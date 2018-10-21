Fair Oaks Shopping Ctr., 11700 block, Oct. 14. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Fair Oaks Shopping Ctr., 11800 block, Oct. 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Fair Oaks Shopping Ctr., 11900 block, Oct. 15. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Lee Hwy., 9300 block, Oct. 14. A bike was stolen from a vehicle.
Lee Hwy., 11700 block, Oct. 14. Liquor was stolen from a business.
Maple Forest Ct., 12100 block, Oct. 11. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Southam Lane, 10300 block, Oct. 14. 9:30-11:38 a.m. A homeowner arrived home and discovered a window had been shattered and the back door was open. Jewelry and cash were reported missing.
Sunrise Valley Dr., 13800 block, Oct. 14. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.
Blake Lane, 9500 block, Oct. 15. A 2002 Dodge Stratus.
Jefferson Oaks Cir., 4200 block, Oct. 14. A 1998 Mercedes SLK230.
Jermantown Rd., 3200 block, Oct. 17. A 2014 Toyota Sienna.
Masterworks Dr., 9600 block, Oct. 14. A 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo.
Buckskin St., 6600 block, Oct. 12, 12:23 a.m. A man noticed a male looking into his house through the back door. The male fled.
Backlick Rd., 6400 block, Oct. 17.Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Calvert St., 7200 block, Oct. 16. A property form was stolen from a vehicle.
Manchester Blvd., 7000 block, Oct. 11. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Brookland Ct., 5600 block, Oct. 11. A cellphone was stolen from a business.
Franconia Rd., 5200 block, Oct. 15. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Franconia Rd., 6100 block, Oct. 14. Fuel was stolen from a business.
Frontier Dr., 6600 block, Oct. 14. A cellphone was stolen from a business.
Janelle St., 5500 block, Oct. 14. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Kelsey Point Cir., 6600 block, Oct. 14. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Linnett Hill Dr., 9500 block, Oct. 16. A package was stolen from a residence.
Loisdale Rd., 6600 block, Oct. 14. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Lorraine Carol Way, 9700 block, Oct. 14. A registration was stolen from a vehicle.
Mallory Cir., 7300 block, Oct. 17. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.
South Van Dorn St., 6600 block, Oct. 15. Earphones were stolen from a business.
Springfield Blvd., 6800 block, Oct. 17. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Springfield Mall, 6500 block, Oct. 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Springfield Mall, 6600 block, Oct. 14. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Springfield Mall, 6600 block, Oct. 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Springfield Mall, 6800 block, Oct. 16. Jewelry was stolen from a business.
Springfield Mall, 6800 block, Oct. 16. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Vine St., 5400 block, Oct. 16. A jackhammer was stolen from a business.
Inwood Dr., 6500 block, Oct. 17. A 2001 Toyota Corolla.
Meteor Pl., 6800 block, Oct. 16. A 2009 Yamaha R6.
Newington Rd., 8100 block, Oct. 17. A 2005 GMC Savanna.
Spring Mall Rd., 6700 block, Oct. 14. A 2007 An International box truck.
Stagg Ct., 6300 block, Oct. 16. A 2013 Honda Civic.
Seminary Rd., 5700 block , Oct. 15. Robbery reported.
Arlington Blvd., 6100 block, Oct. 14. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Arlington Blvd., 7200 block, Oct. 14. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Arlington Blvd., 7200 block, Oct. 14. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Arlington Blvd., 7200 block, Oct. 15. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Barcroft View Terr., 3600 block, Oct. 14. Money was stolen from a residence.
Crossroads Ctr., 5800 block, Oct. 14. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Crossroads Ctr., 5800 block, Oct. 16. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Eastmoreland Rd., 7400 block, Oct. 15. Packages were stolen from a residence.
Englewood Pl., 7400 block, Oct. 17. An airbag was stolen from a vehicle.
Falls Gate Ct., 5800 block, Oct. 17. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Firehouse Lane, 3600 block, Oct. 15. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
John Marr Dr., 4200 block, Oct. 17. Money was stolen from a business.
John Marr Lane, 4200 block, Oct. 11. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Kenfig Dr., 6800 block, Oct. 14. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Little River Tpk., 6300 block, Oct. 14. Property was stolen from a bus.
Little River Tpk., 6500 block, Oct. 14. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Lucerne Lane, 7400 block, Oct. 17. An airbag was stolen from a vehicle.
Markham St., 4200 block, Oct. 17. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Medford Dr., 4000 block, Oct. 14. Property was stolen from a bus.
Moncure Ave., 3500 block, Oct. 16. Property was stolen from a business.
Old Columbia Pike, 4500 block, Oct. 17. An airbag was stolen from a vehicle.
Ravensworth Rd., 4300 block, Oct. 17. A cellphone was stolen from a business.
Roberts Ave., 4300 block, Oct. 17. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Roberts Ave., 4400 block, Oct. 11. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Seven Corners Ctr., 6300 block, Oct. 16. A cellphone was stolen from a business.
Wendy Ridge Lane, 7800 block, Oct. 16. Property was stolen from a residence.
Annandale Rd., 3200 block, Oct. 14. A 2001 Saab 95.
Norfolk Lane, 3200 block, Oct. 14. A 2015 Polaris Slingshot.
Arlington Blvd., 8100 block, Oct. 17. Wine was stolen from a business.
Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Oct. 11. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Oct. 14. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Oct. 14. Jewelry was stolen from a vehicle.
Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Oct. 14. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Oct. 15. A cellphone was stolen from a business.
Colshire Dr., 7500 block, Oct. 17. Laptops were stolen from a business.
District Ave., 2900 block, Oct. 16. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
District Ave., 2900 block, Oct. 16. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.
Eldorado St., 7300 block, Oct. 17. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Georgetown Pike, 7400 block, Oct. 14. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Greensboro Station Pl., 1700 block, Oct. 17. A ring was stolen from a business.
Greensboro Dr., 8100 block, Oct. 17. A wallet was stolen from a business.
Greensboro Dr., 8200 block, Oct. 15. Property was stolen from a business.
Greensboro Dr., 8200 block, Oct. 16. Property was stolen from a business.
International Dr., 2000 block, Oct. 16. A cellphone was stolen from a business.
Lawndale Dr., 6600 block, Oct. 11. Cash was stolen from a residence.
Leesburg Pike, 8000 block, Oct. 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Northwyck Ct., 1300 block, Oct. 17. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Old Meadow Rd., 1800 block, Oct. 16. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Spring Hill Rd., 1500 block, Oct. 14. Burglary with destruction of property.
Tysons Corner Ctr., 7900 block, Oct. 15. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Tysons Corner Ctr., 8000 block, Oct. 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Moonstone Dr., 9100 block, Oct. 14. A 2004 Chevy Express.
Nelway Dr., 6200 block, Oct. 17. A 2012 Nissan Quest.
Baltimore Rd., 1700 block, Oct. 14. A backpack was stolen from a vehicle.
Belle View Blvd., 1600 block, Oct. 16. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Fort Hunt Rd., 7900 block, Oct. 16. A purse was stolen from a business.
Glendale Terr., 2300 block, Oct. 14. Trespassing.
Highgate Rd., 8600 block, Oct. 14. Burglary with destruction of property.
Huntington Ave., 2000 block, Oct. 16. Money was stolen from a residence.
Lauriefrost Ct., 4700 block, Oct. 14. A bike was stolen from a residence.
Lockheed Blvd., 3100 block, Oct. 14. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Needles Pl., 3800 block, Oct. 15. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Richmond Hwy., 6100 block, Oct. 15. A television was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 6600 block, Oct. 14. Money was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 6600 block, Oct. 16. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 7200 block, Oct. 15. Food was stolen from a restaurant.
Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, Oct. 14. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, Oct. 16. A purse was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, Oct. 14. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, Oct. 14. A purse was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, Oct. 16. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 8600 block, Oct. 16. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Scarborough Sq., 4400 block, Oct. 11. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Toll Bridge Ct., 1900 block, Oct. 15. A traffic sign was stolen from a roadside.
Mount Vernon Dr., 5800 block, Oct. 16. A 2007 Honda CRF250R.
Richmond Hwy., 6100 block, Oct. 15. A 2016 Ford F350.
Richmond Hwy., 6600 block, Oct. 14. A 2012 Sureload utility trailer from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 7500 block, Oct. 14. A 2018 Nissan Rogue from a business.
Sunrise Valley Dr., 11700 block, 12:45 a.m. Oct. 10. A woman was taking out the trash and noticed a man in the hallway exposing himself. She shut the door and yelled for her boyfriend. Her boyfriend tried to find the man, who had fled.
Castle Rock Sq., 2200 block, Oct. 14. An airbag was stolen from a vehicle.
Clover Field Cir., 2400 block, Oct. 14. An airbag was stolen from a vehicle.
Leesburg Pike, 12200 block, Oct. 14. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Lindsay Blake Lane, 9700 block, 6:20 p.m., Oct. 11. A woman arrived home and noticed several items were out of place. The home had been broken into and other items were missing.
Mountain Hope Ct., 1100 block, 1:32 p.m. Oct. 11. Officers responded to an alarm and a break-in at a home. Property was stolen.
Patowmack Dr., 10800 block, Oct. 14. Money was stolen from a residence.
Plotner Farm Rd., 13100 block, Oct. 14. An airbag was stolen from a vehicle.
Ring Rd., 11000 block, Oct. 11. A package was stolen from a residence.
Soapstone Dr., 2300 block, Oct. 14. An airbag was stolen from a vehicle.
South Lakes Dr., 11100 block, Oct. 11. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Stoneview Sq., 11600 block, Oct. 15. A dog was stolen from a residence.
Sunset Hills Rd., 12100 block, Oct. 15. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Sunset Hills Rd., 12100 block, Oct. 16. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Hungerford Pl., 13300 block, Oct. 16. A 2012 Mercedes C350.
Union Mill Rd., 5500 block, Oct. 14. Robbery reported.
Chantilly Shopping Ctr., 4300 block, Oct. 14. A baseball was stolen from a business.
Chantilly Shopping Ctr., 4300 block, Oct. 14. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Compton Village Dr., 14300 block, Oct. 14. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Hill St., 5800 block, between Oct. 11 and 12. A business owner reported a burglary had occurred sometime overnight. Several electronic items were taken.
Paddington Ct., 6400 block, Oct. 14. Property was stolen from a residence.
Stonecroft Blvd., 4900 block, Oct. 14. Money was stolen from a vehicle.
Willard Rd., 14800 block, Oct. 16. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Prestwick Dr., 4900 block, Oct. 15. A 2007 Lexus GX470.
Americana Dr., 4900 block, Oct. 17. An airbag was stolen from a vehicle.
Bauer Cir., 8500 block, Oct. 14. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Burke Commons Rd., 6000 block, Oct. 14. Money was stolen from a business.
Casimir St., 4900 block, Oct. 17. An airbag was stolen from a vehicle.
Greeley Blvd., 8100 block, Oct. 14. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Griffin Pond Ct., 7700 block, Oct. 15. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Gunston Corner Lane, 8200 block, Oct. 16. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Herkimer St., 4900 block, Oct. 17. An airbag was stolen from a vehicle.
Iva Lane, 4000 block, between Oct. 14 and 15. A homeowner discovered a garage window open and several tools missing.
Little River Tpk., 7400 block, Oct. 16. Packages were stolen from a residence.
Log Cabin Ct., 8000 block, Oct. 14. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Old Keene Mill Rd., 9500 block, Oct. 11. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Old Keene Mill Rd., 9500 block, Oct. 16. Liquor was stolen from a business.
Ox Rd., 7300 block, Oct. 16. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Sutter Lane, 7800 block, Oct. 16. Property was stolen from a residence.
John Adams Ct., 7900 block, Oct. 15. A 2014 Ford Focus.
Medford Dr., 4400 block, Oct. 14. A 1990 Honda Prelude.
Jermantown Rd., 3900 block, 12:08 a.m. Oct. 15. Two males took items from a store by force and fled on foot. A juvenile male was arrested.
Assembly Dr., 10000 block, 12:05 p.m., Oct. 16. A credit card was stolen.
Cornell Rd., 3500 block, 6 p.m., Oct. 14. A bicycle was stolen from a garage.
Estel Rd., 3800 block, 9:24 a.m., Oct. 16. A credit card was stolen.
Fairfax Blvd., 10600 block, 9:41 a.m., Oct. 15. An employee theft was reported. A 57-year-old Woodbridge female was arrested and charged.
Main St., 9700 block, 1:28 p.m., Oct. 13. A debit card was stolen from an ATM machine.
Broad St. W., 300 block, 4:59 p.m., Oct. 9. Two people fought. An 18-year-old male was arrested and charged.
Wilson Blvd., 6700 block, 5 p.m., Oct. 11. An assault was reported.
Wilson Blvd., 6700 block, 9:04 p.m., Oct. 14. An assault was reported. A 34-year-old Centreville man was arrested and charged.
Broad St. W., 100 block, 1:03 p.m., Oct. 8. A man took merchandise from a store and left without paying.
Gordon Rd., 100 block, 3:24 a.m., Oct. 7. Property was stolen from three vehicles.
Park Ave., 900 block, 2:50 p.m., Oct. 3. Cash was removed from a donation box in a church.
Sycamore Ct., 800 block, 1:38 a.m., Oct. 9. Assault reported.
Elden St., 800 block, 4:08 p.m., Oct. 8. Residential.
Treeside Lane, 1100 block, 4:40 p.m., Oct. 13. From vehicle.
Wexford Ct., 1300 block, 10:02 a.m., Oct. 8. From vehicle.
Wexford Ct., 1300 block, 4:32 p.m., Oct. 9. From vehicle.
Third St., 600 block, 1:39 a.m., Oct. 8. From vehicle.
Third St., 600 block, 11:55 a.m., Oct. 8. From vehicle.
Third St., 600 block, 5:11 p.m., Oct. 8. From vehicle.
Grace St., 700 block, 5:21 p.m., Oct. 8. Destruction of property.
Cedar Lane SW, 100 block, noon Oct. 3 to noon Oct. 10. Threats were reported.
Maple Ave. E., 300 block, 1:45 a.m., Oct. 12. A man took two bottles of wine from a store and left without paying.
Glyndon St. NE, 500 block, 2 p.m. Oct. 12 to 8 a.m..Oct. 13. A vehicle was tampered with.