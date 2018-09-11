Fairfax County

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax County Police Department. For information, call 703-246-2253.

Fair Oaks District

ASSAULT

Fair Valley Dr., 4500 block, 5:25 a.m. Sept. 2. Assault with robbery.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Fair Lakes Center, 13000 block, Sept. 4. Money was stolen from a vehicle.

Grand Commons Ave., 11900 block, Sept. 6. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Mazarin Pl., 4200 block, Sept. 5. A watch was stolen from a residence.

Penderview Dr., 3900 block, Sept. 3. Property was stolen from a residence.

Price Club Plaza, 12300 block, Sept. 5. A cellphone was stolen.

Summit Corner Dr., 4200 block, Sept. 5. An air bag was stolen from a vehicle.

Summit Heights Way, 4100 block, Sept. 5. Properties were stolen from a vehicle.

Franconia District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Archstone Ct., 6000 block, Sept. 5. Property was stolen from a residence.

Backlick Rd., 6700 block, Sept. 3. A license was stolen from a vehicle.

Beulah St., 7200 block, Sept. 3. A beer was stolen from a business.

Bloomfield Dr., 5600 block, Sept. 4. A seat was stolen from a vehicle.

Carsley Ct., 7800 block, Sept. 3. A license was stolen from a vehicle.

Cobbs Rd., 6000 block, Sept. 4. Cash and a coin collection were stolen.

Cottonwood Dr., 6500 block, Sept. 3. A drill was stolen from a business.

Dakine Cir., 6300 block, Sept. 3. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Dinwiddie St., 6100 block, Sept. 5. A gun was stolen from a vehicle.

Harrover Pl., 8900 block, Sept. 3. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Heneska Loop, 7800 block, Sept. 4. A cellphone was stolen.

Heneska Loop, 7800 block, Sept. 5. A cellphone was stolen.

Hibbling Ave., 6300 block, Sept. 5. A wallet was stolen.

Hilltop Village Center Dr., 7900 block, Sept. 6. A purse was stolen.

Loisdale Rd., 6600 block, Sept. 5. Shoes were stolen from a business.

Springfield Mall, 6500 block, 2:48 p.m. Sept. 4. Larceny.

Springfield Towne Center, 6600 block, Sept. 3. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Wescott Hills Way, 5900 block, Sept. 3. Property was stolen from a residence.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Dove Cottage Ct., 8100 block, Sept. 3. A 2015 Acura MDX.

Edsall Rd., 6200 block, Sept. 5. A 2013 Ford E350.

Mason District

ROBBERIES

Glen Carlyn Rd., 3400 block, 2 a.m. Sept. 3. Robbery reported.

Knollwood Dr., 6000 block, 1:57 a.m. Sept. 3. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Apex Cir., 3200 block, Sept. 5. Rims and tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Arlington Blvd., 7200 block, Sept. 3. Clothing was stolen.

Arlington Blvd., 8400 block, Sept. 6. Property was stolen from a business.

Beverly Manor Dr., 7300 block, Sept. 3. Medication was stolen from a residence.

Columbia Pike, 6500 block, Sept. 3. Cash was stolen from a residence.

Columbia Pike, 7100 block, Sept. 3. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Columbia Pike, 7100 block, Sept. 5. A license was stolen from a vehicle.

Crossroads Center, 5800 block, Sept. 3. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Gallows Rd., 3300 block, Sept. 4. A wallet was stolen.

Hazeltine Ct., 4500 block, Sept. 5. Air bags were stolen from a vehicle.

Hummer Rd., 4100 block, Sept. 4. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Lafitte Ct., 4700 block, Sept. 3. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Leesburg Pike, 5100 block, Sept. 3. A cellphone was stolen.

Leesburg Pike, 6100 block, Sept. 4. A license was stolen from a vehicle.

Little River Tpk., 6200 block, Sept. 4. A cellphone was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 6500 block, Sept. 3. A wallet was stolen.

Little River Tpk., 7200 block, Sept. 3. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 7400 block, Sept. 3. A purse was stolen.

Little River Tpk., 7400 block, Sept. 4. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 8700 block, Sept. 6. A wallet was stolen from a business.

Seven Corners Center, 6200 block, Sept. 3. Tools were stolen from a business.

Sleepy Hollow Rd., 3000 block, Sept. 3. Tools were stolen from a residence.

South George Mason Dr., 3800 block, Sept. 3. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Woodburn Rd., 3300 block, 1:26 p.m. Sept. 3. Attempted burglary.

McLean District

ROBBERY

Lee Hwy., 8600 block, Sept. 5. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Chain Bridge Rd., 2000 block, Sept. 3. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Chain Bridge, 1900 block, Sept. 6. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Cornerside Blvd., 1500 block, Sept. 4. A wallet was stolen.

Idylwood Rd., 7200 block, Sept. 4. Cash was stolen from a residence.

Lee Hwy., 9900 block, Sept. 3. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.

Leesburg Pike, 8100 block, Sept. 6. An electronic device was stolen from a business.

Nutley St., 3000 block, Sept. 3. A cellphone was stolen.

Saintsbury Dr., 9500 block, Sept. 4. A bag was stolen.

Tysons Corner Center, 7800 block, Sept. 3. An electronic device was stolen.

Mount Vernon District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Beacon Hill Rd., 2800 block, Sept. 4. Wine was stolen from a business.

Blue Jay Ct., 7700 block, Sept. 6. A license was stolen from a vehicle.

Janna Lee Ave., 7900 block, 4:29 p.m. Sept. 4. Trespassing.

Lockheed Blvd., 3100 block, Sept. 4. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Lockheed Blvd., 3300 block, Sept. 5. A cellphone was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 5800 block, Sept. 3. Air bags were stolen from a vehicle.

Richmond Hwy., 6000 block, Sept. 3. An air bag was stolen from a vehicle.

Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, Sept. 3. An electronic device was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6800 block, Sept. 4. Cash was stolen from a residence.

Richmond Hwy., 7100 block, Sept. 6. A sticker was stolen from a license.

Richmond Hwy., 7400 block, Sept. 3. A tool was stolen from a vehicle.

Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, Sept. 3. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, Sept. 3. Cash was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, Sept. 3. A cellphone was stolen.

Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, Sept. 3. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 9100 block, Sept. 3. A cellphone was stolen.

Richmond Hwy., 9100 block, Sept. 6. Keys were stolen from a vehicle.

Stanford Dr., 7000 block, Sept. 3. A license was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFT

Richmond Hwy., 5900 block, Sept. 4. A 2015 Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

Reston District

ASSAULT

Centreville Rd., 2400 block, Sept. 5. Attempted malicious wounding.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Cameron Glen Dr., 1800 block, Sept. 3. Keys were stolen from a vehicle.

Centreville Rd., 2400 block, Sept. 5. Stolen bicycle.

Leesburg Pike, 11500 block, Sept. 3. A beer was stolen from a business.

Leesburg Pike, 11500 block, Sept. 6. A beer was stolen from a business.

Parcher Ave., 13100 block, Sept. 4. Cigarettes were stolen from a business.

Parkridge Blvd., 10700 block, Sept. 6. A laptop was stolen from a business.

Sagewood Lane, 1900 block, Sept. 3. Cash was stolen from a residence.

South Lakes Dr., 11100 block, Sept. 3. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Spectrum Center, 11800 block, Sept. 6. A laptop was stolen from a business.

Sully District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Belle Polains Dr., 5200 block, Sept. 3. A license was stolen from a vehicle.

Chantilly Shopping Center, 4300 block, Sept. 3. Property was stolen.

Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 13900 block, Sept. 3. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Multiplex Dr., 6200 block, Sept. 3. A cellphone was stolen.

Newport Dr., 13700 block, Sept. 6. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Pamela Dr., 5800 block, Sept. 4. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

Rocky Way Ct., 6100 block, Sept. 6. Property was stolen from a residence.

Union Mill Rd., 5700 block, Sept. 3. A backpack was stolen from a vehicle.

Westfields Blvd., 5100 block, Sept. 3. A beer was stolen from a business.

Westfields Blvd., 5100 block, Sept. 6. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

VANDALISM

Bolton Rd., 14800 block, 7:45 a.m. Sept. 1. Destruction of property.

West Springfield District

ASSAULT

New England Woods Ct., 9800 block, Sept. 6. At 9:13 p.m. A famale was walking her dog when a man approached her. He took her by her arm and asked if she would like him to walk her home. The victim said no. The man asked if she wanted to go home with him. She said no. The victim kicked the man and ran home. The man is described as white, blond, between 20 and 30 years old.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Fleming Dr., 5000 block, Sept. 6. Property was stolen from a residence.

Hampton Rd., 10800 block, Sept. 5. A bag was stolen.

John Adams Ct., 7900 block, Sept. 4. Cash was stolen from a residence.

Laurel Crossing Lane, 8100 block, Sept. 3. A residence was entered and several items were stolen, including two vehicles from the garage.

Oak Green Ct., 10800 block, Sept. 3. Cash was stolen from a residence.

Old Burke Lake Rd., 9400 block, Sept. 4. Medication was stolen from a business.

Pumphrey Ct., 10200 block, Sept. 3. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Purple Lilac Cir., 8900 block, Sept. 3. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFT

Laurel Crossing Lane, 8100 block, Sept. 3. A 2016 Acura MDX.

Fairfax City

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax City Police Department. For information, call 703-273-2889.

ASSAULTS

Fairfax Blvd., 10800 block, 3 a.m. Sept. 5. A cabdriver was assaulted by a male who refused to pay his fare.

Fairfax Blvd., 9900 block, 2:11 p.m. Sept. 6. Two employees fought. A 24-year-old Fairfax man was arrested and charged.

Layton Hall Dr., 10300 block, 11:25 p.m. Sept. 4. Threats were reported.

Main and Oak streets, 12:09 p.m. Sept. 6. A bus driver was assaulted.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Fairfax Blvd., 9400 block, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 3. Identity theft was reported.

Fairfax Blvd., 9600 block, 9 p.m. Aug. 29 to 3 a.m. Aug. 30. A bicycle was stolen.

Fairfax Blvd., 10900 block, 11:23 a.m. Aug. 24. An employee theft was reported.

Fairfax Blvd., 11200 block, 4:33 p.m. Aug. 27. A purse was stolen from a shopping cart.

Fairfax Blvd., 12100 block, 11:04 a.m. Sept. 5. A man took merchandise and left a store without paying.

Fairfax Sq., 9800 block, 12:41 a.m. Sept. 9. A man entered an apartment and attempted to steal items. He fled when a resident appeared.

Fairfax Sq., 9800 block, 7 p.m. Aug. 30 to 9 a.m. Aug. 31. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Lee Hwy., 11000 block, 4:57 p.m. Sept. 1. Cigarettes were stolen from a store. A 39-year-old Manassas man was arrested and charged.

Lee Hwy., 11000 block, 5:17 p.m. Aug. 31. A man pumped gas and left without paying.

Lee Hwy., 11200 block, 11:49 a.m. Aug. 23. A man left a restaurant without paying his bill.

Main St., 9600 block, 3:05 p.m. Sept. 3. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Main St., 10200 block, 12:36 p.m. Sept. 9. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Oakwood Dr., 11000 block, 2:05 p.m. Sept. 7. A delivered package was stolen from a residence.

Roberts Rd., 4200 block, 4 a.m. Aug. 27. Trespassing was reported. Three Fairfax men, ages 22, 25 and 32, were arrested and charged.

Spring St., 3100 block, 12:10 p.m. Aug. 27. License plates were stolen from a vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Fairfax Blvd., 9400 block, 7:50 p.m. Sept. 6. A 2004 Mitsubishi Endeavor was stolen.

VANDALISM

Little Brook Lane, 11100 block, 12:26 p.m. Aug. 29. Graffiti was found on playground equipment and a pool house.

Main St., 10700 block, 12:25 a.m. Aug. 30. A bus shelter was damaged.

Falls Church

These were among incidents reported by the Falls Church Police Department. For information, call 703-248-5056.

ASSAULTS

Washington St. S., 300 block, Sept. 5. Assault reported.

Washington St. N., 400 block, Sept. 5. Assault reported.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Roosevelt Blvd., 500 block, Sept. 7. From vehicle.

Herndon

These were among incidents reported by the Herndon Police Department. For information, call 703-435-6846.

ASSAULTS

Highcourt Lane, 2100 block, 6:02 p.m. Aug. 27. An assault was reported.

Center St., 600 block, 11:54 p.m. Aug. 27. An assault was reported.

ROBBERIES

Cypress Tree Pl., 1100 block, 2:11 a.m. Aug. 27. Three men assaulted a male pedestrian and took his cellphone.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Third St., 600 block, 8:49 a.m. Aug. 27. Property was stolen from a building.

Stevenson Ct., 1100 block, 1:31 p.m. Sept. 1. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Early Fall Ct., 500 block, 11:10 a.m. Aug. 29. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Dulles Park Ct., 600 block, 11:21 p.m. Aug. 30. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

April Way, 1300 block, 8:15 a.m. Aug. 31. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Elden St., 1000 block, 12:25 p.m. Aug. 28. A vehicle was stolen.

Vienna

These were among incidents reported by the Vienna Police Department. For information, call 703-255-6396.

ASSAULTS

Council Dr. NE, 1:30 p.m. Sept. 2. Two people fought. A man and a female were arrested and charged.

Maple Ave. W., 1:15 p.m. Sept. 5. Two people fought.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Roland St. SW, 400 block, 11:02 p.m. Aug. 31. A man was seen climbing a deck. The man fled when he saw a resident.

VANDALISM

Mill St. NE, 300 block, 6 p.m. Aug. 31 to 10 a.m. Sept. 1. Vandalism was reported.