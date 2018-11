Fairfax County

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax County Police Department. For information, call 703-246-2253.

Fair Oaks District

ROBBERY

Virginia Center Blvd., 9400 block, 11:20 p.m. Nov. 13. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Braddock Rd., 11000 block, Nov. 14. Tools were stolen from a business.

Carta Way, 2300 block, Nov. 12. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Cedar Grove Dr., 3100 block, Nov. 8. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Dogwood Hills Lane, 12700 block, Nov. 13. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Fair Lakes Shopping Ctr., 12900 block, Nov. 12. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Fair Lakes Shopping Ctr., 13000 block, Nov. 14. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Federalist Way, 11800 block, Nov. 12. Shoes were stolen from a business.

Invernes Wood Ct., 5500 block, Nov. 12. A passport was stolen from a location.

James Swart Cir., 11000 block, Nov. 14. A credit card was stolen from a business.

James Swart Cir., 11200 block, Nov. 12. A credit card was stolen from a location.

James Swart Cir., 11200 block, Nov. 13. Clothing was stolen from a location.

Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 12300 block, Nov. 8. A cellphone was stolen from a business.

Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 13600 block, Nov. 13. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Lee Hwy., 11100 block, Nov. 12. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Lightfoot St., 3800 block, Nov. 12. Sneakers were stolen from a business.

Franconia District

ASSAULT

Loisdale Ct. and Loisdale Rd., 9:48 p.m. Nov. 10. Assault on law enforcement.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Accotink Rd., 8300 block, Nov. 13. A ladder was stolen from a residence.

Ben Franklin Rd., 6800 block, Nov. 12. Property was stolen from a residence.

Saint Genevieve Pl., 5200 block, Nov. 14. Money was stolen from a vehicle.

Castine Lane, 6500 block, Nov. 8. A shovel was stolen from a vehicle.

Gunston Plaza, 7700 block, Nov. 8. A jacket was stolen from a location.

Heneska Loop., 7800 block, Nov. 12. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Kingstowne Blvd., 5800 block, Nov. 12. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Randolph Dr., 4800 block, Nov. 8. Between 5:00 p.m. and 10:41 a.m. Nov. 9. A resident reported her home was entered and a blue Fuji Dynamite bicycle was stolen. It is believed this event may be related to an unlawful entry reported on the same block Nov. 9.

Randolph Dr., 4800 block, Nov. 9. 5:35 a.m. A woman heard footsteps inside the home. She went to her living room, where she saw an person walk out of the porch area and then ride away southbound on a bicycle.

Sharon Chapel Rd., 3400 block, Nov. 12. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Springfield Towne Ctr., 6600 block, Nov. 8. Cosmetics were stolen from a business.

Springfield Towne Ctr., 6700 block, Nov. 12. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Cherwek Dr., 9400 block, Nov. 14. A Silver Honda Odyssey.

Terminal Rd., 8400 block, Nov. 12. A 2003 Jeep Liberty.

Mason District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Southland Ave., 4900 block, 10:05 a.m. Nov. 14. A manager discovered a man inside an unrented apartment. The man was homeless and had entered through an unlocked door. He was asked to leave and left before the police arrived.

Bradley Cir., 7000 block, Nov. 8. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Columbia Pike, 5700 block, Nov. 12. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Columbia Pike, 6500 block, Nov. 12. A firearm was stolen from a vehicle.

Glenmore Dr. and Leesburg Pike, Nov. 12. An equipment was stolen from a vehicle.

Leesburg Pike, 5500 block, Nov. 8. Tools were stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 6100 block, Nov. 12. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 6200 block, Nov. 12. Liquor was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 6200 block, Nov. 13. Liquor was stolen from a business.

Murray Lane, 7100 block, Nov. 8. A gold item was stolen from a residence.

Peace Valley Lane, 3300 block, Nov. 13. A cellphone was stolen from a school.

South Jefferson St., 3500 block, Nov. 12. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Valley Brook Dr., 6800 block, Nov. 13. A scooter was stolen from a residence.

VEHICLE THEFT

Mount Airey Lane, 3700 block, Nov. 8. A 2015 Chevrolet Camaro.

McLean District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Annandale Rd., 2900 block, Nov. 12. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Broad St., 8400 block, Nov. 12. A watch was stolen from a residence.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Nov. 12. Tools were stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Nov. 14. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 2000 block, Nov. 12. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

District Ave., 2900 block, Nov. 12. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Espana Ct., 2900 block, Nov. 13. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Gallows Rd., 1900 block, Nov. 13. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Graham Ct., 3000 block, Nov. 14. Merchandise was stolen from a vehicle.

Harate Pl., 8100 block, Nov. 12. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Leesburg Pike, 8300 block, Nov. 12. A purse was stolen from a location.

Leesburg Pike, 8300 block, Nov. 14. A wallet was stolen from a business.

Leesburg Pike, 8500 block, Nov. 13. Cash was stolen from a residence.

Merrilee Dr., 2800 block, Nov. 12. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Merrilee Dr., 2800 block, Nov. 13. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Merrilee Dr., 2800 block, Nov. 14. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Old Courthouse Rd., 8200 block, Nov. 12. A credit card was stolen from a vehicle.

Old Gallows Rd., 1900 block, Nov. 8. A wallet was stolen from a residence.

Ransell Rd., 8100 block, Nov. 8. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Barrick St., 9100 block, Nov. 13. A 2003 Ford Expedition.

Graham Rd., 2900 block, Nov. 13. A 2005 Subaru Impreza STI.

Mount Vernon District

ROBBERY

Belle View Blvd., 1800 block, Nov. 13. Bank robbery.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Dr., 2600 block, Nov. 12. Packages were stolen from a residence.

Belleview Ave., 2500 block, Nov. 9. Between 7:00 a.m. and 9:45 p.m. A resident discovered someone had entered the home through an unlocked window. Money was reported missing.

Fort Dr., 2700 block, Nov. 14. A credit card was stolen from a vehicle.

Columbia Dr., 6900 block, Nov. 12. A hose was stolen from a residence.

Grand Pavilion Way, 5900 block, Nov. 8. A golf item was stolen from a vehicle.

Huntington Ave., 2300 block, Nov. 12. Cigarettes were stolen from a business.

Hyman Way, 8500 block, Nov. 12. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Justin Rd., 8300 block, Nov. 12. Keys and a purse were stolen from a vehicle.

Lakepark Dr., 8400 block, Nov. 12. Property was stolen from a residence.

Lockheed Blvd., 3100 block, Nov. 12. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Lockheed Blvd., 3300 block, Nov. 12. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Lockheed Blvd., 3700 block, Nov. 13. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Mount Vernon Memorial Hwy., 3200 block, Nov. 12. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Parkers Lane, 2500 block, Nov. 8. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Preston Ave., 2800 block, Nov. 12. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Richmond Hwy., 5900 block, Nov. 8. An air bag was stolen from a vehicle.

Richmond Hwy., 6000 block, Nov. 13. A steering wheel was stolen from a vehicle.

Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, Nov. 12. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6700 block, Nov. 12. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, Nov. 12. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7800 block, Nov. 12. A cellphone was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, Nov. 13. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 8700 block, Nov. 12. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Vernon Square Dr., 7500 block, Nov. 12. Property was stolen from a location.

Walutes Cir., 8600 block, Nov. 12. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFT

Huntington Ave., 2600 block, Nov. 14. A White Nissan Altima.

Reston District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Cameron Crescent Dr., 1500 block, Nov. 12. Mail was stolen from a residence.

Isaac Newton Sq., 11400 block, Nov. 12. A credit card was stolen from a location.

Locust St., 900 block, Nov. 13. Cash was stolen from a school.

Sunset Hills Rd., 12100 block, Nov. 8. A watch was stolen from a residence.

Sunset Hills Rd., 12100 block, Nov. 13. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Sully District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Blackacre Rd., 7800 block, Nov. 8. An electronic device was stolen from a residence.

Caballero Way, 13300 block, Nov. 8. A personal item was stolen from a residence.

Clifton Rd., 7300 block, Nov. 12. Property was stolen from a residence.

Frosty Winter Ct., 6200 block, Nov. 8. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Grumble Jones Ct., 14000 block, Nov. 8. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 13600 block, Nov. 13. Wallets and watches were stolen from a location.

Lee Hwy., 14100 block, Nov. 12. Cigarettes were stolen from a business.

Lotus Lane, 14000 block, Nov. 13. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

Red River Dr., 14000 block, Nov. 12. A laptop was stolen from a vehicle.

West Springfield District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Braddock Rd., 10600 block, Nov. 12. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Corot Ct., 5500 block, Nov. 12. Clothing was stolen from a residence.

Duck Ct., 7100 block, Nov. 12. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Giltinan Ct., 9000 block, Nov. 12. Signs were stolen from a residence.

Shadow Lawn Ct., 8700 block, Nov. 12. Rings were stolen from a residence.

Willfield Ct., 7900 block, Nov. 12. A gift was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFT

Heritage Dr., 7800 block, Nov. 8. A 1999 Toyota 4Runner.

Fairfax City

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax City Police Department. For information, call 703-273-2889.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Lee Hwy., 11000 block, 1:57 p.m. Nov. 11. Cash was stolen from a locker.

Main St., 9800 block, 6:38 p.m. Nov. 11. Tools were stolen from a trailer entered by cutting a lock.

Preservation Dr., 3400 block, Nov. 2 to Nov. 9. Two lights owned by a homeowners association were stolen.

VANDALISM

Democracy Lane, 10300 block, 5:34 p.m. Nov. 12. Walls outside an office suite and bathrooms were spray-painted.

Fairfax Blvd., 9700 block, 6:48 a.m. Nov. 15. A glass panel in a bus stop was broken.

Falls Church

These were among incidents reported by the Falls Church Police Department. For information, call 703-248-5056.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Broad St. W., 1200 block, 11:45 a.m. Nov. 7. A man took merchandise and left a store without paying.

George Mason Rd. W., 100 block, 8:04 p.m. Nov. 8. Items were stolen from a front porch of a residence.

Wilson Blvd., 6700 block, 2:10 p.m. Nov. 11. A cellphone was stolen from a restroom.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Wilson Blvd., 6600 block, 8 p.m. Nov. 6 to 5 a.m. Nov. 7. A white Chevrolet van.

Herndon

These were among incidents reported by the Herndon Police Department. For information, call 703-435-6846.

ASSAULTS

Nash St., 600 block, 12:48 p.m. Nov. 9. Assault reported.

Park Ave., 900 block, 11:04 a.m. Nov. 11. Assault reported.

Springtide Pl., 1200 block, 2:40 p.m. Nov. 7. Assault reported.

Tamarack Way, 700 block, 10:29 p.m. Nov. 8. Assault reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Crestview Dr., 1100 block, 4:56 p.m. Nov. 5. Shoplifting.

Dulles Park Ct., 600 block, 12:57 p.m. Nov. 8. From vehicle.

Elden St., 1000 block, 6:54 p.m. Nov. 6. Shoplifting.

Elden St., 1100 block, 7:49 p.m. Nov. 7. From building.

Jeff Ryan Dr., 1000 block, 9:31 a.m. Nov. 5. Residential.

Wordsworth Ct., 2100 block, 9:30 p.m. Nov. 5.

Vienna

These were among incidents reported by the Vienna Police Department. For information, call 703-255-6396.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Maple Ave. E., 200 block, 2:15 p.m. Nov. 14. A shopping bag containing a CD player and earbuds was stolen from a shopping cart.

Maple Ave. E., 300 block, 7:04 p.m. Nov. 11. Trespassing was reported.

Maple Ave. E., 400 block, 12:30 to 1:39 p.m. Nov. 10. Trespassing was reported.

Patrick St. Sw, 100 block, 4 to 5:20 p.m. Nov. 11. A power washer and lawn mower were stolen from a vehicle.