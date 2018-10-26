Fairfax County

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax County Police Department. For information, call 703-246-2253.

Fair Oaks District

ROBBERY

Fair Lakes Pkwy. and West Ox Rd., Oct. 21. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Carta Way, 2300 block, Oct. 25. Air bags were stolen from a vehicle.

Fair Lakes Shopping Ctr., 13000 block, Oct. 22. A donation was stolen from a business.

Fair Lakes Shopping Ctr., 13000 block, Oct. 25. Vacuums were stolen from a business.

Fair Oaks Shopping Ctr., 11700 block, Oct. 25. Sunglasses were stolen from a business.

Fair Oaks Shopping Ctr., 11800 block, Oct. 21. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Frostleaf Ct., 3500 block, Oct. 21. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Jermantown Rd., 3200 block, Oct. 21. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Joseph Siewick Dr., 3600 block, Oct. 23. A debit card was stolen from a location.

Legacy Cir., 13600 block, Oct. 25. An air bag was stolen from a vehicle.

Oakton Meadows Ct., 3000 block, Oct. 24. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

West Ox Rd., 4100 block, 3:27 p.m. Oct. 24. Attempted robbery.

Yeager Dr., 3100 block, Oct. 23. Packages were stolen from a residence.

Franconia District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Accotink Park Rd., 7500 block, Oct. 21. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Backlick Rd., 6200 block, Oct. 25. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Comet Cir., 6600 block, Oct. 23. Property was stolen from a residence.

Frontier Dr., 6700 block, Oct. 23. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Hanover Ave., 5700 block, Oct. 21. A bag was stolen from a vehicle.

Lorton Sta., 9000 block, Oct. 22. A tip was stolen from a business.

Metropolitan Center Dr., 6700 block, Oct. 25. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Oxpen Ct., 6000 block, Oct. 24. 6:30-10 p.m. A resident reported a break-in and property was taken.

Oxpen Ct., 6000 block, Oct. 24. 7-9:45 p.m. A resident reported a break-in. Credit cards and personal items were taken.

Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, Oct. 21. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Richmond Hwy., 9300 block, Oct. 21. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Rockshire St., 6400 block, Oct. 21. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Sheffield Green Way, 7600 block, Oct. 22. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Springfield Towne Ctr., 6600 block, Oct. 24. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Telegraph Rd., 6600 block, Oct. 21. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Terminal Rd., 8300 block, Oct. 21. A battery was stolen from a vehicle.

Waldren Way, 8900 block, Oct. 25. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFT

Springfield Towne Ctr., 6600 block, Oct. 23. A 2007 Ford Focus.

Mason District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Blvd., 6100 block, Oct. 24. A sandwich was stolen from a business.

Arlington Blvd., 6700 block, Oct. 23. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Columbia Pike, 5600 block, Oct. 22. A computer was stolen from a business.

Columbia Pike, 5600 block, Oct. 23. Candy was stolen from a business.

Crossroads Ctr., 5800 block, Oct. 21. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Glen Carlyn Dr., 3300 block, Oct. 22. Beer was stolen from a business.

Holly Rd., 3400 block, Oct. 23. A catalytic converter was stolen from a location.

Hummer Rd., 4100 block, Oct. 21. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Little River Tpk., 6200 block, Oct. 25. Liquor was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 6500 block, Oct. 24. Generators were stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 6500 block, Oct. 24. A leveler was stolen from a business.

Seminary Rd., 5500 block, Oct. 25. Shoes were stolen from a vehicle.

Seven Corners Ctr., 6200 block, Oct. 21. A drill was stolen from a business.

South Jefferson St., 3500 block, Oct. 24. Cash was stolen from a business.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Columbia Pike, 5800 block, Oct. 22. A 2016 Acura RDX.

Leesburg Pike, 8500 block, Oct. 23. A 2010 Chevrolet Aveo.

McLean District

ASSAULT

Fairhill Rd. and Lee Hwy., 2:47 a.m. Oct. 18. Assault on law enforcement.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Blvd., 6400 block, Oct. 24. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Oct. 25. Sunglasses were stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 2000 block, Oct. 22. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Cornerside Blvd., 1500 block, Oct. 24. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

District Ave., 2900 block, Oct. 21. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Greensboro Dr., 8200 block, Oct. 24. Laptops were stolen from a business.

Greensboro Dr., 8300 block, Oct. 25. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Leesburg Pike, 8300 block, Oct. 25. A credit card was stolen from a location.

Manhattan Pl., 2600 block, Oct. 23. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

Mayfair Dr., 6600 block, Oct. 22. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Merrilee Dr., 2800 block, Oct. 24. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Nutley St., 3000 block, Oct. 21. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Nutley St., 3000 block, Oct. 24. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Old Meadow Rd., 1800 block, Oct. 21. A bag was stolen from a location.

Old Meadow Rd., 1800 block, Oct. 23. A purse was stolen from a location.

Old Meadow Rd., 1800 block, Oct. 25. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Tysons Corner Ctr., 7800 block, Oct. 22. A credit card was stolen from a location.

Tysons Corner Ctr., 8100 block, Oct. 25. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Virginia Lane, 7700 block, Oct. 23. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Westerholme Way, 9100 block, Oct. 21. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Westmoreland St., 2000 block, Oct. 24. Cash was stolen from a residence.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Leonard Rd., 1900 block, Oct. 22. A 2010 Ford Fusion.

Meadow View Rd., 2900 block, Oct. 25. A 2002 Ford F350 station wagon.

Royal Astor Way, 8900 block, Oct. 22. A 1998 Honda Accord.

Mount Vernon District

ROBBERY

Audubon Ave., 7800 block, 4:49 p.m. Oct. 22. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Dr., 2700 block, Oct. 21. Packages were stolen from a residence.

Collingwood Rd., 1500 block, Oct. 22. A ring was stolen from a location.

El Camino Pl., 3800 block, Oct. 24. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

Huntington Ave., 2000 block, Oct. 21. A purse was stolen from a location.

Lockheed Blvd., 3100 block, Oct. 21. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Mount Eagle Dr., 5900 block, Oct. 24. A lamp was stolen from a residence.

North Kings Hwy., 5800 block, Oct. 24. Candy was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6000 block, Oct. 24. A ring was stolen from a residence.

Richmond Hwy., 6700 block, Oct. 23. Cigarettes were stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6700 block, Oct. 24. Costumes were stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7600 block, Oct. 22. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, Oct. 25. A bicycle was stolen from a location.

Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, Oct. 22. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 8600 block, Oct. 22. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Russell Rd., 8200 block, Oct. 21. Cigarettes were stolen from a business.

Shadwell Dr., 8600 block, Oct. 25. A wallet was stolen from a location.

South Kings Hwy., 6300 block, Oct. 24. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

West Boulevard Dr., 8000 block, Oct. 22. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFT

Vernon Square Dr., 7500 block, Oct. 23. A 2018 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle.

Reston District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Baron Cameron Ave., 11300 block, Oct. 24. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Cameron Glen Dr., 1800 block, Oct. 25. Clothing, shoes and a speaker were stolen from a residence.

Centreville Rd., 2400 block, Oct. 24. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Fountain Dr., 1800 block, Oct. 22. A wallet was stolen from a business.

Market St., 11900 block, Oct. 21. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Spectrum Ctr., 11800 block, Oct. 25. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Sunset Hills Rd., 12100 block, 10:40 p.m. Oct. 20. Larceny.

Sunset Hills Rd., 12100 block, Oct. 21. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

West Ox Rd., 2700 block, Oct. 24. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Sully District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bent Tree Cir., 13000 block, 12:46 a.m. Oct. 20. Attempted robbery.

Bent Tree Lane, 5700 block, Oct. 25. A package was stolen from a residence.

Paddington Ct., 6400 block, Oct. 21. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Saint Germain Dr., 14100 block, Oct. 21. Liquor was stolen from a business.

Trinity Pkwy., 5900 block, Oct. 24. Shoes were stolen from a location.

Woodmere Ct., 14400 block, Oct. 22. A purse was stolen from a location.

West Springfield District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Anchor Ct., 5300 block, Oct. 21. Clothing was stolen from a residence.

Burke Commons Rd., 6000 block, Oct. 22. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Casimir St., 4900 block, Oct. 24. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Fleming Dr., 5000 block, Oct. 25. Property was stolen from a residence.

Gainsborough Dr., 5300 block, Oct. 24. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Rathlin Dr., 6200 block, Oct. 21. Property was stolen from a residence.

Sweet Dale Ct., 6000 block, Oct. 24. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Waterbury Ct., 6000 block, 4:30 p.m. Oct. 23. Attempted unlawful entry.

Woodedge Ct., 6000 block, Oct. 21. Oct. 18-19, 5 a.m.-9:50 a.m. A bicycle was stolen from a garage that was left open.

VEHICLE THEFT

Old Keene Mill Rd., 9200 block, Oct. 23. A 1999 Toyota Avalon.

Fairfax City

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax City Police Department. For information, call 703-273-2889.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Assembly Dr., 10500 block, 11:30 p.m. Oct. 19 to 1 p.m. Oct. 20. Two bicycles were stolen from a garage.

Old Lee Hwy., 3200 block, 1:20 p.m. Oct. 21. A man stole merchandise and fled from a store on foot.

Willard Way, 10300 block, 6:07 p.m. Oct. 23. A man took merchandise and left a store without paying.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Oak Hill Way, 3700 block, 1 to 2 a.m. Oct. 17. A 2018 Honda Metropolitan moped.

Falls Church

These were among incidents reported by the Falls Church Police Department. For information, call 703-248-5056.

ASSAULTS

Annandale Rd. E., 100 block, 12:25 p.m. Oct. 20. A fight was reported.

Broad St. W., 1200 block, 3 p.m. Oct. 16. An assault was reported.

Ellison St., 900 block, 3:36 p.m. Oct. 19. An assault was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Broad St. W., 1200 block, 4 p.m. Oct. 19. Merchandise was taken by several people who attempted to leave the store without paying.

Gordon Rd., 100 block, Sept. 11 to Sept. 27. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Washington St. N., 200 block, midnight to 1 a.m. Oct. 7. A debit card and a cell phone were stolen from a coat pocket.

Wilson Blvd., 6600 block, 12:30 p.m. Oct. 21. A shopper’s cell phone was stolen at a store.

Herndon

These were among incidents reported by the Herndon Police Department. For information, call 703-435-6846.

ASSAULTS

Cypress Tree Pl., 1100 block, 5:29 p.m. Oct. 19. Assault reported.

Dyer Ct., 700 block, 9:43 a.m. Oct. 18. Assault reported.

Florida Ave., 500 block, 5:39 p.m. Oct. 16. Assault reported.

Florida Ave., 500 block, 5:40 p.m. Oct. 16. Assault reported.

Herndon Pkwy., 400 block, 6:09 p.m. Oct. 15. Assault reported.

Saber Lane, 1000 block, 3:02 a.m. Oct. 20. Assault reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Elden St., 400 block, 3:39 p.m. Oct. 17. Shoplifting.

Elden St., 1000 block, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 21. Shoplifting.

Herndon Pkwy., 400 block, 3:22 p.m. Oct. 21. Commercial.

Silverway Dr., Unit block, 8:17 a.m. Oct. 17. From building.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Elden St., 1000 block, 11:12 a.m. Oct. 17. Motor vehicle theft reported.

VANDALISM

Arkansas Ave., 400 block, 1:06 p.m. Oct. 18. Destruction of property.

Vienna

These were among incidents reported by the Vienna Police Department. For information, call 703-255-6396.

ASSAULTS

Maple Ave. W., 100 block, 9:40 a.m. Oct. 22. After an argument in a parking lot, a driver drove off and brushed a person’s leg.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Cherry St. SE, 100 block, 4:40-5:53 p.m. Oct. 22. A bicycle was stolen.

Church St. NE, 100 block, 2:24 a.m. Oct. 21. Trespassing was reported.

Courthouse Rd. SW, 400 block, 4:50-5:50 p.m. Oct. 23. Property was stolen from a vehicle entered by breaking a window.

Maple Ave. E., 300 block, 4:29 p.m. Oct. 24. Shoplifting was reported.

Park St. SE, 100 block, 1:58 a.m. Oct. 25. Trespassing was reported.