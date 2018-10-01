Fairfax County

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax County Police Department. For information, call 703-246-2253.

Fair Oaks District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Chain Bridge Rd., 2900 block, Sept. 23. A beer was stolen from a business.

Fair Lakes Cir., 12500 block, Sept. 27. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Fox Mill Rd., 3200 block, Sept. 23. Between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sept. 21. Officers responded for a report of a burglary. The homeowner returned home and found two purses and two pairs of shoes missing. The homeowner believes that all doors were locked but there was no sign of forced entry.

Hay Meadow Pl., 12600 block, Sept. 24. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.

King Charles Dr., 13500 block, Sept. 25. Coins were stolen from a residence.

Legacy Cir., 13600 block, Sept. 24. Air bags were stolen from a vehicle.

Summit Manor Dr., 12500 block, Sept. 24. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.

Valewood Dr., 3400 block, Sept. 24. Officers responded to a report of a burglary. A homeowner woke to the sound of someone entering her home through an unlocked door. Money was missing from a purse left in the kitchen.

Franconia District

ROBBERIES

Gunston Pl., 7700 block, Sept. 25. Robbery reported.

Lorton Market St., 9400 block, 8:53 p.m. Sept. 24. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Beulah St., 7200 block, Sept. 24. A beer was stolen from a business.

Edgeware Lane, 6000 block, Sept. 25. A purse was stolen from a location.

Frontier Dr., 6600 block, Sept. 27. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Frontier Dr., 6700 block, Sept. 23. A purse was stolen from a location.

Frontier Dr., 6700 block, Sept. 24. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Gunston Cv., 9400 block, Sept. 25. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Hilltop Village Center Dr., 7900 block, Sept. 23. Liquor was stolen from a business.

Industrial Dr., 6700 block, Sept. 26. Cash was stolen from a business.

Jervis St., 7600 block, Sept. 26. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Little River Tpk., 7200 block, Sept. 26. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Little River Tpk., 7200 block, Sept. 26. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Springfield Towne Ctr., 6600 block, Sept. 23. Clothing was stolen from a business.

Springfield Plaza, 6400 block, Sept. 25. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Springfield Plaza, 6400 block, Sept. 26. A beer was stolen from a business.

Thomas Edison Ct., 5700 block, Sept. 26. Electronics were stolen from a vehicle.

Thomas Edison Ct., 5700 block, Sept. 26. Cash was stolen from a location.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Amherst Ave., 6500 block, Sept. 26. A 2018 Nissan Altima.

Charles Thomson Lane, 7900 block, Sept. 24. A 2006 Acura RSX.

Mason District

ROBBERY

Leesburg Pike, 6000 block, Sept. 23. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Beauregard St., 4900 block, Sept. 24. Cash was stolen from a residence.

Carlin Springs Rd., 3400 block, Sept. 27. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Crossroads Ctr., 5800 block, Sept. 23. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Crossroads Ctr., 5800 block, Sept. 25. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Crossroads Ctr., 5800 block, Sept. 26. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

John Marr Dr., 4200 block, Sept. 26. A bicycle was stolen from a location.

Leesburg Pike, 5100 block, Sept. 25. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 6200 block, Sept. 24. Liquor was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 6200 block, Sept. 25. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Powell Lane, 3800 block, Sept. 24. A cellphone was stolen from a residence.

Seven Corners Ctr., 6300 block, Sept. 27. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

South Jefferson St., 3500 block, Sept. 25. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Carlin Springs Rd., 3400 block, Sept. 24. A 2005 Ford F250.

Leesburg Pike, 6000 block, Sept. 23. A 1997 Chevrolet Blazer.

Maplewood Dr., 6400 block, Sept. 26. A 1993 Honda Civic.

McLean District

ROBBERY

Linda Lane, 7400 block, 12:50 a.m. Sept. 26. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Barrick St., 9100 block, Sept. 26. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Barrick and Nutley streets, Sept. 27. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Sept. 26. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chestnut Ave., 6900 block, Sept. 23. Tools were stolen from a residence.

Gallows Rd., 2900 block, Sept. 25. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Greensboro Dr., 8200 block, Sept. 26. Keys were stolen from a location.

Greensboro Dr., 8300 block, Sept. 26. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Greensboro Dr., 8400 block, Sept. 25. Parts were stolen from a vehicle.

International Dr., 1600 block, Sept. 23. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Labella Walk., 2900 block, Sept. 24. A hammer was stolen from a vehicle.

Lee Hwy., 8100 block, Sept. 27. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Leesburg Pike, 8100 block, Sept. 27. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Leesburg Pike, 8300 block, Sept. 23. A passport was stolen from a location.

Prosperity Ave., 2700 block, Sept. 26. Tools were stolen from a trailer.

Spring Hill Rd., 1500 block, Sept. 26. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Tysons Corner Ctr., 7900 block, Sept. 25. Merchandise was stolen from a vehicle.

Westwood Center Dr., 8600 block, Sept. 23. A man broke into a business by prying open a door. Several small safes were broken into and the cabinets were rifled through. Cash was stolen.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Brentridge St., 1800 block, Sept. 24. A 2010 Toyota Camry.

Gallows and Gatehouse roads, Sept. 27. A 2005 Ford Goldline.

Mount Vernon District

ASSAULTS

Richmond Hwy., 8300 block, 8:27 p.m. Sept. 22. Assault on law enforcement.

Williamsburg Rd., 5900 block, 8:02 p.m. Sept. 24. Assault on law enforcement.

ROBBERIES

Audubon Ave., 7900 block, 10:27 p.m. Sept. 22. Robbery reported.

Belle View Blvd., 1600 block, 8:09 p.m. Sept. 21. Robbery reported.

Richmond Hwy., 6000 block, Sept. 27. Robbery reported.

Sacramento Dr., 8700 block, Sept. 25. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Blvd., 2900 block, Sept. 25. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Aspen Dr., 4300 block, Sept. 27. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Blunt Lane, 2300 block, Sept. 26. Plants were stolen from a residence.

Frye Rd., 8400 block, Sept. 25. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Gage Rd., 4500 block, Sept. 23. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Glendale Terr., 2300 block, Sept. 24. Wallets were stolen from a vehicle.

Grand Pavilion Way, 5900 block, Sept. 25. A package was stolen from a residence.

Lockheed Blvd., 3100 block, Sept. 23. A beer was stolen from a business.

Mount Vernon Hwy., 8100 block, Sept. 24. A beer was stolen from a business.

Parkers Lane, 2500 block, Sept. 23. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Parkers Lane, 2500 block, Sept. 23. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Parkers Lane, 2500 block, Sept. 27. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Richmond Hwy., 5900 block, Sept. 26. Cash was stolen from a location.

Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, Sept. 27. Property was stolen from a residence.

Richmond Hwy., 6700 block, Sept. 23. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7600 block, Sept. 23. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, Sept. 25. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, Sept. 23. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, Sept. 27. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, Sept. 27. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 8000 block, Sept. 25. A beer was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 8300 block, Sept. 24. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Richmond Hwy., 8700 block, Sept. 23. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 9100 block, Sept. 26. A purse was stolen from a location.

Rollins Dr., 2200 block, Sept. 23. A purse was stolen from a residence.

Southdown Rd., 7800 block, Sept. 26. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Vernon Square Dr., 7400 block, Sept. 24. Tools were stolen from a residence.

10th St., 6300 block, Sept. 26. A musical instrument was stolen from a location.

Reston District

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Woodland Park Rd., 13000 block, Sept. 26. A male was walking through a parking lot and noticed a parked car with the engine running. The male saw a man inside masturbating. The male confronted the man who then drove off. The man was described as a middle-aged man driving a blue Subaru station wagon.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Cameron Glen Dr., 1800 block, Sept. 27. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Centreville Rd., 2100 block, Sept. 26. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Hunters Woods Plaza, 2300 block, Sept. 27. Liquor was stolen from a business.

John Eppes Rd., 2500 block, Sept. 24. A steering wheel was stolen from a vehicle.

Kingstowne Towne Ctr., 5900 block, Sept. 23. Luggage was stolen from a business.

Kinsley Pl., 12000 block, between Sept. 18 and Sept. 26. The owner of a vacant house went to complete repairs on the building when he located a man in his 20s inside. The man left the residence. Items remained that indicated he was sleeping in the house.

North Point Village Ctr., 1400 block, Sept. 24. Cash was stolen from a business.

Park Crescent Cir., 12900 block, Sept. 24. An air bag was stolen from a vehicle.

Pinecrest Rd. and South Lakes Dr., Sept. 24. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Royal Fern Ct., 2000 block, Sept. 24. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Sunset Hills Rd., 12100 block, Sept. 23. Liquor was stolen from a business.

Town Center Pkwy., 1800 block, Sept. 24. A ring was stolen from a location.

Virginia Randolph Ave., 13500 block, Sept. 24. An air bag was stolen from a vehicle.

Sully District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Ashmere Lane, 6600 block, Sept. 24. Keys were stolen from a vehicle.

Chantilly Crossing Lane, 14300 block, Sept. 23. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Compton Lane, 6900 block, Sept. 25. A package was stolen from a residence.

Drifton Ct., 6800 block, Sept. 24. An electronic device was stolen from a business.

Lotus Lane, 14000 block, Sept. 23. A package was stolen from a residence.

Rowena Dr., 5600 block, Sept. 23. A gun was stolen from a vehicle.

Stonecroft Blvd., 4900 block, Sept. 27. A gun was stolen from a vehicle.

West Springfield District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bluebonnet Dr., 8100 block, Sept. 26. Electronic devices were stolen from a vehicle.

Gwynedd Way, 8500 block, Sept. 27. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Heritage Dr., 7800 block, Sept. 24. A beer was stolen from a business.

Park Lane, 7500 block, Sept. 24. A camera was stolen from a residence.

VEHICLE THEFT

Brixton St., 8300 block, Sept. 26. A 2017 Subaru Outback.

Fairfax City

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax City Police Department. For information, call 703-273-2889.

ASSAULT

Chain Bridge Rd., 4300 block, 1:15 a.m. Sept. 25. During an arrest, a man assaulted a police officer. An 18-year-old male was arrested and charged.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Cavalier Ct., 11000 block, 10:25 a.m. Sept. 15. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

Democracy Lane, 10300 block, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sept. 16. A rainbow flag was stolen from the front of a building.

Democracy Lane, 10300 block, 1:45 p.m. Sept. 14. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

Fairfax Blvd., 10100 block, 5:29 p.m. Sept. 24. A man took food items and left a store without paying.

Fairfax Blvd., 11000 block, 11:30 a.m. Sept. 19. A dealer tag was stolen from a dealership.

Layton Hall Dr., 10300 block, 8:47 a.m. Sept. 25. An employee theft was reported.

Main St., 9600 block, 1:40 p.m. Sept. 19. Shoplifting was reported. A 19-year-old Chantilly female was arrested and charged.

Main St., 9600 block, 6:38 p.m. Sept. 20. Shoplifting was reported. A 23-year-old Fairfax female was arrested and charged.

Main St., 10300 block, 8:54 a.m. Sept. 18. An employee theft was reported.

Main St., 10700 block, 3 p.m. Sept. 22 to 9 a.m. Sept. 24. A building was entered and an office was damaged. Parking areas were also damaged.

Oakwood Dr., 10900 block; Chestnut St., 4000 block, 8 a.m. to 12:41 p.m. Sept. 15. Property was stolen from three vehicles. A 26-year-old Fairfax man was arrested and charged.

Railroad Ave., 3900 block, 11:30 a.m. Sept. 17. Four rings were stolen from a residence.

University Dr., 3500 block, 10 p.m. Sept. 22 to 2 p.m. Sept. 24. Four wheels and tires were stolen from a vehicle.

West Dr., 10700 block, 10:20 a.m. Sept. 18. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

Falls Church

These were among incidents reported by the Falls Church Police Department. For information, call 703-248-5056.

ASSAULTS

Broad St. W., 700 block, 8:24 p.m. Sept. 1. An assault was reported. A 28-year-old District man was arrested and charged.

Broad St. W., 800 block, 11:13 a.m. Sept. 18. An assault was reported. A 24-year-old Falls Church man was arrested and charged.

Broad St. W., 800 block, 8:35 p.m. Sept. 28. Two people fought. A 44-year-old Falls Church man was arrested and charged.

Broad St. W., 1100 block, 10:48 a.m. Sept. 30. Threats were reported.

Fairfax St. E., 200 block, 12:45 p.m. Sept. 27. Two people fought. A 39-year-old Falls Church man was arrested and charged.

Wallace St., 100 block, 11:10 a.m. Sept. 18. Two people fought.

Washington St. N., 400 block, 11:11 a.m. Sept. 5. An assault was reported.

Washington St. S., 300 block, 11:51 p.m. Sept. 5. An assault was reported. A 61-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged.

Wilson Blvd., 6700 block, 5:10 p.m. Sept. 30. A fight was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 6700 block, 6:54 p.m. Sept. 7. Two people fought. An 84-year-old Vienna man, was arrested and charged.

ROBBERIES

Wilson Blvd., 6700 block, 3:09 a.m. Sept. 23. During a fight, a man was pushed to the ground and robbed of a gold chain from his neck.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Broad St. W., 800 block, 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 18. Property was stolen from a residence.

Broad St. W., 800 block, 4:10 p.m. Sept. 18. Property was stolen from a building.

Broad St. W., 1100 block, 9:02 p.m. Sept. 20. Shoplifting was reported.

Broad St. W., 1200 block, 4:20 p.m. Sept. 12. Two people attempted to leave a store without paying for merchandise and assaulted an employee before fleeing on foot.

Jefferson St. E., 100 block, 3:30 p.m. Sept. 28. Registration stickers were stolen from license plates on a vehicle.

Leesburg Pike, 7100 block, 1:30 to 2 p.m. Sept. 21. Cash was stolen from a wallet.

Roosevelt Blvd., 500 block, 2 a.m. to 2:39 p.m. Sept. 7. Tools were stolen from a van.

Roosevelt Blvd., 500 block, 2 p.m. Aug. 27 to 9 a.m. Aug. 28. A leaf blower was stolen from a trailer.

Roosevelt Blvd., 600 block, June 1 to Sept. 13. Property was stolen from a residence.

Spring St. S., and Parker Ave., 4:05 to 4:15 p.m. Sept. 28. A bicycle was stolen.

Washington St. N., 100 block, 12:05 a.m. Sept. 12. Linens were stolen from a van.

Washington St. S., 300 block, 9:44 a.m. Sept. 30. A business was entered by force.

Wilson Blvd., 6600 block, 9 p.m. Sept. 25 to 3:15 a.m. Sept. 26. Property was stolen from a vehicle entered by smashing windows.

Wilson Blvd., 6700 block, 1:35 p.m. Sept. 25. A wallet and groceries were stolen.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Broad St. E., 1000 block, 9 a.m. Aug. 24 to 9 a.m. Aug. 25. A white 2018 Toyota Highlander was stolen.

Hillwood Ave., 100 block, Aug. 1 to Aug. 31. A 2016 silver Nissan Sentra was stolen.

VANDALISM

Wilson Blvd., 6700 block, 12:05 a.m. Sept. 17. Property was damaged.

Herndon

These were among incidents reported by the Herndon Police Department. For information, call 703-435-6846.

ASSAULTS

Elden St., 1100 block, 2:41 a.m. Sept. 18. Assault reported.

Elden St., 1200 block, 7:30 a.m. Sept. 19. Assault reported.

Queens Ct., 1000 block, 5:47 a.m. Sept. 22. Assault reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bluemont Ct., 1400 block, 5:07 p.m. Sept. 19. From vehicle.

Branch Dr., 900 block, 1:59 p.m. Sept. 22.

Elden St., 1100 block, 11:03 p.m. Sept. 222. Trespassing.

Van Buren St., 400 block, 11:17 p.m. Sept. 21. Trespassing.

VANDALISM

Crestview Dr., 1000 block, 1:50 p.m. Sept. 20. Graffiti.

Herndon Pkwy., 300 block, 8 a.m. Sept. 20. Destruction of property.

Lynn St., 700 block, 9:53 p.m. Sept. 220. Destruction of property.

Vienna

These were among incidents reported by the Vienna Police Department. For information, call 703-255-6396.

ASSAULTS

Cottage and Cherry streets SW, 12:59 p.m. Sept. 21. During a verbal dispute, a female hit a male acquaintance on the shoulder and he punched her on the face.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Cedar Lane SW, 100 block, 2:32 p.m. Sept. 26. A cell phone was stolen and was later recovered.

Gibson Cir. SW, 600 block, 12:30 a.m. Sept. 27. A cell phone was stolen from a residence. An arrest was made.

Maple Ave. E., 400 block, 10 a.m. to 12:40 p.m. Sept. 22. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle. It was recovered Sept. 24.

Maple Ave. W., 400 block, 12:32 p.m. Sept. 23. Trespassing was reported.

Stephen Cir. SW, 500 block, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sept. 21. Items were stolen from purses in a residence.

VANDALISM

Branch Rd. SE, 400 block. 10 a.m. Sept. 22 to 8 a.m. Sept. 23. Eggs were thrown at a parked vehicle.