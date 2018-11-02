Fairfax County

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax County Police Department. For information, call 703-246-2253.

Fair Oaks District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bumbry Terr., 4200 block, Oct. 28. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Calais Point Ct., 4100 block, Oct. 31. A cellphone was stolen from a business.

Fair Lakes Shopping Ctr., 13000 block, Oct. 29. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Fair Oaks Shopping Ctr., 11700 block, Oct. 28. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Fair Oaks Shopping Ctr., 11700 block, Oct. 31. Sunglasses were stolen from a business.

Greenspire Dr., 10200 block, Oct. 28. A package was stolen from a residence.

Hightower Pl., 3000 block, Oct. 30. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

Mansarde Ave., 13900 block, Oct. 28. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Merrybrook Ct., 13700 block, Oct. 30. An air bag was stolen from a vehicle.

Summit Manor Dr., 12500 block, Oct. 28. A bicycle was stolen from a location.

Valewood Dr., 3400 block, Oct. 28. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Willow Valley Rd., 5500 block, Oct. 28. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Franconia District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Backlick Rd., 6200 block, Oct. 30. Cigarettes were stolen from a business.

Franconia Rd., 6100 block, Oct. 30. A credit card was stolen from a residence.

Harrover Pl., 9000 block, Oct. 30. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.

Kingstowne Blvd., 5800 block, Oct. 29. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Loisdale Rd., 6600 block, Oct. 28. Boots were stolen from a business.

Milland St., 5200 block, Oct. 29. An electronic device was stolen from a residence.

Southland Ave., 4500 block, Oct. 28. Packages were stolen from a residence.

Springfield Towne Ctr., 6500 block, Oct. 31. Cash was stolen from a business.

Springfield Towne Ctr., 6700 block, Oct. 29. Clothing was stolen from a business.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Richmond Hwy., 9800 block, Oct. 28. A 2014 Chrysler 300.

Springfield Towne Ctr., 6600 block, Oct. 28. A 2016 Honda Pilot.

Vine St., 5600 block, Oct. 31. A 2011 Subaru station wagon.

Mason District

ASSAULT

Wadsworth Ct., 4100 block, 12:30 a.m. Oct. 27. Aggravated assault.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Charles St., 3400 block, 11:50 a.m. Oct. 26. Trespassing.

Holly Hill Dr., 3200 block, Oct. 28. Decorations were stolen from a residence.

Leesburg Pike, 5800 block, Oct. 28. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Leesburg Pike, 6000 block, Oct. 29. Cigarettes were stolen from a business.

Leesburg Pike, 6100 block, Oct. 28. Cash was stolen from a residence.

Leesburg Pike, 6100 block, Oct. 30. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Leesburg Pike, 6100 block, Oct. 30. A key was stolen from a residence.

Marc Dr., 7500 block, Oct. 29. Property was stolen from a location.

Moncure Ave., 3500 block, Oct. 28. A beer was stolen from a business.

Patrick Henry Dr., 3000 block, Oct. 28. A beer was stolen from a business.

Persimmon Dr., 3900 block, Oct. 30. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

Row St., 3100 block, Oct. 28. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

South 14th St., 3600 block, Oct. 29. Air bags were stolen from a vehicle.

South George Mason Dr., 3500 block, Oct. 29. An air bag was stolen from a vehicle.

South George Mason Dr., 3800 block, Oct. 28. Liquor was stolen from a business.

South Jefferson St., 3500 block, Oct. 28. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

South Jefferson St., 3500 block, Oct. 30. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Westlawn Dr., 6800 block, Oct. 28. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Weston Rd., 6900 block, Oct. 29. Decorations were stolen from a business.

Wilson Blvd., 6200 block, Oct. 29. A purse was stolen from a location.

Woodburn Vlg., 3300 block, Oct. 29. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFT

Bermuda Green Ct., 6500 block, Oct. 30. A 2017 Honda CRV.

McLean District

ASSAULT

Dillon Ave., 6800 block, 12:20 a.m. Oct. 27. Assault on law enforcement.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Blvd., 8100 block, Oct. 28. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Arlington Blvd., 8100 block, Oct. 30. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Avenir Pl., 26700 block, Oct. 28. A cellphone was stolen from a business.

Briarwoods Farms Ct., 9100 block, Oct. 28. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Georgetown Pike, 7400 block, Oct. 28. Credit and debit cards and cash were stolen from a location.

Georgetown Pike, 7400 block, Oct. 29. A credit card was stolen from a vehicle.

Greensboro Dr., 8200 block, Oct. 28. Headphones and a cellphone were stolen from a location.

Lee Hwy., 7800 block, Oct. 31. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.

Leesburg Pike, 8300 block, Oct. 28. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Leesburg Pike, 8300 block, Oct. 31. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Old Meadow Rd., 1800 block, Oct. 29. Cash was stolen from a location.

Tannin Pl., 2100 block, Oct. 28. Tires and rims were stolen from a vehicle.

Tysons One Pl., 7900 block, Oct. 30. Property was stolen from a business.

Mount Vernon District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Beacon Hill Rd., 2800 block, Oct. 29. Cigarettes were stolen from a business.

Boone Blvd., 8300 block, Oct. 31. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Clayborne Ave., 3100 block, Oct. 28. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Huntington Ave., 2300 block, Oct. 28. Cigarettes were stolen from a business.

Huntington Ave., 2500 block, Oct. 30. Bicycles were stolen from a location.

Lockheed Blvd., 3100 block, Oct. 30. A beer was stolen from a business.

Mount Vernon Square Ctr., 7400 block, Oct. 31. Liquor was stolen from a business.

North Kings Hwy., 6100 block, Oct. 31. A bicycle was stolen from a location.

Parkers Lane, 2500 block, Oct. 29. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.

Potomac Ave., 6600 block, Oct. 28. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Redcoat Dr., 2600 block, Oct. 30. Cash was stolen from a residence.

Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, Oct. 28. Tools were stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 8200 block, Oct. 28. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Southgate Dr., 3100 block, Oct. 29. A credit card was stolen from a vehicle.

Wyomissing Ct., 5800 block, Oct. 29. Documents were stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFT

Berkshire Ct., 5900 block, Oct. 29. A 2010 Toyota Camry.

Reston District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Acorn Hunt Pl. and Old Centerville Rd., Oct. 28. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Cameron Glen Dr., 1800 block, Oct. 29. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Centreville Rd., 2400 block, Oct. 30. Property was stolen from a business.

Paddock Gate Ct., 2600 block, Oct. 29. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Presidents St., 1800 block, Oct. 29. Microphones and a transmitter were stolen from a business.

Rock Ridge Rd., 12500 block, Oct. 30. A backpack was stolen from a vehicle.

Wiehle Ave., 1800 block, Oct. 28. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Sully District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Braddock Rd., 15600 block, Oct. 28. A laptop was stolen from a vehicle.

Cranoke St., 14800 block, Oct. 29. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Drifton Ct., 6800 block, Oct. 26. A resident arrived home to find her bedroom ransacked. A sliding glass door in the basement also was broken and jewelry was missing.

Honnicut Dr., 6000 block, Oct. 28. Property was stolen from a residence.

Keepers Park., 14000 block, Oct. 31. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Lee Hwy., 13300 block, Oct. 29. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Salisbury Plain Ct., 14400 block, Oct. 31. An electronic device was stolen from a vehicle.

Sapphire Skly Lane, 5000 block, Oct. 31. Property was stolen from a residence.

Sequoia Lea Dr., 13500 block, Oct. 29. A wallet was stolen from a school.

Trinity Pkwy., 5900 block, Oct. 29. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Westfields Blvd., 5100 block, Oct. 28. A beer was stolen from a business.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Big Yankee Lane, 13900 block, Oct. 28. A 2008 Honda Accord.

Creekstone Lane, 6000 block, Oct. 29. A 1998 Honda Prelude.

Virginia Dare Ct., 3000 block, Oct. 28. A 1998 Ford 250.

West Springfield District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Adams Chase Cir., 9000 block, Oct. 31. Mail was stolen from a residence.

Bridle Wood Dr., 8700 block, Oct. 29. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Burke Centre Pkwy., 5700 block, Oct. 31. A bicycle was stolen from a location.

Crown Point Rd., 5300 block, Oct. 29. A package was stolen from a residence.

Harford Lane, 5000 block, Oct. 28. A cellphone was stolen from a residence.

Jenny Dee Pl., 6600 block, Oct. 29. Jewelry was stolen from a vehicle.

King David, 4900 block, Oct. 28. Decorations were stolen from a residence.

Little River Tpk., 7600 block, Oct. 30. Cash was stolen from a location.

Ridge Ct., 5200 block, Oct. 31. Property was stolen from a residence.

Fairfax City

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax City Police Department. For information, call 703-273-2889.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Main St., 9600 block, 4:22 p.m. Oct. 31. A person took a bottle of liquor and left a store without paying.

Main St., 9600 block, 7 to 8:10 p.m. Oct. 27. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Spring Lake Terr., 10000 block, 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 24. A bicycle was stolen.

Falls Church

These were among incidents reported by the Falls Church Police Department. For information, call 703-248-5056.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Annandale Rd. W., 100 block, 8:30 a.m. Oct. 26 to 4 p.m. Oct. 28. A delivered package was stolen from a residence.

Broad St. W., 1100 block, 1:43 a.m. Oct. 24. Property was stolen from a business entered by force.

Broad St. W., 1100 block, 1:49 a.m. Oct. 24. Property was stolen from a business entered by force.

VANDALISM

Broad St. W., 1100 block, 3:56 a.m. Oct. 24. A door lock and handle of a vacant business suite was broken.

Broad St. W., 700 block, 5:23 a.m. Oct. 27. Two people fought. A 26-year-old Washington man was arrested and charged.

Herndon

No incidents were reported by the Herndon Police Department. For information, call 703-435-6846.

Vienna

These were among incidents reported by the Vienna Police Department. For information, call 703-255-6396.

ASSAULTS

Maple Ave. W., 400 block, 2:10 a.m. Oct. 28. Two people fought.

Maple Ave. W., 400 block, 9:38 a.m. Oct. 28. Two people fought.

Beulah Rd. NE, 10:50 p.m. Oct. 29. Two people fought.

Center St. N., 100 block, 2:04 to 10:30 a.m. Oct. 31. Harassment was reported.

Orchard St. NW, 300 block, 7:44 p.m. Oct. 31. A fight was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Elm St. SW, 200 block, 8 p.m. Oct. 30 to 7 a.m. Oct. 31. A camera was stolen from a vehicle.

Follin Lane SE, 1800 block, 1:40 p.m. Oct. 31. Trespassing was reported.

Maple Ave. E., 300 block, 6 p.m. Oct. 30. An iPad was stolen.

Maple Ave. E., 300 block, 8:10 to 8:50 p.m. Oct. 30. A man left a business without paying for a massage.

Meadow Lane SW, 900 block, 6:39 p.m. Oct. 30. Identity theft reported.

Oak St. SW, 200 block, 7 p.m. Oct. 31 to 10:22 p.m. Nov. 1. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Orchard St. NW, 500 block, noon Oct. 22 to 5:10 p.m. Nov. 1. A weed trimmer, a leaf blower, and a chainsaw were stolen from a shed in a residence.

Pleasant St. NW, 100 block, 7 a.m. Oct. 10 to 7 p.m. Oct. 16. A business sign was stolen.

Ridge Rd. SW, 400 block, 8 p.m. Oct. 30 to 8:30 a.m. Oct. 31. Coins were stolen from a vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Gibson Dr. SW, 500 block, 9 p.m. Oct. 30 to 7:30 a.m. Oct. 31. A vehicle was stolen and a second vehicle was tampered with at a residence.

VANDALISM

Welles St. SE, 600 block, 9 to 10 p.m. Oct. 31. Eggs were thrown at a front porch of a residence.