Fairfax County

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax County Police Department. For information, call 703-246-2253.

Fair Oaks District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Blake Lane, 9500 block, Oct. 1. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 11200 block, Oct 3. A backpack was stolen from a location.

Lee Hwy., 11100 block, Oct. 4. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Franconia District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Axton St., 7500 block, 10:41 a.m., Oct. 3. A woman heard a noise by her back door and saw a man trying to enter. He then went to the side of the house, where she confronted him. The man later tried to enter the shed of another residence. Police arrested an 18-year-old Alexandria man and charged him with unlawful entry, attempted unlawful entry and possession of marijuana.

Backlick Rd., 6700 block, Oct. 4. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Burgundy Rd., 3100 block, Oct. 3. Burglary.

Castle Town Way, 6100 block, Oct. 3. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Columbia Rd., 4700 block, Oct. 3. Tools were stolen from a residence.

Cromarty Dr., 6900 block, Oct. 1. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Franconia Rd., 4700 block, Oct. 4. A cellphone was stolen from a school.

Franconia Rd., 6100 block, Oct. 3. Packages were stolen from a residence.

Frontier Dr., 6600 block, Oct. 4. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Heatherwood Dr., 6000 block, Oct. 3. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Heatherwood Dr., 6000 block, Oct. 3. Sunglasses were stolen from a residence.

Kingstowne Blvd., 5700 block, Oct. 3. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Springfield Towne Ctr., 6700 block, Oct. 3. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Walhaven Dr., 6100 block, Oct. 1. A cellphone was stolen from a residence.

VEHICLE THEFT

Governors Pond Cir., 5700 block, between Oct. 1 and Oct. 2. A homeowner woke up and discovered her garage door open and her car had been searched. Nothing appeared to be missing.

Mason District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Beauregard St., 4800 block, Oct. 1. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Bellview Dr., 6000 block, Oct. 4. Bicycles were stolen from a residence.

Columbia Pike, 5700 block, Oct. 4. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Columbia Pike, 7100 block, Oct. 1. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Gallows Rd., 3200 block, Oct. 3. Property was stolen from a location.

Little River Tpk., 6200 block, Oct. 4. Shoes were stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 6800 block, Oct. 4. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Little River Tpk., 7400 block, Oct. 4. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

McLean District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Blvd., 8500 block, Oct. 4. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Centrillion Dr., 800 block, Oct. 4. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Oct. 1. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Cornerside Blvd., 1500 block, Oct. 4. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Gallows Rd., 3000 block, Oct. 4. A cellphone was stolen from a school.

Gatehouse Rd., 8100 block, Oct. 3. Cash was stolen from a residence.

Haycock Rd., 6600 block, Oct. 4. A passport was stolen from a residence.

Heatherton Lane, 8100 block, Oct. 1. Cash was stolen from a residence.

International Dr., 2000 block, Oct. 1. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Lee Hwy., 7700 block, Oct. 3. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Stella Blue Lane, 2900 block, Oct. 1. A wallet was stolen from a residence.

Tysons Corner Ctr., 8100 block, Oct. 4. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Watson St., 8100 block, Oct. 3. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Mount Vernon District

ASSAULT

Popkins Lane, 2700 block, 3:35 p.m., Oct. 2. Malicious wounding.

ROBBERY

Fordson Rd., 7900 block, Oct. 1. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Dr., 2700 block, Oct. 3. Property was stolen from a residence.

Belle Haven Rd., 1700 block, Oct. 3. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

El Cerrito Pl., 3800 block, Oct. 2. Burglary with destruction of property.

Frye Rd., 8400 block, Oct. 1. Cash was stolen from a location.

Frye Rd., 8400 block, Oct. 3. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Lockheed Blvd., 3400 block, Oct. 3. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Richmond Hwy., 6000 block, Oct. 1. A refrigerator was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, Oct. 3. Shoes were stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, Oct. 1. A mirror was stolen from a vehicle.

Russell Rd., 8200 block, Oct. 1. A beer was stolen from a business.

Vernon Square Dr., 7400 block, Oct. 3. Tools were stolen from a residence.

Reston District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Hunters Woods Plaza, 2300 block, Oct. 1. A beer was stolen from a business.

Parcher Ave., 13100 block, Oct. 1. A beer was stolen from a business.

Seneca Rd., 1000 block, Oct. 4. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Sunrise Valley Dr., 11800 block, Oct. 3. Purses were stolen from a location.

Sully District

ASSAULT

Maidstone Ct., 14000 block, 4:21 p.m., Oct. 4. Officers responded to a report of a shooting. Several teenagers had a confrontation and someone pulled out a gun and fired several rounds. Police found two people had been shot. They were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. Officers found several people believed to be involved and detained them for questioning.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Black Horse Ct., 14400 block, Oct. 4. Property was stolen from a residence.

Brookefield Corporate Dr., 4200 block, 12:52 a.m., Oct. 3. Police responded to an alarm at a business. Surveillance video showed a man throwing a rock at the glass door. The man attempted to locate cash inside, but the register was empty. He left on foot.

Sullyfield Cir., 14000 block, 12:56 a.m., Oct. 3. At 12:56 a.m. In a related incident, the same man smashed the front door of another business with a rock. He entered and searched a drawer but did not take anything and left on foot.

Chantilly Shopping Cir., 4300 block, Oct. 4. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Lee Hwy., 14700 block, Oct. 1. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Stonecroft Blvd., 4900 block, Oct. 1. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFT

Black Horse Ct., 14400 block, Oct. 1. A 2015 Acura ILX.

West Springfield District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Alban Rd., 8400 block, Oct. 1. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Coleridge Dr., 5100 block, Oct. 1. A credit card was stolen from a location.

Rolling Rd., 8000 block, Oct. 4. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Selkirk Dr., 4300 block, Oct. 3. A bible was stolen from a vehicle.

Tisbury Dr., 6300 block, Oct. 1. Jewelry was stolen from a vehicle.

Fairfax City

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax City Police Department. For information, call 703-273-2889.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Campbell Dr., 3100 block, noon, Sept. 28. Trespassing was reported. A 43-year-old Fairfax man was arrested and charged.

Fairfax Blvd., 10100 block, 4:29 p.m., Sept. 29. A man took a display item from a store and left without paying. He later returned and attempted to steal other items. A 19-year-old Fairfax male was arrested and charged.

Fairfax Blvd., 11100 block, 7:29 p.m., Oct. 3. A man took hotel items. A 28-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged.

Jermantown Rd., 3900 block, 2:28 a.m., Oct. 5. A male took merchandise and left the store without paying.

Lee Hwy., 11000 block, 2:52 p.m., Oct. 4. An employee theft was reported. A 22-year-old Chantilly male was arrested and charged.

Mosby Rd., 9900 block, 10:32 a.m., Oct. 4. A potted tree was stolen from a residence.

Old Lee Hwy., 3200 block, 9:09 a.m., Sept. 28. A person took items and left a store without paying.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Main St., 10700 block, 2:30 to 10:51 p.m., Oct. 1. A 2012 Toyota Camry was stolen. It was recovered Oct. 2 in Loudoun County.

Falls Church

No incidents were reported by the Falls Church Police Department. For information, call 703-248-5056.

Herndon

These were among incidents reported by the Herndon Police Department. For information, call 703-435-6846.

ASSAULTS

Dulles Park Ct., 600 block, 9:03 p.m., Sept. 28. Assault reported.

Elden St., 700 block, 1:14 a.m., Sept. 30. Assault reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Alabama Dr., 600 block, 11:26 a.m., Sept. 29. From vehicle.

April Way, 1300 block, 7:05 p.m., Sept. 24.

Bond St., 1200 block, 1:36 p.m., Sept. 30.

Elden St., 1000 block, 6 p.m., Sept. 30. Shoplifting.

FRAUD

Third St., 600 block, 11:33 a.m., Sept. 26. Credit card/ATM fraud.

VANDALISM

Florida Ave., 500 block, 2:35 p.m., Sept. 26. Destruction of property.

Herndon Pkwy., 1200 block, Sept. 29. Destruction of property.

Palmer Dr., 700 block, 7:44 a.m., Sept. 30. Destruction of property.

Vienna

These were among incidents reported by the Vienna Police Department. For information, call 703-255-6396.

ASSAULTS

Cedar Lane SE, 200 block, 4:26 p.m., Sept. 28. An owner and employee fought.

Cedar Lane SE, 200 block, 8:51 p.m., Sept. 25. A man attempted to stop a fight and a male cut his hand with a knife. The male fled.No medical attention was required.

Gibson Cir. SW, 9:58 p.m., Sept. 29. Two people fought.

Maple Ave. W., 400 block, 4:58 a.m., Oct. 2. Two people fought.

Park St. NE, 100 block, 9 a.m., Sept. 24. During a conversation, a man grabbed and a female and kissed her in the parking lot. She ran into an office and was escorted to her vehicle.

Park St. SE, 100 block, 7:12 p.m., Oct. 1. Two employees fought.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Cherry St. SE, 100 block, 5 to 5:30 p.m., Oct. 3. A bicycle was stolen.

Cottage St. SW, 1400 block, 10 p.m., Oct. 2 to 7:45 a.m., Oct. 3. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Glyndon St. SE, 900 block, 11:04 a.m., Aug. 30. A credit card was stolen.

Kingsley Rd. SE, 100 block, 4:30 to 6:40 p.m., Sept. 30. Property was stolen from a residence.

Patrick St. SW, 300 block, 9:33 p.m., Oct. 2 to 4 a.m., Oct. 3. A gym bag was stolen from a vehicle.

VANDALISM

Cottage St. SW, 1400 block, 8 p.m., Oct. 2 to 7 a.m., Oct. 3. A vehicle was tampered with.

Gibson Cir. SW, 600 block, 9 p.m., Sept. 28 to 7 a.m., Sept. 29. A vehicle was tampered with.

John Marshall Dr. NW, 600 block, 5 p.m., Sept. 26 to 7 a.m., Sept. 27. A protective water barrier was damaged.

Ware St. SW, 900 block, 7 p.m., Sept. 28 to noon, Sept. 29. A vehicle was tampered with.

Ware St. SW, 900 block, 9 p.m., Sept. 28 to 9 a.m., Sept. 29. A vehicle was tampered with.