Fairfax County

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax County Police Department. For information, call 703-246-2253.

Fair Oaks District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Aristotle Dr., 11300 block, Sept. 10. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

Fair Lakes Cir., 12500 block, Sept. 10. Clothing was stolen from a business.

James Swart Cir., 11200 block, Sept. 10. Headphones were stolen from a location.

Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 12300 block, Sept. 9. A license was stolen from a vehicle.

Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 12300 block, Sept. 9. A trencher was stolen from a location.

Metrotech Dr., 13900 block, Sept. 9. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Virginia Center Blvd., 9400 block, Sept. 13. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.

Franconia District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Campbell Dr., 3200 block, Sept. 9. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Debra Lu Way, 6600 block, Sept. 10. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Frontier Dr., 6600 block, Sept. 13. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Heneska Loop., 7800 block, Sept. 9. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Kingstowne Blvd., 5700 block, Sept. 9. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Kingstowne Blvd., 5800 block, Sept. 10. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Locust Lane, 3900 block, Sept. 9. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Nash Dr., 4800 block, Sept. 11. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.

Ravensworth Rd., 5300 block, Sept. 9. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Richmond Hwy., 9500 block, Sept. 9. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Springfield Towne Ctr., 6500 block, Sept. 10. Shoes were stolen from a business.

Springfield Towne Ctr., 6700 block, Sept. 9. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Stoddard Ct., 6000 block, 6 a.m. Sept. 9. Officers responded for a report of a burglary. The victims left their apartment at 2 a.m. and returned at 6 a.m. to find their door locked from inside. Access was gained into the apartment via an unlocked window and several items were rummaged through and stolen.

Vermillion Pl., 7100 block, Sept. 9. A bag was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFT

Supreme Ct., 6800 block, Sept. 10. A 1999 Toyota Camry.

Mason District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Blvd., 6100 block, Sept. 13. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Arlington Blvd., 7400 block, Sept. 9. A bicycle was stolen from a library.

Crossroads Ctr., 5800 block, Sept. 13. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Glen Hollow Ct., 7200 block, Sept. 11. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Leesburg Pike, 5700 block, Sept. 13. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Leesburg Pike, 5800 block, Sept. 9. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 6100 block, Sept. 9. A wallet was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 6200 block, Sept. 9. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Seminary Rd., 5500 block, Sept. 9. A cellphone was stolen from a residence.

South George Mason Dr., 3800 block, Sept. 9. Beer was stolen from a business.

South Jefferson St., 3500 block, Sept. 9. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

South Jefferson St., 3500 block, Sept. 11. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Woodland Rd., 4100 block, 6:54 p.m. Sept. 8. Attempted robbery.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Glen Hollow Ct., 7200 block, Sept. 10. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Linda Lane, 3800 block, Sept. 10. Equipment was stolen from a carport.

South Jefferson St., 3500 block, Sept. 10. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

McLean District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Anderson Rd., 1600 block, Sept. 9. Beer was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Sept. 9. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Sept. 9. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Cornerside Blvd., 1500 block, Sept. 9. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Cornerside Blvd., 1500 block, Sept. 11. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Cornerside Blvd., 1500 block, Sept. 13. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

District Ave., 2900 block, Sept. 9. A credit card was stolen from a location.

District Ave., 2900 block, Sept. 9. A purse was stolen from a location.

Georgetown Pike, 8500 block, Sept. 10. A check was stolen from a residence.

Graham Rd., 2800 block, Sept. 10. Between 6 p.m. on Sept. 9 and 9:40 a.m. on Sept. 10. Officers responded to a hair salon for a report of a burglary. Employees arrived to find the front glass shattered and a rear door unlocked. At the time the employees secured the previous evening the door was locked and the glass was not broken. It is believed a suspect(s) made entry into the business, but the owners are uncertain if anything was taken.

Lee Hwy., 8300 block, Sept. 10. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Leesburg Pike, 7500 block, Sept. 9. An electronic device was stolen from a location.

Leesburg Pike, 8500 block, Sept. 11. Cash was stolen from a residence.

Leesburg Pike, 8500 block, Sept. 13. Cash was stolen from a business.

Nutley St., 3000 block, Sept. 9. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Stonehurst Dr., 3100 block, Sept. 9. Medication was stolen from a residence.

Tysons Corner Ctr., 8000 block, Sept. 11. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

VEHICLE THEFT

Old Meadow Rd., 1700 block, Sept. 13. A 2003 Jeep Cherokee.

Mount Vernon District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Dr., 2600 block, Sept. 10. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Belle View Blvd., 1500 block, Sept. 11. Liquor was stolen from a business.

Huntington Ave., 2500 block, Sept. 9. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

Mount Eagle Dr., 5900 block, Sept. 13. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Richmond Hwy., 6700 block, Sept. 11. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6700 block, Sept. 13. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, Sept. 9. Shoes were stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, Sept. 9. Tools were stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, Sept. 11. Tools were stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, Sept. 9. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, Sept. 10. Jackets were stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 8600 block, Sept. 9. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Russell Rd., 8200 block, Sept. 13. Beer was stolen from a business.

South Kings Hwy., 6300 block, Sept. 10. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Southgate Dr., 3100 block, Sept. 11. A laptop was stolen from a business.

Turbridge Lane, 2500 block, Sept. 10. Medication was stolen from a vehicle.

Wellington Rd., 8000 block, Sept. 10. Property was stolen from a residence.

Woodlawn Gable Dr., 5800 block, Sept. 11. Between 3 p.m. on Sept. 8 and 2 p.m. on Sept. 11. The renter of an apartment returned home after being away for several days to find several items missing. While checking the apartment, the renter observed that his mattress had been soaked in windshield wiper fluid, olive oil, vinegar and coffee grounds. There was no sign of forced entry. Officers collected forensic evidence for detectives to follow up on.

Reston District

ASSAULTS

Barton Hill Rd., 1900 block, 7:33 p.m. Sept. 11. Assault on law enforcement.

Sunset Hills Rd., 12100 block, Sept. 11. Assault on law enforcement.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Centreville Rd., 2500 block, Sept. 9. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Georgetown Pike, 9800 block, Sept. 9. A backpack was stolen from a vehicle.

Monaghan Dr., 2100 block, Sept. 9. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Presidents St., 1800 block, Sept. 9. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Spectrum Ctr., 11800 block, Sept. 9. A laptop was stolen from a business.

Sully District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Chantilly Lace Ct., 4100 block, Sept. 9. Cash was stolen from a residence.

Colonel Taylor Lane, 6800 block, 8 a.m. Sept. 10. Officers responded to a burglary report. The victim left his home at 7 a.m. and returned at 8:15 a.m. to find his wife’s purse was missing from the front foyer area. The door was left unlocked at the time, and nothing else appeared to be missing.

Eagle Tavern Way, 15000 block, Sept. 10. Between 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 7 and 2:35 p.m. on Sept. 9. Officers responded to a report of a damaged window and found that two mirrors were stolen from inside the home. It appeared that the suspect came in through the damaged window. The home has been vacant since July and has been shown by several real estate agents, who recently noticed the damage.

Kerrywood Cir., 6900 block, Sept. 9. Credit cards and a driver’s license were stolen from a vehicle.

Kyle Dr., 5600 block, Sept. 10. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Meadowland Ct., 4100 block, Sept. 9. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Melville Lane, 13400 block, Sept. 9. A necklace was stolen from a residence.

Stepney Lane and Tabscott Dr., Sept. 10. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Wood Creek Lane, 5700 block, Sept. 13. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Wood Spring Ct., 14600 block, Sept. 9. A package was stolen from a residence.

West Springfield District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Boston Blvd., 7300 block, Sept. 13. A purse was stolen.

Burke Commons Rd., 6000 block, Sept. 9. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 7500 block, Sept. 9. A purse was stolen from a residence.

Provincetown Ct., 10200 block, Sept. 13. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Rathlin Dr., 6200 block, Sept. 10. Between 6 a.m. on 9/4/18 and 4:30 p.m. on 9/5/18. The homeowner reported leaving a pistol on his kitchen table when he left the home for work. When he got home, he noticed the pistol was missing. There was no sign of forced entry. The homeowner believes his daughter may have left a door unlocked. No other items were missing.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Kingman Dr., 7500 block, Sept. 9. A 2003 Hyundai Elantra.

Trumpington Ct., 5300 block, Sept. 13. A 2010 Audi A6.

Viola St., 8100 block, Sept. 9. A 2015 Acura TL.

Fairfax City

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax City Police Department. For information, call 703-273-2889.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Fairfax Blvd., 9900 block, 12:10 a.m. Sept. 14. Trespassing was reported. A 28-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged.

Kitty Pozer Dr., 10600 block, 7 p.m. Sept. 12 to 2 p.m. Sept. 13. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

Main St., 10000 block, 3:50 p.m. Sept. 13. A man took merchandise and left a store without paying.

Main St., 9600 block, 5:15 p.m. Sept. 11. A man took shoes and other items and left a store without paying. A 55-year-old Fairfax man was arrested and charged.

Main St., 9600 block, 6:13 p.m. Sept. 10. Three men took bottles of liquor and left a store without paying.

Roberts Rd., 4100 block, 10:35 p.m. Sept. 8. Cash and a cellphone were stolen from a residence.

University Dr., 3900 block, 12:45 a.m. Sept. 13. A man took alcohol and left a store without paying.

Falls Church

These were among incidents reported by the Falls Church Police Department. For information, call 703-248-5056.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Ellison St., 1200 block, 10:26 a.m. Sept. 1. From vehicle.

Roosevelt Blvd., 500 block, 10:05 a.m. Aug. 28. Commercial.

FRAUD

Broad St. W., 1100 block, 10:45 a.m. Aug. 30. Credit card/ATM fraud.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Broad St. E., 1000 block, 12:44 p.m. Aug. 28. Stolen vehicle.

VANDALISM

Spring St. S., 500 block, 5:27 p.m. Sept. 2. Destruction of property.

Herndon

These were among incidents reported by the Herndon Police Department. For information, call 703-435-6846.

ASSAULTS

Branch Dr., 900 block, 7:17 p.m. Sept. 8. Assault reported.

Crestview Dr., 1000 block, 7:22 p.m. Sept. 5. Assault reported.

Florida Ave., 500 block, 10:15 p.m. Sept. 9. Assault reported.

McDaniel Ct., 900 block, 11:08 a.m. Sept. 7. Assault reported.

Palmer Dr., 700 block, 3:34 p.m. Sept. 7. Assault reported.

Spring St., 600 block, 9:10 p.m. Sept. 6. Assault reported.

Station St., 700 block, 5:01 p.m. Sept. 3. Assault reported.

Summerset Pl., 1500 block, 6:13 p.m. Sept. 9. Assault reported.

Westcourt Lane, 2200 block, 9:56 a.m. Sept. 8. Assault reported.

ROBBERY

Center St., 600 block, 4:51 p.m. Sept. 7. A person was robbed.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Carlisle Dr., 400 block, 5:54 p.m. Sept. 7. From building.

Elden St., 600 block, 7:13 p.m. Sept. 3. Shoplifting.

Kings Ct., 1000 block, 2:09 p.m. Sept. 6. From vehicle.

Park Ave., 900 block, 3:52 p.m. Sept. 7. Vehicle parts.

Van Buren St., 700 block, 11:12 a.m. Sept. 8. Shoplifting.

Vienna

These were among incidents reported by the Vienna Police Department. For information, call 703-255-6396.

ASSAULTS

Cedar Lane SE, 9 to 10:06 p.m. Sept. 10. Two people fought.

Maple Ave. W., 500 block, 12:18 a.m. Sept. 8. Two people fought.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Ayr Hill Ave. NE, 300 block, midnight to 11:59 p.m. Aug. 29. A credit card was stolen.

Cottage St. SW, 900 block, 8 p.m. Sept. 5 to 8:15 a.m. Sept. 6. A gift card was stolen from a vehicle.

Maple Ave. W., 400 block, 6:43 a.m. Sept. 9. Trespassing in a hotel was reported. A 38-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged.

Stephen Cir. SW, 500 block, 10:30 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. Sept. 13. A TV was stolen from a residence.

VANDALISM

Maple Ave. W., 200 block, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 9. Five buses in a parking lot were damaged.

Maple Ave. W., 200 block, 8 a.m. Sept. 10. A building window was broken.

Mill St. NE, 300 block, 4 p.m. Sept. 7 to 3:45 a.m. Sept. 8. Several vehicles were damaged.