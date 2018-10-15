Fairfax County

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax County Police Department. For information, call 703-246-2253.

Fair Oaks District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Abbotsford Dr., 2200 block, Oct. 10. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Banshire Dr., 2500 block, Oct. 8. Between Oct. 4 and Oct. 6, a homeowner checked on his vacant residence and noticed a boarded-up window was out of place. It appeared that the house had been broken into and searched. Nothing was reported missing.

Blueberry Lane, 13000 block, Oct. 8. A wallet was stolen from a park.

Carta Way, 2300 block, Oct. 9. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Christie Jane Lane, 4800 block, Oct. 8. Merchandise was stolen from a vehicle.

Fair Lakes Shopping Ctr., 13000 block, Oct. 8. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Fair Oaks Shopping Ctr., 11000 block, Oct. 8. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Fair Oaks Shopping Ctr., 11000 block, Oct. 8. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Fair Oaks Shopping Ctr., 11000 block, Oct. 8. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Fair Oaks Shopping Ctr., 11900 block, Oct. 10. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Fair Ridge Dr., 3900 block, Oct. 10. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Franklin Farm Rd., 13000 block, Oct. 8. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Joseph Siewick Dr., 3600 block, Oct. 8. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 12300 block, Oct. 10. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Price Club Plaza, 12200 block, Oct. 10. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Sutton Rd., 2900 block, Oct. 8. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Wasser Terr., 2500 block, Oct. 9. A television was stolen from a residence.

VEHICLE THEFT

Market Commons Dr., 4500 block, Oct. 8. A 2013 Toyota Prius.

Franconia District

ASSAULTS

Kingstowne Village Pkwy. and Manchester Blvd., Oct. 8. Assault on law enforcement.

Zekan Lane, 6400 block, 9:15 p.m. Oct. 8. Two men arranged to meet two women on Snapchat and were told to pick them up at a home. When the women did not come out, the men drove away and heard two gunshots. The car was struck twice. No injuries were reported.

ROBBERY

Hechinger Dr., 6900 block, 2 p.m. Oct. 5. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Amherst Ave., 6500 block, Oct. 8. A license was stolen from a business.

Backlick Rd., 6500 block, Oct. 8. Money was stolen from a business.

Backlick Rd., 6500 block, Oct. 10. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Backlick Rd., 6600 block, Oct. 8. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Bismach Dr., 5600 block, Oct. 8. Wallets were stolen from a vehicle.

Bradlick Shopping Ctr., 6900 block, Oct. 8. A gun was stolen from a business.

Bradlick Shopping Ctr., 6900 block, Oct. 8. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Bradlick Shopping Ctr., 6900 block, Oct. 10. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Channing Rd., 5800 block, Oct. 8. A package was stolen from a residence.

Fox Grove Trail, 5900 block, Oct. 8. A gun was stolen from a residence.

Gayfields Rd., 6400 block, Oct. 9. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Haystack Rd., 6400 block, Oct. 8. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Heritage Hill Ct., 5700 block, Oct. 10. A registration was stolen from a vehicle.

Highland St., 6900 block, Oct. 8. Merchandise was stolen from a vehicle.

Lamar Dr., 7100 block, Oct. 9. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Landsdowne Ctr., 6400 block, Oct. 8. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 6700 block, Oct. 8. Prescriptions were stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 7200 block, Oct. 9. Diapers were stolen from a business.

Loisdale Rd., 7600 block, Oct. 9. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Lorton Market St., 9400 block, Oct. 10. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Lorton Station Blvd., 8900 block, Oct. 10. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Old Brentford Ct., 6100 block, Oct. 8. Merchandise was stolen from a vehicle.

Old Brentford Ct., 6100 block, Oct. 8. Money was stolen from a vehicle.

Ravensworth Rd., 5300 block, Oct. 8. A laptop was stolen from a business.

Springfield Mall, 6500 block, Oct. 8. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Springfield Mall, 6500 block, Oct. 9. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Springfield Mall, 6600 block, Oct. 8. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Springfield Mall, 6600 block, Oct. 8. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Springfield Mall, 6600 block, Oct. 9. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Springfield Mall, 6600 block, Oct. 10. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Springfield Mall, 6700 block, Oct. 8. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Springfield Mall, 6700 block, Oct. 8. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Wounded Knee Rd., 7400 block, Oct. 8. A registration was stolen from a vehicle.

Springfield Town Ctr., Oct. 8. Grand larceny.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Fairfield Woods Ct., 7600 block, Oct. 8. A 2017 Suzuki GSXR.

Hansford Ct., 7200 block, Oct. 8. A 2012 Chevy Avalanche.

Harrington Falls Lane, 5600 block, Oct. 8. A 2018 Toyota Prius.

Mason District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Blvd., 7200 block, Oct. 8. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Barbara Lane, 3200 block, Oct. 10. A ring was stolen from a residence.

Barcroft View Terr., 3600 block, Oct. 8. A bike was stolen from a park.

Center Lane, 5700 block, Oct. 8. A license was stolen from a vehicle.

Charles St., 3400 block, Oct. 9. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Crossroads Ctr., 5800 block, Oct. 8. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Gallows Rd., 3400 block, Oct. 10. A wheelchair was stolen from a residence.

Hummer Rd., 4100 block, Oct. 8. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Jaguar Trail, 7500 block, Oct. 9. Property was stolen from a school.

Leesburg Pike, 5100 block, Oct. 10. A wallet was stolen from a business.

Lincolnia Rd., 6400 block, Oct. 8. A cellphone was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpke., 6200 block, Oct. 8. Liquor was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpke., 7200 block, Oct. 8. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

South Jefferson St., 3400 block, Oct. 9. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

South Jefferson St., 3500 block, Oct. 8. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

South Jefferson St., 3500 block, Oct. 10. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

South Manchester St., 3100 block, Oct. 8. A computer was stolen from a residence.

Spring Lane, 3300 block, Oct. 8. A wallet was stolen from a business.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Glen Forest Dr., 5800 block, Oct. 9. A 2007 Lexus ES350.

Pima St., 6400 block, Oct. 9. A 2005 Chevy Malibu.

McLean District

ROBBERIES

Lee Hwy., 9400 block, 11:42 p.m. Oct. 6. Robbery reported.

Walmart, Oct. 8. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Chain Bridge Rd., 600 block, 1:54 p.m. Oct. 5.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Oct. 8. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Oct. 10. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Cornerside Blvd., 1500 block, Oct. 8. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

District Ave., 2900 block, Oct. 8. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

District Ave., 2900 block, Oct. 8. A wallet was stolen from a business.

District Ave., 2900 block, Oct. 10. A bike was stolen from a residence.

International Dr., 2000 block, Oct. 8. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Leesburg Pike, 8300 block, Oct. 8. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Leesburg Pike, 8300 block, Oct. 9. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Maynard Dr., 2000 block, Oct. 8. A wallet was stolen from a business.

Potomac School Rd., 1300 block, Oct. 8. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Towers Crescent Dr., 8000 block, Oct. 8. A credit card was stolen from a business.

Tysons Corner Ctr., 8000 block, Oct. 8. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Wesleyan St., 8300 block, Oct. 8. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

Westpark Dr., 8300 block, Oct. 10. Tools were stolen from a construction site.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Oct. 9. A 2015 Lexus GS350.

Gallows Rd., 2900 block, Oct. 8. A 2002 Ford E-450 and a 2005 Ford Econoline van.

Mount Vernon District

ROBBERIES

Frye Rd., 8400 block, 10:33 p.m. Oct. 10. Robbery reported.

Russell Rd., 8200 block, 4:33 p.m. Oct. 7. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Audubon Ave., 7900 block, Oct. 8. A cellphone was stolen from a residence.

Belle View Blvd., 2000 block, Oct. 8. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Fordson Rd., 7700 block, Oct. 8. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Great Lakes St., 3400 block, Oct. 8. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Huntington Ave., 2200 block, Oct. 8. Money was stolen from a business.

Pelican Pl., 3300 block, Oct. 8. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Richmond Hwy., 6000 block, Oct. 8. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, Oct. 8. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6600 block, Oct. 10. Money was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6700 block, Oct. 9. Cartons of cigarettes were stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7600 block, Oct. 8. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, Oct. 8. A power device was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, Oct. 8. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, Oct. 8. A backpack was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, Oct. 9. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 8500 block, Oct. 10. A bike was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 9100 block, Oct. 8. A cellphone was stolen from a business.

Mobil Gas, Oct. 8. Grand larceny.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Buckman Rd., 4000 block, Oct. 10. A 2005 Honda Accord.

Fordson Rd., 7900 block, Oct. 10. A 2007 Ford Mustang.

South Manchester St., 3100 block, Oct. 10. A 1995 Geo Tracker.

Reston District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Astoria Cir., 2100 block, Oct. 8. A cellphone was stolen from a residence.

Commerce Park Dr., 11400 block, Oct. 9. A camera was stolen from a business.

Field Point Rd., 2300 block, Oct. 9. A hat was stolen from a park.

Market St., 11000 block, Oct. 8. A wallet was stolen from a business.

Plaza America Dr., 11600 block, Oct. 9. A bottle was stolen from a business.

Sagewood Lane, 1900 block, Oct. 8. A ladder was stolen from a business.

South Lakes Dr., 11100 block, Oct. 9. Wine was stolen from a business.

Spectrum Ctr., 11000 block, Oct. 8. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Sunrise Valley Dr., 11800 block, Oct. 10. A cellphone was stolen from a business.

Sunset Hills Rd., 12000 block, Oct. 8. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Viking Dr., 2700 block, Oct. 8. A stroller was stolen from a vehicle.

Sully District

ASSAULT

Giant Food, 14125 Saint Germain Dr., Oct. 8 2:25 p.m. Police in the Sully District Station, 703-814-7000, are seeking information identifying a suspect in a sexual assault in the Centreville area.A woman was reaching for an item on the top shelf at the grocery store when she was suddenly grabbed on her buttocks. She screamed and a man ran away. He was described as a 6 feet tall, Hispanic, with dark hair, wearing a green T-shirt and blue jeans.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Briarton Dr., 4500 block, Oct. 8. A TV was stolen from a residence.

Chantilly Crossing Lane, 14000 block, Oct. 9. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Union Mill Rd., 6000 block, Oct. 8. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Wharton Lane, 5600 block, Oct. 8. A cellphone was stolen from a business.

West Springfield District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Birch Leaf Ct., 6300 block, Oct. 10. Wallets were stolen from a vehicle.

Braddock Rd., 9900 block, 1:55 a.m. Oct. 9. Grand larceny.

Briar Creek Dr., 8100 block, Oct. 10. Money was stolen from a vehicle.

Haverhill Ct., 6000 block, Oct. 10. Money was stolen from a residence.

New Guinea Rd., 10000 block, Oct. 8. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Old Keene Mill Rd., 8100 block, Oct. 10. A cellphone was stolen from a business.

Silverbrook Rd., 9000 block, Oct. 8. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Willow Oak Pl., 7200 block, Oct. 8. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Draco St., 6300 block, Oct. 10. A 2018 Toyota Highlander.

Millwood Dr., 8300 block, Oct. 8. A 2005 Dodge Magnum.

Fairfax City

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax City Police Department. For information, call 703-273-2889.

ASSAULTS

Jermantown Rd., 3800 block, 9:40 p.m. Oct. 4. Threats were reported. A male juvenile was arrested and charged.

ROBBERIES

Fairchester Dr., 10800 block, 2:07 a.m. Oct. 9. Two males displayed a weapon and robbed a convenience store of cash from a cash register. No injuries were reported. Two male juveniles were arrested and charged.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Jermantown Rd., 3900 block, 1 a.m. Oct. 8. A man took merchandise and left a store without paying.

VANDALISM

Fairfax Blvd., 9700 block, 9:32 a.m. Oct. 6. A key was used to damage a vehicle.

Falls Church

These were among incidents reported by the Falls Church Police Department. For information, call 703-248-5056.

ASSAULTS

Washington St. N., 200 block, 11:33 p.m. Oct. 6. Two people fought. A 32-year-old Alexandria man and a 33-year-old Hyattsville, Md., man were arrested and charged.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Broad St. W., 400 block, 11:48 a.m. Oct. 1. A man took merchandise from a convenience store and left without paying.

Broad St. W., 444 block, Sept. 1 to Oct. 2. A bicycle was stolen from a parking garage.

Broad St. E., 1000 block, 4 p.m. Sept. 28. A wallet was stolen from a gym locker.

Washington St. S., 1100 block, 5 to 9:45 p.m. Oct. 3. Property was stolen from a residence entered by force.

Maple Ave. S., 400 block, 5 p.m. Oct. 4 to 6:54 a.m. Oct. 5. Tires on a vehicle were removed.

Wilson Blvd., 6700 block, 3 p.m. Oct. 3 to 2:40 p.m. Oct. 6. Property was stolen from storage containers.

VANDALISM

Little Falls St., 200 block, 12:01 p.m. Oct. 3. A vehicle window was smashed.

Herndon

No incidents were reported by the Herndon Police Department. For information, call 703-435-6846.

Vienna

These were among incidents reported by the Vienna Police Department. For information, call 703-255-6396.

ASSAULTS

Council Dr. NE, 12:10 a.m. Oct. 5. Two people fought. A 46-year-old Vienna woman was arrested and charged.

Manvell Rd. SE, 9:05 p.m. Oct. 10. Two people fought. A 54-year-old Vienna woman was arrested and charged.

Maple Ave. W., 400 block, 12:04 a.m. Oct. 7. Two people fought.

Maple Ave. W., 400 block, noon Oct. 4. Two people fought.

Orrin St. SE, 600 block, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 9. Threats were reported.

Westbriar Ct. NE, 1:52 a.m. Oct. 6. Two people fought.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Fairway Dr. NE, 1100 block, midnight Oct. 5 to 5:39 p.m. Oct. 8. Plants were stolen from a yard.

Kings Way Ct. SW, 1100 block, 12:20 a.m. Oct. 8. A man attempted to pay a for fare with a credit card that was declined and then fled cab. A 39-year-old Vienna man was arrested and charged.

Maple Ave. E., 200 block, 1:59 p.m. Oct. 6. An employee theft was reported.

Maple Ave. E., 300 block, 10:49 a.m. to 12:41 p.m. Oct. 4. A wallet with credit cards was stolen at a grocery.

Maple Ave. E., 300 block, 8:50 p.m. Oct. 8. Trespassing was reported.