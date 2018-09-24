Fairfax County

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax County Police Department. For information, call 703-246-2253.

Fair Oaks District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Grand Commons Ave., 11900 block, Sept. 16. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Hunter Mill Rd., 2800 block, Sept. 16. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Kings Crown Ct., 9700 block, Sept. 17. Checks were stolen from a residence.

Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 12300 block, Sept. 20. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 13000 block, Sept. 16. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 13000 block, Sept. 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Lees Corner Rd., 3300 block, Sept. 17. A bicycle was stolen from a school.

Maepine Ct., 13000 block, Sept. 16. A wallet was stolen from a residence.

Metrotech Dr., 13900 block, Sept. 16. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Franconia District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Ardglass Dr., 7300 block, Sept. 20. A package was stolen from a residence.

Backlick Rd., 6800 block, Sept. 16. A cellphone was stolen from a residence.

Baird Ct., 7100 block, Sept. 17. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Franconia Rd., 6100 block, Sept. 16. Property was stolen from a residence.

Franconia Rd., 6100 block, Sept. 16. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Frontier Dr., 6600 block, Sept. 16. Tools were stolen from a business.

Gateside Pl., 7300 block, Sept. 17. A registration was stolen from a vehicle.

Highdale Cir., 5900 block, Sept. 20. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Hilltop Village Center Dr., 7900 block, Sept. 16. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Indian Run Pkwy., 6300 block, Sept. 19. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Kingstowne Blvd., 5800 block, Sept. 19. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 7100 block, Sept. 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Silver Lake Blvd., 7100 block, Sept. 19. Property was stolen from a residence.

Springfield Towne Ctr., 6500 block, Sept. 16. A credit card was stolen from a location.

Springfield Towne Ctr., 6500 block, Sept. 17. A necklace was stolen from a location.

Springfield Plaza, 6300 block, Sept. 16. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Terminal Rd., 8300 block, Sept. 19. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFT

Little River Tpk., 7100 block, Sept. 17. A 2016 Nissan Sentra.

Mason District

ROBBERY

Bellview Dr., 6000 block, 8:33 p.m. Sept. 16. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Blvd., 6100 block, Sept. 19. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Arlington Blvd., 6400 block, Sept. 16. Plants were stolen from a residence.

Beauregard St., 4800 block, Sept. 19. Wine was stolen from a business.

Carlin Springs Rd., 3400 block, Sept. 16. Cigarettes were stolen from a business.

Crossroads Ctr., 5800 block, Sept. 16. A bicycle was stolen from a location.

Crossroads Ctr., 5800 block, Sept. 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Crossroads Ctr., 5800 block, Sept. 19. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Crossroads Ctr., 5800 block, Sept. 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Fairview Park Dr., 3100 block, Sept. 17. A laptop was stolen from a residence.

Glen Carlyn Dr., 3400 block, Sept. 16. Bicycles were stolen from a residence.

Leesburg Pike, 5500 block, Sept. 20. Shoes were stolen from a business.

Leesburg Pike, 5700 block, Sept. 16. Bicycles were stolen from a location.

Leesburg Pike, 6000 block, Sept. 16. A beer was stolen from a business.

Leesburg Pike, 6000 block, Sept. 19. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 6200 block, Sept. 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 6300 block, Sept. 19. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Little River Tpk., 7400 block, Sept. 17. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Moray Lane, 3400 block, Sept. 20. 2:30 a.m. A resident reported someone entered the apartment overnight and stole a bicycle. There was no indication of forced entry and nothing else was taken.

Walton Lane, 7400 block, Sept. 17. A generator was stolen from a residence.

Westmoreland Rd., 6900 block, Sept. 16. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFT

Arlington Blvd., 6100 block, Sept. 19. A 1999 Isuzu MPR.

McLean District

ROBBERY

Coors Park Ct., 2800 block, 7:12 p.m. Sept. 16. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Blvd., 8100 block, Sept. 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Balls Hill Rd., 1400 block, Sept. 19. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Center St., 200 block, Sept. 20. A passport was stolen from a residence.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Sept. 18. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Sept. 19. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 2000 block, Sept. 16. A cellphone was stolen from a residence.

Dartford Dr., 7300 block, Sept. 8 to Sept. 20. Officers responded to a report of a burglary at a residence. The homeowner returned home after being away for several days and found several items missing from the apartment. The homeowner believes that a door might have been left unlocked.

Dorr Ave., 2700 block, Sept. 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Filene Ct., 1400 block, Sept. 16. A wallet was stolen from a residence.

Georgetown Pike, 7400 block, Sept. 17. A credit card was stolen from a vehicle.

Greensboro Dr., 8300 block, Sept. 16. Property was stolen from a residence.

Jaguar Trail, 7500 block, Sept. 19. A cellphone was stolen from a school.

Lee Hwy., 8400 block, Sept. 18. A transmission was stolen from a vehicle.

Leesburg Pike, 8300 block, Sept. 16. A purse was stolen from a location.

Leesburg Pike, 8300 block, Sept. 16. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Little River Tpk., 6200 block, Sept. 18. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Merrilee Dr., 2800 block, Sept. 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Nutley St., 3000 block, Sept. 20. Cash was stolen from a location.

Prosperity Ave., 2900 block, Sept. 19. Equipment was stolen from a construction site.

Westpark Dr., 7900 block, Sept. 19. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Mount Vernon District

ASSAULT

Beacon Hill Rd., 2800 block, 2:06 a.m. Sept. 18. Assault on law enforcement.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Dr., 2700 block, Sept. 18. Tools were stolen from a residence.

Audubon Ave., 7900 block, Sept. 18. Medication was stolen from a residence.

Beatty Dr., 9000 block, Sept. 19. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Belle View Blvd., 1600 block, Sept. 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Belle View Blvd., 1600 block, Sept. 18. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Fairchild Dr., 7100 block, Sept. 16. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Fairhaven Ave., 2400 block, Sept. 18. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Frye Rd., 8400 block, Sept. 16. Water was stolen from a business.

Huntington Ave., 2300 block, Sept. 18. A beer was stolen from a business.

Huntley Run Pl., 7000 block, Sept. 20. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Old Colony Way, 8700 block, Sept. 17. An electronic item was stolen from a residence.

Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, Sept. 16. A stereo was stolen from a vehicle.

Richmond Hwy., 6600 block, Sept. 17. A cellphone was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7600 block, Sept. 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7600 block, Sept. 18. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, Sept. 16. Copper was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, Sept. 16. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7800 block, Sept. 16. A beer was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7800 block, Sept. 19. A beer was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7800 block, Sept. 20. A purse was stolen from a location.

Richmond Hwy., 7800 block, Sept. 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, Sept. 16. A cellphone was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, Sept. 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, Sept. 20. A beer was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 8600 block, Sept. 16. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 8800 block, Sept. 18. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 8800 block, Sept. 19. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Russell Rd., 8200 block, Sept. 16. Liquor was stolen from a business.

Russell Rd., 8200 block, Sept. 17. Cash was stolen from a location.

Reston District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Becontree Lane, 1600 block, Sept. 16. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

Bennett St., 700 block, Sept. 17. A backpack was stolen from a residence.

Cameron Glen Dr., 1800 block, Sept. 19. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Cameron Glen Dr., 1800 block, Sept. 20. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.

Castle Rock Sq., 2200 block, Sept. 19 to Sept. 20. Officers responded to report of a burglary at a residence. The homeowner reported someone entered the apartment through a window and took electronic equipment.

Democracy Dr., 11900 block, Sept. 20. A cellphone was stolen from a business.

Fountain Dr., 1800 block, Sept. 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Highland Crossing Dr., 12900 block, Sept. 19. Medication was stolen from a residence.

Lakeport Way, 1900 block, Sept. 17. Medication was stolen from a residence.

Reston Metro Plaza, 1900 block, Sept. 19. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Soapstone Dr., 2300 block, Sept. 16. Property was stolen from a residence.

Spectrum Ctr., 11800 block, Sept. 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Stirrup Rd., 12100 block, Sept. 16. Property was stolen from a residence.

Sunset Hills Rd., 12100 block, Sept. 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

VEHICLE THEFT

Delta Glen Ct., 1200 block, Sept. 16. A 2007 Toyota station wagon.

Sully District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bent Tree Lane, 5700 block, Sept. 16. Medication was stolen from a residence.

Bodley Sq., 14800 block, Sept. 16. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Chantilly Shopping Ctr., 4300 block, Sept. 16. Cash was stolen from a location.

Chapel Rd., 11600 block, Sept. 20. Checks were stolen from a residence.

Clara Barton Dr., 11500 block, Sept. 20. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Fort Dr., 5900 block, Sept. 19. Cash was stolen from a location.

Lee Rd., 14500 block, Sept. 17. Cash was stolen from a business.

Maidstone Ct., 14800 block, Sept. 17. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

Main St., 7100 block, Sept. 19. A wallet was stolen from a business.

Newbrook Dr., 14300 block, Sept. 18. Liquor was stolen from a business.

Rockledge Pl., 6700 block, Sept. 16. Shoes and cash were stolen from a residence.

West Springfield District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Chase Commons Ct., 5800 block, Sept. 17. A gun was stolen from a vehicle.

Cliffhaven Dr., 5100 block, Sept. 16. An electronic device was stolen from a residence.

Crosspointe Glen Way, 8900 block, Sept. 19. An earring was stolen from a residence.

Demille Ct., 7600 block, Sept. 20. An electronic device was stolen from a vehicle.

Meadowpond Ct., 6100 block, Sept. 16. Between 9 p.m. Sept. 14 and 6 a.m. Sept. 15. Officers responded to a report of a burglary. The homeowner had left her purse on the first floor near the front door. The homeowner believes the rear door was accidentally left unlocked and someone entered and stole the purse. No other items were reported missing.

Old Keene Mill Rd., 8400 block, Sept. 20. A ring was stolen from a location.

Ox Rd., 7300 block, Sept. 16. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.

Sideburn Rd., 5100 block, Sept. 16. Property was stolen from a residence.

Sydenstricker Rd., 7100 block, Sept. 20. A ring was stolen from a residence.

VEHICLE THEFT

Paynes Church Dr., 10900 block, Sept. 19. A 2004 Jeep Liberty.

Fairfax City

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax City Police Department. For information, call 703-273-2889.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Main St., 10900 block, 2:45 a.m. Sept. 21. Shoplifting.

Falls Church

These were among incidents reported by the Falls Church Police Department. For information, call 703-248-5056.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Ellison St., 1200 block, 10:26 a.m. Sept. 1. From vehicle.

Roosevelt Blvd., 500 block, 10:05 a.m. Aug. 28. Commercial.

FRAUD

Broad St. W., 1100 block, 10:45 a.m. Aug. 30. Credit card/ATM fraud.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Broad St. E., 1000 block, 12:44 p.m. Aug. 28. Stolen vehicle.

VANDALISM

Spring St. S., 500 block, 5:27 p.m. Sept. 2. Destruction of property.

Herndon

These were among incidents reported by the Herndon Police Department. For information, call 703-435-6846.

ASSAULTS

Branch Dr., 900 block, 8:46 p.m. Sept. 14.

Elden St., 1000 block, 7:49 a.m. Sept. 10. Assault reported.

Station St., 800 block, 10:42 p.m. Sept. 16. Assault reported.

ROBBERY

Herndon Pkwy., 1000 block, 5:10 p.m. Sept. 14. Commercial.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Alabama Dr., 1000 block, 8:05 a.m. Sept. 11. Vehicle parts.

Boros Ct. and Ferndale Ave., 11:16 a.m. Sept. 12.

Crestview Dr., 1000 block, 9:39 p.m. Sept. 13.

Elden St., 1100 block, 9:32 a.m. Sept. 10. Trespassing.

Elden St., 1200 block, 6:09 p.m. Sept. 14. Shoplifting.

Florida Ave., 500 block, 9:31 a.m. Sept. 11.

Huntmar Park Dr., 500 block, 9:20 a.m. Sept. 14. From building.

Knight Lane, 1000 block, 1:18 p.m. Sept. 14. From vehicle.

Wilkes Ct., 2100 block, 1:54 p.m. Sept. 11. Vehicle parts.

VANDALISM

Crestview Dr., 1000 block, 2:06 p.m. Sept. 14. Graffiti.

Elden St., 1000 block, 1:36 p.m. Sept. 15. Destruction of property.

Vienna

These were among incidents reported by the Vienna Police Department. For information, call 703-255-6396.

ASSAULTS

Cottage St. SW, 5:15 p.m. Sept. 16. Two people fought.

Maple Ave. and Follin Lane SE, 12:30 p.m. Sept. 16. Two people fought.

Maple Ave. E., 200 block, 2:10 p.m. Sept. 16. An employee assaulted a co-worker.

Maple Ave. E., 200 block, 7:02 p.m. Sept. 20. Two people fought.

Maple Ave. W., 100 block, noon Sept. 15. Harassment was reported.

PEEPING TOM

Pekay St. SW, 1100 block, 9:30 p.m. Sept. 15. A man was observed peering through a kitchen window.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Drake St. SW, 1100 block, 8 p.m. Sept. 18 to 9 a.m. Sept. 19. A residence was entered.

Maple Ave. E., 100 block, 12:51 p.m. Sept. 18. Trespassing was reported.

Maple Ave. E., 100 block, midnight Sept. 14 to 4 a.m. Sept. 19. A computer switch device was stolen.

Mill St. SE, 400 block, noon Sept. 13 to 9 a.m. Sept. 14. A license plate was stolen.

Stephen Cir. SW, 500 block, 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 18. A tool was stolen from a residence.

Ware St. SW, 1200 block, 10 p.m. Sept. 14 to 9 a.m. Sept. 15. A jogging stroller was stolen.

VANDALISM

Cedar Lane SW, 100 block, noon Aug. 1 to 2:30 p.m. Sept. 14. The roof of a school was damaged.

Park Terrace Ct. SE, 200 block, 5:30 p.m. Sept. 18 to 11:20 a.m. Sept. 19. A vehicle was damaged.