Fairfax County

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax County Police Department. For information, call 703-246-2253.

Fair Oaks District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Fair Oaks Shopping Ctr., 11700 block, Oct. 14. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Fair Oaks Shopping Ctr., 11800 block, Oct. 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Fair Oaks Shopping Ctr., 11900 block, Oct. 15. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Lee Hwy., 9300 block, Oct. 14. A bike was stolen from a vehicle.

Lee Hwy., 11700 block, Oct. 14. Liquor was stolen from a business.

Maple Forest Ct., 12100 block, Oct. 11. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Southam Lane, 10300 block, Oct. 14. 9:30-11:38 a.m. A homeowner arrived home and discovered a window had been shattered and the back door was open. Jewelry and cash were reported missing.

Sunrise Valley Dr., 13800 block, Oct. 14. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Blake Lane, 9500 block, Oct. 15. A 2002 Dodge Stratus.

Jefferson Oaks Cir., 4200 block, Oct. 14. A 1998 Mercedes SLK230.

Jermantown Rd., 3200 block, Oct. 17. A 2014 Toyota Sienna.

Masterworks Dr., 9600 block, Oct. 14. A 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo.

Franconia District

PEEPING TOM

Buckskin St., 6600 block, Oct. 12, 12:23 a.m. A man noticed a male looking into his house through the back door. The male fled.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Backlick Rd., 6400 block, Oct. 17.Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Calvert St., 7200 block, Oct. 16. A property form was stolen from a vehicle.

Manchester Blvd., 7000 block, Oct. 11. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Brookland Ct., 5600 block, Oct. 11. A cellphone was stolen from a business.

Franconia Rd., 5200 block, Oct. 15. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Franconia Rd., 6100 block, Oct. 14. Fuel was stolen from a business.

Frontier Dr., 6600 block, Oct. 14. A cellphone was stolen from a business.

Janelle St., 5500 block, Oct. 14. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Kelsey Point Cir., 6600 block, Oct. 14. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Linnett Hill Dr., 9500 block, Oct. 16. A package was stolen from a residence.

Loisdale Rd., 6600 block, Oct. 14. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Lorraine Carol Way, 9700 block, Oct. 14. A registration was stolen from a vehicle.

Mallory Cir., 7300 block, Oct. 17. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

South Van Dorn St., 6600 block, Oct. 15. Earphones were stolen from a business.

Springfield Blvd., 6800 block, Oct. 17. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Springfield Mall, 6500 block, Oct. 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Springfield Mall, 6600 block, Oct. 14. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Springfield Mall, 6600 block, Oct. 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Springfield Mall, 6800 block, Oct. 16. Jewelry was stolen from a business.

Springfield Mall, 6800 block, Oct. 16. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Vine St., 5400 block, Oct. 16. A jackhammer was stolen from a business.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Inwood Dr., 6500 block, Oct. 17. A 2001 Toyota Corolla.

Meteor Pl., 6800 block, Oct. 16. A 2009 Yamaha R6.

Newington Rd., 8100 block, Oct. 17. A 2005 GMC Savanna.

Spring Mall Rd., 6700 block, Oct. 14. A 2007 An International box truck.

Stagg Ct., 6300 block, Oct. 16. A 2013 Honda Civic.

Mason District

ROBBERY

Seminary Rd., 5700 block , Oct. 15. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Blvd., 6100 block, Oct. 14. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Arlington Blvd., 7200 block, Oct. 14. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Arlington Blvd., 7200 block, Oct. 14. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Arlington Blvd., 7200 block, Oct. 15. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Barcroft View Terr., 3600 block, Oct. 14. Money was stolen from a residence.

Crossroads Ctr., 5800 block, Oct. 14. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Crossroads Ctr., 5800 block, Oct. 16. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Eastmoreland Rd., 7400 block, Oct. 15. Packages were stolen from a residence.

Englewood Pl., 7400 block, Oct. 17. An airbag was stolen from a vehicle.

Falls Gate Ct., 5800 block, Oct. 17. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Firehouse Lane, 3600 block, Oct. 15. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

John Marr Dr., 4200 block, Oct. 17. Money was stolen from a business.

John Marr Lane, 4200 block, Oct. 11. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Kenfig Dr., 6800 block, Oct. 14. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Little River Tpk., 6300 block, Oct. 14. Property was stolen from a bus.

Little River Tpk., 6500 block, Oct. 14. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Lucerne Lane, 7400 block, Oct. 17. An airbag was stolen from a vehicle.

Markham St., 4200 block, Oct. 17. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Medford Dr., 4000 block, Oct. 14. Property was stolen from a bus.

Moncure Ave., 3500 block, Oct. 16. Property was stolen from a business.

Old Columbia Pike, 4500 block, Oct. 17. An airbag was stolen from a vehicle.

Ravensworth Rd., 4300 block, Oct. 17. A cellphone was stolen from a business.

Roberts Ave., 4300 block, Oct. 17. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Roberts Ave., 4400 block, Oct. 11. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Seven Corners Ctr., 6300 block, Oct. 16. A cellphone was stolen from a business.

Wendy Ridge Lane, 7800 block, Oct. 16. Property was stolen from a residence.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Annandale Rd., 3200 block, Oct. 14. A 2001 Saab 95.

Norfolk Lane, 3200 block, Oct. 14. A 2015 Polaris Slingshot.

McLean District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Blvd., 8100 block, Oct. 17. Wine was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Oct. 11. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Oct. 14. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Oct. 14. Jewelry was stolen from a vehicle.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Oct. 14. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Oct. 15. A cellphone was stolen from a business.

Colshire Dr., 7500 block, Oct. 17. Laptops were stolen from a business.

District Ave., 2900 block, Oct. 16. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

District Ave., 2900 block, Oct. 16. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Eldorado St., 7300 block, Oct. 17. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Georgetown Pike, 7400 block, Oct. 14. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Greensboro Station Pl., 1700 block, Oct. 17. A ring was stolen from a business.

Greensboro Dr., 8100 block, Oct. 17. A wallet was stolen from a business.

Greensboro Dr., 8200 block, Oct. 15. Property was stolen from a business.

Greensboro Dr., 8200 block, Oct. 16. Property was stolen from a business.

International Dr., 2000 block, Oct. 16. A cellphone was stolen from a business.

Lawndale Dr., 6600 block, Oct. 11. Cash was stolen from a residence.

Leesburg Pike, 8000 block, Oct. 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Northwyck Ct., 1300 block, Oct. 17. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Old Meadow Rd., 1800 block, Oct. 16. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Spring Hill Rd., 1500 block, Oct. 14. Burglary with destruction of property.

Tysons Corner Ctr., 7900 block, Oct. 15. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Tysons Corner Ctr., 8000 block, Oct. 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Moonstone Dr., 9100 block, Oct. 14. A 2004 Chevy Express.

Nelway Dr., 6200 block, Oct. 17. A 2012 Nissan Quest.

Mount Vernon District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Baltimore Rd., 1700 block, Oct. 14. A backpack was stolen from a vehicle.

Belle View Blvd., 1600 block, Oct. 16. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Fort Hunt Rd., 7900 block, Oct. 16. A purse was stolen from a business.

Glendale Terr., 2300 block, Oct. 14. Trespassing.

Highgate Rd., 8600 block, Oct. 14. Burglary with destruction of property.

Huntington Ave., 2000 block, Oct. 16. Money was stolen from a residence.

Lauriefrost Ct., 4700 block, Oct. 14. A bike was stolen from a residence.

Lockheed Blvd., 3100 block, Oct. 14. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Needles Pl., 3800 block, Oct. 15. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Richmond Hwy., 6100 block, Oct. 15. A television was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6600 block, Oct. 14. Money was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6600 block, Oct. 16. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7200 block, Oct. 15. Food was stolen from a restaurant.

Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, Oct. 14. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, Oct. 16. A purse was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, Oct. 14. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, Oct. 14. A purse was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, Oct. 16. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 8600 block, Oct. 16. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Scarborough Sq., 4400 block, Oct. 11. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Toll Bridge Ct., 1900 block, Oct. 15. A traffic sign was stolen from a roadside.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Mount Vernon Dr., 5800 block, Oct. 16. A 2007 Honda CRF250R.

Richmond Hwy., 6100 block, Oct. 15. A 2016 Ford F350.

Richmond Hwy., 6600 block, Oct. 14. A 2012 Sureload utility trailer from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7500 block, Oct. 14. A 2018 Nissan Rogue from a business.

Reston District

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Sunrise Valley Dr., 11700 block, 12:45 a.m. Oct. 10. A woman was taking out the trash and noticed a man in the hallway exposing himself. She shut the door and yelled for her boyfriend. Her boyfriend tried to find the man, who had fled.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Castle Rock Sq., 2200 block, Oct. 14. An airbag was stolen from a vehicle.

Clover Field Cir., 2400 block, Oct. 14. An airbag was stolen from a vehicle.

Leesburg Pike, 12200 block, Oct. 14. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Lindsay Blake Lane, 9700 block, 6:20 p.m., Oct. 11. A woman arrived home and noticed several items were out of place. The home had been broken into and other items were missing.

Mountain Hope Ct., 1100 block, 1:32 p.m. Oct. 11. Officers responded to an alarm and a break-in at a home. Property was stolen.

Patowmack Dr., 10800 block, Oct. 14. Money was stolen from a residence.

Plotner Farm Rd., 13100 block, Oct. 14. An airbag was stolen from a vehicle.

Ring Rd., 11000 block, Oct. 11. A package was stolen from a residence.

Soapstone Dr., 2300 block, Oct. 14. An airbag was stolen from a vehicle.

South Lakes Dr., 11100 block, Oct. 11. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Stoneview Sq., 11600 block, Oct. 15. A dog was stolen from a residence.

Sunset Hills Rd., 12100 block, Oct. 15. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Sunset Hills Rd., 12100 block, Oct. 16. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

VEHICLE THEFT

Hungerford Pl., 13300 block, Oct. 16. A 2012 Mercedes C350.

Sully District

ROBBERY

Union Mill Rd., 5500 block, Oct. 14. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Chantilly Shopping Ctr., 4300 block, Oct. 14. A baseball was stolen from a business.

Chantilly Shopping Ctr., 4300 block, Oct. 14. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Compton Village Dr., 14300 block, Oct. 14. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Hill St., 5800 block, between Oct. 11 and 12. A business owner reported a burglary had occurred sometime overnight. Several electronic items were taken.

Paddington Ct., 6400 block, Oct. 14. Property was stolen from a residence.

Stonecroft Blvd., 4900 block, Oct. 14. Money was stolen from a vehicle.

Willard Rd., 14800 block, Oct. 16. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFT

Prestwick Dr., 4900 block, Oct. 15. A 2007 Lexus GX470.

West Springfield District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Americana Dr., 4900 block, Oct. 17. An airbag was stolen from a vehicle.

Bauer Cir., 8500 block, Oct. 14. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Burke Commons Rd., 6000 block, Oct. 14. Money was stolen from a business.

Casimir St., 4900 block, Oct. 17. An airbag was stolen from a vehicle.

Greeley Blvd., 8100 block, Oct. 14. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Griffin Pond Ct., 7700 block, Oct. 15. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Gunston Corner Lane, 8200 block, Oct. 16. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Herkimer St., 4900 block, Oct. 17. An airbag was stolen from a vehicle.

Iva Lane, 4000 block, between Oct. 14 and 15. A homeowner discovered a garage window open and several tools missing.

Little River Tpk., 7400 block, Oct. 16. Packages were stolen from a residence.

Log Cabin Ct., 8000 block, Oct. 14. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Old Keene Mill Rd., 9500 block, Oct. 11. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Old Keene Mill Rd., 9500 block, Oct. 16. Liquor was stolen from a business.

Ox Rd., 7300 block, Oct. 16. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Sutter Lane, 7800 block, Oct. 16. Property was stolen from a residence.

VEHICLE THEFTS

John Adams Ct., 7900 block, Oct. 15. A 2014 Ford Focus.

Medford Dr., 4400 block, Oct. 14. A 1990 Honda Prelude.

Fairfax City

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax City Police Department. For information, call 703-273-2889.

ROBBERIES

Jermantown Rd., 3900 block, 12:08 a.m. Oct. 15. Two males took items from a store by force and fled on foot. A juvenile male was arrested.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Assembly Dr., 10000 block, 12:05 p.m., Oct. 16. A credit card was stolen.

Cornell Rd., 3500 block, 6 p.m., Oct. 14. A bicycle was stolen from a garage.

Estel Rd., 3800 block, 9:24 a.m., Oct. 16. A credit card was stolen.

Fairfax Blvd., 10600 block, 9:41 a.m., Oct. 15. An employee theft was reported. A 57-year-old Woodbridge female was arrested and charged.

Main St., 9700 block, 1:28 p.m., Oct. 13. A debit card was stolen from an ATM machine.

Falls Church

These were among incidents reported by the Falls Church Police Department. For information, call 703-248-5056.

ASSAULTS

Broad St. W., 300 block, 4:59 p.m., Oct. 9. Two people fought. An 18-year-old male was arrested and charged.

Wilson Blvd., 6700 block, 5 p.m., Oct. 11. An assault was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 6700 block, 9:04 p.m., Oct. 14. An assault was reported. A 34-year-old Centreville man was arrested and charged.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Broad St. W., 100 block, 1:03 p.m., Oct. 8. A man took merchandise from a store and left without paying.

Gordon Rd., 100 block, 3:24 a.m., Oct. 7. Property was stolen from three vehicles.

Park Ave., 900 block, 2:50 p.m., Oct. 3. Cash was removed from a donation box in a church.

Herndon

These were among incidents reported by the Herndon Police Department. For information, call 703-435-6846.

ASSAULT

Sycamore Ct., 800 block, 1:38 a.m., Oct. 9. Assault reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Elden St., 800 block, 4:08 p.m., Oct. 8. Residential.

Treeside Lane, 1100 block, 4:40 p.m., Oct. 13. From vehicle.

Wexford Ct., 1300 block, 10:02 a.m., Oct. 8. From vehicle.

Wexford Ct., 1300 block, 4:32 p.m., Oct. 9. From vehicle.

Third St., 600 block, 1:39 a.m., Oct. 8. From vehicle.

Third St., 600 block, 11:55 a.m., Oct. 8. From vehicle.

Third St., 600 block, 5:11 p.m., Oct. 8. From vehicle.

VANDALISM

Grace St., 700 block, 5:21 p.m., Oct. 8. Destruction of property.

Vienna

These were among incidents reported by the Vienna Police Department. For information, call 703-255-6396.

ASSAULTS

Cedar Lane SW, 100 block, noon Oct. 3 to noon Oct. 10. Threats were reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Maple Ave. E., 300 block, 1:45 a.m., Oct. 12. A man took two bottles of wine from a store and left without paying.

VANDALISM

Glyndon St. NE, 500 block, 2 p.m. Oct. 12 to 8 a.m..Oct. 13. A vehicle was tampered with.