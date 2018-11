Fairfax County

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax County Police Department. For information, call 703-246-2253.

Fair Oaks District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Ashton Oaks Ct., 5500 block, Nov. 4. Property was stolen from a residence.

Federalist Way, 11800 block, Nov. 7. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Hunting Hills Ct., 2900 block, Nov. 4. A gun was stolen from a residence.

Kristin Pl., 13600 block, Nov. 1. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 13900 block, Nov. 4. Liquor was stolen from a business.

Metrotech Dr., 13800 block, Nov. 6. Cash was stolen from a location.

Monument Dr., 12100 block, Oct. 31-Nov. 1. Electronics and cash were stolen from a residence.

Mount Royal Lane, 12800 block, Nov. 4. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Price Club Plaza, 23400 block, Nov. 1. Cash was stolen from a location.

Ridge Top Rd., 4200 block, Nov. 4. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

River Forth Dr., 4100 block, Nov. 7. A passport was stolen from a vehicle.

Sedgehurst Dr., 4400 block, Nov. 4. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Zouave Lane, 4200 block, Nov. 4. Medication was stolen from a residence.

Franconia District

ASSAULT

Rhoden Ct., 7000 block, 1:12 a.m. Nov. 6. Assault on law enforcement.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Backlick Rd., 4400 block, Nov. 6. Property was stolen from a residence.

Backlick Rd., 6600 block, Nov. 5. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Founders Hill Dr., 5900 block, Nov. 4. A backpack was stolen from a vehicle.

Gardenia Ct., 3100 block, Nov. 1. A residence was broken into. Jewelry, money and electronics were taken.

Gormel Dr., 7200 block, Nov. 4. A generator was stolen from a residence.

Hagel Cir., 9700 block, Nov. 1. A laptop was stolen from a residence.

Heming Ave., 5600 block, Nov. 4. A bag was stolen from a vehicle.

Keble Dr., 6000 block, Nov. 4. A cellphone was stolen from a residence.

Kiernan Ct., 6500 block, Nov. 4. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Kingstowne Blvd., 5700 block, Nov. 7. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Kingstowne Blvd., 5800 block, Nov. 4. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Manchester Blvd., 7000 block, Nov. 1. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Old Beulah St., 6400 block, Nov. 4. A cellphone was stolen from a business.

Peaceful Terr., 5400 block, Nov. 7. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Sheffield Village Lane, 7600 block, Nov. 4. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Springfield Towne Ctr., 6500 block, Nov. 1. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Springfield Towne Ctr., 6500 block, Nov. 4. Shoes were stolen from a business.

Springfield Towne Ctr., 6600 block, Nov. 4. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Springfield Towne Ctr., 6600 block, Nov. 4. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Telegraph Rd., 6600 block, Nov. 6. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Waldren Way, 8900 block, Nov. 4. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Chapman Rd., 6000 block, 1 a.m. Nov. 6. Stolen vehicle.

Loisdale Rd., 6700 block, Nov. 5. A 2008 Ford Edge.

Terminal Rd., 8400 block, Nov. 6. A 2006 Jeep Commander.

Mason District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Argyle Dr., 6000 block, Nov. 6. Cash was stolen from a residence.

Arlington Blvd., 7200 block, Nov. 4. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Beauregard St., 4800 block, Nov. 4. Beer was stolen from a business.

Beauregard St., 4800 block, Nov. 7. Beer was stolen from a business.

Carlin Springs Rd., 3400 block, Nov. 4. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Columbia Pike, 6500 block, Nov. 1. A package was stolen from a residence.

Columbia Pike, 6500 block, Nov. 5. A firearm was stolen from a residence.

Columbia Pike, 7100 block, Nov. 4. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Crossroads Ctr., 5800 block, Nov. 6. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Gallows Rd., 3200 block, Nov. 1. Tools were stolen from a location.

Gallows Rd., 3300 block, Nov. 4. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Gallows Rd., 3300 block, Nov. 6. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Hummer Rd., 4100 block, Nov. 4. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Leesburg Pike, 5700 block, Nov. 1. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Leesburg Pike, 5900 block, Nov. 6. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Leesburg Pike, 6200 block, Nov. 4. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Little River Tpk., 6100 block, Nov. 4. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Little River Tpk., 6100 block, Nov. 4. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Little River Tpk., 6200 block, Nov. 4. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 6500 block, Nov. 7. A drill was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 7100 block, Nov. 5. Keys were stolen from a location.

Reservoir Heights Ave., 5800 block, Nov. 7. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Seven Corners Ctr., 6200 block, Nov. 1. A wallet was stolen from a residence.

Seven Corners Ctr., 6300 block, Nov. 4. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Slade Run Dr., 3400 block, Nov. 5. Keys were stolen from a location.

South Jefferson St., 3500 block, Nov. 4. A purse was stolen from a business.

Westlawn Dr., 6800 block, Nov. 1. Cash was stolen from a residence.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Little River Tpk., 6500 block, Nov. 4. A 2013 Ford Escape.

Melvern Pl., 3900 block, Nov. 7. A 2011 Subaru Forrester.

McLean District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Blvd., 9200 block, Nov. 4. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Cornerside Blvd., 1500 block, Nov. 4. An electronic device was stolen from a business.

District Ave., 2900 block, Nov. 4. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

George C Marshall Dr., 2200 block, Nov. 4. A cellphone was stolen from residence.

Georgetown Pike, 7400 block, Nov. 1. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Georgetown Pike, 7400 block, Nov. 4. A credit card was stolen from a vehicle.

Georgetown Pike, 7400 block, Nov. 5. Sunglasses were stolen from a vehicle.

International Dr., 2000 block, Nov. 4. Scarves were stolen from a business.

Leesburg Pike, 7700 block, Nov. 1. A wallet was stolen from a residence.

Lincoln Center Ct., 1500 block, Nov. 6. Property was stolen from a location.

Merrilee Dr., 2800 block, Nov. 4. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Eighth Pl., 1600 block, Nov. 1. Property was stolen from a residence.

VEHICLE THEFT

Beverly Rd., 1300 block, Nov. 6. A 2000 Honda Civic.

Mount Vernon District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Dr., 2600 block, Nov. 4. A bicycle was stolen from a location.

Arlington Dr., 2700 block, Nov. 6. A vacuum was stolen from a residence.

Arlington Dr., 2800 block, Nov. 6. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

Ashton St., 8000 block, 9:25 p.m. Nov. 3. A resident investigated a loud noise upstairs and found a window air-conditioning unit on the floor, and saw a man dressed in dark clothing. The man fled. Money was reported missing.

Audubon Ave., 7900 block, Nov. 4. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Bedford Terr., 5300 block, Nov. 6. A personal item was stolen from a residence.

Belle View Blvd., 1600 block, Nov. 6. Cash was stolen from a residence.

Belle View Blvd., 1600 block, Nov. 6. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Fairhaven Ave., 2800 block, Nov. 6. Money was stolen from a residence.

Fielding St. and Seven Woods Dr., Nov. 4. A musical instrument was stolen from a location.

Furman Lane, 3100 block, Nov. 5. Between 6:15 a.m. and 5:41 p.m. A home was entered and property was taken.

Grand Pavilion Way, 5900 block, Nov. 5. Watches were stolen from a residence.

Groveton Gardens Rd., 7100 block, Nov. 1. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Groveton Gardens Rd., 7100 block, Nov. 4. Property was stolen from a location.

Lockheed Blvd., 3300 block, Nov. 4. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, Nov. 5. Donuts were stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6700 block, Nov. 4. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, Nov. 4. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 8100 block, Nov. 4. A bag was stolen from a location.

Richmond Hwy., 8600 block, Nov. 4. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 8800 block, Nov. 4. Property was stolen from a location.

Richmond Hwy., 8800 block, Nov. 4. Shoes were stolen from a business.

South Kings Hwy., 6300 block, Nov. 7. Cigarettes were stolen from a business.

Southdown Rd., 7800 block, Nov. 6. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFT

Huntington Ave., 2200 block, 10:48 p.m. Nov. 3.

Reston District

ASSAULT

Cameron Glen Dr., 1800 block, 2:20 a.m. Nov. 1. Malicious wounding.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Centreville Rd., 2400 block, Nov. 4. Liquor was stolen from a business.

Chestnut Grove Sq., 11200 block, Nov. 7. Cash was stolen from a location.

Freedom Dr., 11800 block, 2:09 a.m. Nov. 3. A resident arrived home and found a man asleep on the couch. A 37-year-old Reston man was charged with unlawful entry.

Misty Water Dr., 12500 block, Nov. 4. A cellphone was stolen from a residence.

Reston Metro Plaza, 1900 block, Nov. 7. An electronic device was stolen from a location.

Reston Pkwy. and South Lakes Dr., Nov. 4. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Sunrise Valley Dr., 11800 block, Nov. 4. Beer was stolen from a business.

Sully District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Blue Topaz Lane, 12100 block, Nov. 5. A package was stolen from a residence.

Fort Dr., 5900 block, Nov. 4. Keys were stolen from a location.

Lee Hwy., 13300 block, Nov. 1. Cigarettes were stolen from a business.

Lee Rd., 14500 block, Nov. 6. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Mapleton Dr., 4000 block, Nov. 4. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

Oakham Pl., 5600 block, Nov. 1. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Parkers Lane, 2500 block, Nov. 7. A purse was stolen from a location.

Point Pleasant Dr., 13500 block, Nov. 1. A handbag was stolen from a vehicle.

Powder Flask Ct., 6300 block, Nov. 6. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Saint Germain Dr., 14100 block, Nov. 4. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Saint Germain Dr., 14100 block, Nov. 7. Liquor was stolen from a business.

Stone Rd., 5600 block, Nov. 4. Cash was stolen from a residence.

Stroud Ct., 5500 block, Nov. 1. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Wyckland Ct., 7700 block, Nov. 5. Clothing was stolen from a residence.

VEHICLE THEFT

Saint Germain Dr., 14000 block, Nov. 1. A 2011 Honda Civic.

West Springfield District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bonnie Bern Ct., 6000 block, Nov. 4. A purse was stolen from a location.

Burke Centre Pkwy., 5700 block, Nov. 6. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Commons Dr., 4500 block, Nov. 7. Cash was stolen from a residence.

Dansk Ct., 9800 block, Nov. 5. Credit cards and driver’s license were stolen from vehicle.

Dansk Ct., 9800 block, Nov. 7. Property was stolen from a residence.

Fort Corloran Dr., 5600 block, Nov. 1. Property was stolen from a residence.

Gunston Corner Lane, 8200 block, Nov. 4. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Kings Park Dr., 5300 block, Nov. 4. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Little River Tpke., 7300 block, Nov. 4. A cellphone was stolen from a business.

McWhorter Pl., 7500 block, Nov. 6. Cash was stolen from a residence.

Old Keene Mill Rd., 8300 block, Nov. 5. A bag was stolen from a vehicle.

Ox Rd., 9700 block, Nov. 1. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Rolling Rd., 6100 block, Nov. 1. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Rolling Rd., 6200 block, Nov. 6. A wallet was stolen from a residence.

Usher Dr., 8100 block, Nov. 1. A laptop computer, charger and adapter were stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFT

Kanawha Ct., 8700 block, Nov. 6. A 2012 Ford Explorer.

Fairfax City

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax City Police Department. For information, call 703-273-2889.

ROBBERY

Fairfax Blvd., 9500 block, 5:06 a.m. Nov. 3. A gunman entered a business and attempted to rob a safe but employees had no access. Two employees received minor injuries. The man fled on foot.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Maple St., 4000 block, 11:10 a.m. Nov. 3. Contents of a package delivered to a residence were stolen.

Jermantown Rd., 3900 block, 2:16 a.m. Nov. 2. Shoplifting from a convenience store was reported. A 25-year-old Annandale man was arrested and charged.

Canfield St. and Chain Bridge Rd., 1 p.m. Nov. 3. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Forest Ave., 10000 block, 5 p.m. Nov. 4 to 9 a.m. Nov. 6. Political signs were stolen from a front yard.

Falls Church

These were among incidents reported by the Falls Church Police Department. For information, call 703-248-5056.

ASSAULTS

Broad St. W., 200 block, 4 a.m. Oct. 29. A fight was reported.

Broad St. E., 1000 block, 4:01 p.m. Oct. 30. Threats were reported. A 28-year-old Winchester man was arrested and charged.

PEEPING TOM

Fairfax St. E., 200 block, 8:09 p.m. Nov. 1. A man was observed peering into windows.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Broad St. E., 1000 block, 4:45 to 7 p.m. Nov. 3. Property was stolen from a vehicle entered by smashing a window.

Lawton St., 200 block, 8 a.m. Oct. 31 to 3:52 p.m. Nov. 4. A bicycle was stolen from a porch.

VANDALISM

Broad St. W., 300 block, 10:50 a.m. Nov. 2. An exterior fence lock was cut and removed.

Herndon

These were among incidents reported by the Herndon Police Department. For information, call 703-435-6846.

ASSAULTS

Bicksler Dr., 1100 block, 3:16 p.m. Oct. 25.

Campbell Way, 700 block, 12:32 a.m. Nov. 4. Assault reported.

Charles St., 1000 block, 9:40 p.m. Nov. 1. Assault reported.

Elden St., 200 block, 1:21 a.m. Oct. 26. Assault reported.

Elden St., 300 block, 1:10 p.m. Oct. 26. Assault reported.

Herndon Pkwy., 400 block, 10:33 p.m. Oct. 30. Assault reported.

Locust St., 900 block, 6:48 p.m. Nov. 3. Assault reported.

Spring St., 600 block, 1:47 a.m. Oct. 28. Assault reported.

ROBBERY

Elden St., 400 block, 6:40 p.m. Oct. 26. Commercial.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Alton Sq., 12900 block, 9:38 a.m. Nov. 3. Vehicle parts.

Elden St., 400 block, 3:11 p.m. Oct. 24. Shoplifting.

Elden St., 400 block, 11:29 a.m. Oct. 26. Vehicle parts.

Elden St., 1100 block, 2:20 p.m. Nov. 2. From building.

Elden St., 1200 block, 7:10 p.m. Oct. 28. Shoplifting.

Elden St., 1200 block, 7:28 p.m. Oct. 30. Shoplifting.

Elden St., 1200 block, 4:32 p.m. Oct. 31.

Herndon Pkwy., Unit block, 4:42 p.m. Oct. 24. From vehicle.

Jeff Ryan Dr., 1000 block, Nov. 3. Trespassing.

Post Dr., 600 block, 4:22 p.m. Oct. 29. Shoplifting.

First Pl., 900 block, 8:36 a.m. Nov. 2. From vehicle.

VANDALISM

Casper Dr., 1100 block, 8:38 a.m. Oct. 26. Destruction of property.

Dulles Park Ct., 600 block, 12:55 p.m. Oct. 27. Destruction of property.

Florida Ave., 500 block, 12:22 p.m. Oct. 23. Destruction of property.

Vienna

These were among incidents reported by the Vienna Police Department. For information, call 703-255-6396.

ASSAULTS

Hillcrest Dr. SW, 2:41 p.m. Nov. 7. Two people fought. A 35-year-old man was arrested and charged.

Park Terrace Ct. SE, 1:42 a.m. Nov. 5. Two females fought. One suffered minor injuries to the face. A 32-year-old Winchester female was arrested and charged.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Cottage St. SW, 900 block, 9 p.m. Sept. 5 to 7 a.m. Sept. 6. A purse and a book bag were stolen from a vehicle.

VANDALISM

Echols St. SE, 400 block, 10:30 to 11:30 p.m. Oct. 31. Eggs were thrown at a vehicle.

Echols St. SE, 900 block, noon Oct. 29. Eggs were thrown at a window of a residence.

Glyndon St. NE, 500 block, 6:35 to 7:16 p.m. Nov. 6. A vehicle driven through a yard left tire ruts in the grass.

Meadow Lane SW, 800 block, 4 to 5:05 a.m. Nov. 6. A vehicle was damaged.

Yeonas Dr. SW, 200 block, 1 p.m. Nov. 4. A tenant inserted glue into a door lock.