noon Aug. 28. Property was stolen from a residence.

Tapawingo Rd. SW, 400 block, 10 p.m. Aug. 25. An attempt was made to enter a residence by smashing a window. A 22-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged.

Wolftrap Rd. SE, 400 block, noon Aug. 19 to 7 p.m. Aug. 28. A residence was entered and damaged. Nothing was reported missing.

VANDALISM

Church St. NW, 100 block, 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 27. A vehicle was damaged.

Maple Ave. E., 100 block, noon Aug. 25 to 8 a.m. Aug. 27. A cement ashtray was damaged.