Fairfax County

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax County Police Department. For information, call 703-246-2253.

Fair Oaks District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Brentwood Farm Dr., 5100 block, Nov. 18. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Fair Lakes Shopping Ctr., 13000 block, Nov. 15. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Fair Oaks Shopping Ctr., 11700 block, Nov. 15. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.

Fair Oaks Shopping Ctr., 11700 block, Nov. 15. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Fair Oaks Shopping Ctr., 11700 block, Nov. 19. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Fair Oaks Shopping Ctr., 11700 block, Nov. 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Forest Hill Dr., 4300 block, Nov. 18. A ring was stolen from a residence.

Hickory Grove Ct., 3000 block, Nov. 20. Property was stolen from a residence.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Davinci Lane, 13500 block, Nov. 15. A 2013 Infinity G37X.

Saintsbury Dr., 9500 block, Nov. 18. A 2009 Toyota Yaris.

Willow Crescent Dr., 3300 block, Nov. 18. A 2015 Toyota RAV4.

Franconia District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Backlick Rd., 6400 block, Nov. 20. An electronic device was stolen from a location.

Franconia Rd., 5200 block, Nov. 15. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Frederick St., 6000 block, Nov. 19. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Gunston Cove Rd., 9500 block, Nov. 18. Tools were stolen from a construction.

Gunston Plaza, 7700 block, Nov. 19. Cash was stolen from a business.

Hibbling Ave., 6200 block, Nov. 18. Property was stolen from a residence.

Kingstowne Blvd., 5700 block, Nov. 18. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Kingstowne Blvd., 5800 block, Nov. 20. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Plaskett Forest Lane, 9700 block, Nov. 18. Cash, a laptop and cellphones from residence.

Rose Hill Dr., 6000 block, Nov. 15. An electronic device was stolen from a location.

Sheffield Hunt Ct., 9100 block, Nov. 20. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Spring Village Dr., 7400 block, Nov. 15. A purse was stolen from a location.

Springfield Towne Ctr., 6500 block, Nov. 18. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Springfield Towne Ctr., 6500 block, Nov. 18. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Mason District

ROBBERY

Wadsworth Ct., 4100 block, 12:18 a.m. Nov. 15. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Annandale Rd., 3000 block, Nov. 18. Beer was stolen from a business.

Annandale Rd., 4200 block, Nov. 19. Beer was stolen from a business.

Arlington Blvd., 6200 block, Nov. 15. Liquor was stolen from a business.

Glen Carlyn Rd., 3100 block, Nov. 19. Property was stolen from a residence.

John Tyler Ct., 4500 block, Nov. 16. Between 9:05 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. A window was broken at a residence and an iPad was taken.

Leesburg Pike, 5500 block, Nov. 18. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 6500 block, Nov. 18. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Slade Run Dr., 3300 block, Nov. 18. A ring was stolen from a residence.

South George Mason Dr., 3700 block, Nov. 19. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

South George Mason Dr., 3800 block, Nov. 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

South Jefferson St., 3500 block, Nov. 18. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

South Jefferson St., 3500 block, Nov. 18. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

VEHICLE THEFT

Little River Tpk., 6500 block, Nov. 18. A 2017 Ford Goldline van.

McLean District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Nov. 20. Bags were stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 2000 block, Nov. 18. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Chain Bridge Rd., 2000 block, Nov. 18. Tires and wheels were stolen from a vehicle.

Cornerside Blvd., 1500 block, Nov. 18. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Dorr Ave., 2700 block, Nov. 18. A wallet, laptop computer and cash were taken from a location.

Georgetown Pike, 8800 block, Nov. 18. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Leesburg Pike, 8500 block, Nov. 18. A jacket was stolen from a location.

Leesburg Pike, 8900 block, Nov. 20. A laptop was stolen from a residence.

Paul Edwin Terr., 2100 block, Nov. 18. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

Pine Spring Rd., 3000 block, Nov. 18. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

Tysons Corner Ctr., 7800 block, Nov. 19. A credit card was stolen from a location.

Westpark Dr., 8200 block, Nov. 15. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Winder St., 8300 block, Nov. 19. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Mount Vernon District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arkendale Rd., 6200 block, Nov. 15. A ring was stolen from a residence.

Beacon Hill Rd., 2800 block, Nov. 20. A cable was stolen from a business.

Cavalier Dr., 6400 block, Nov. 16. Between 4:45 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. A resident reported a break-in. Several watches, cash and a passport were taken.

Flamingo Dr., 7900 block, Nov. 18. Keys were stolen from a vehicle.

Frye Rd., 8400 block, Nov. 19. Beer was stolen from a business.

Frye Rd., 8400 block, Nov. 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Janna Lee Ave., 7900 block, Nov. 19. An electronic device was stolen from a residence.

Madge Lane, 8400 block, Nov. 18. A cellphone was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6200 block, Nov. 18. Merchandise was stolen from a vehicle.

Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, Nov. 19. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Richmond Hwy., 6600 block, Nov. 18. A credit card was stolen from a location.

Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, Nov. 18. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, Nov. 20. An electronic device was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 8000 block, Nov. 20. Beverages were stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 8800 block, Nov. 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 9100 block, Nov. 18. A bag was stolen from a vehicle.

Sherwood Hall Lane, 3100 block, Nov. 18. Property was stolen from a business.

The Pkwy., 6200 block, Nov. 18. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Wagon Dr., 2600 block, Nov. 18. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Reston District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Business Center Dr., 1700 block, Nov. 18. Cash was stolen from a location.

Centreville Rd., 2100 block, Nov. 18. Beer was stolen from a residence.

Centreville Rd., 2400 block, Nov. 18. Liquor was stolen from a business.

Harbor Ct., 11100 block, Nov. 18. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Horseferrry Ct., 2300 block, Nov. 18. Property was stolen from a business.

Market St., 11900 block, Nov. 15. A cellphone was stolen from a business.

Market St., 11900 block, Nov. 20. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Monaghan Dr., 2100 block, Nov. 15. A cellphone was stolen from a residence.

Putting Green Ct., 11700 block, Nov. 18. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Sully District

ROBBERY

Selby Ct., 6400 block, 11:37 p.m. Nov. 17. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Rydell Rd., 14900 block, Nov. 19. Property was stolen from a residence.

Stonecroft Center Ct., 14800 block, Nov. 19. Medication was stolen from a residence.

Westwater Ct., 5800 block, Nov. 18. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

West Springfield District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Braddock Rd., 8000 block, Nov. 18. Beer was stolen from a business.

Cindy Lane, 7000 block, Nov. 18. A cellphone was stolen from a school.

Fullerton Rd., 7600 block, Nov. 20. A laptop was stolen from a vehicle.

Heritage Dr., 7800 block, Nov. 15. Beer was stolen from a business.

Heritage Dr., 7900 block, Nov. 15. Tools and documents were stolen from a vehicle.

Quiet Pond Terr., 10200 block, Nov. 20. A package was stolen from a residence.

Wood Sorrels Lane, 10000 block, Nov. 18. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Wyngate Dr., 6400 block, Nov. 19. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Fairfax City

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax City Police Department. For information, call 703-273-2889.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

George Mason Blvd., 4300 block, 10:09 a.m. Nov. 18. Electronic equipment was stolen.

Pickett Rd., 3800 block, 2:21 p.m. Nov. 15. An employee theft was reported.

VANDALISM

Fairfax Blvd., 9700 block, 6:48 a.m. Nov. 15. Glass panels in a bus stop were broken.

Falls Church

These were among incidents reported by the Falls Church Police Department. For information, call 703-248-5056.

ASSAULT

Broad St. W., 400 block, 1:50 p.m. Nov. 12. An assault was reported.

PEEPING TOM

Spring St. S., 100 block, 1:54 a.m. Nov. 17. A man was observed peering into a residence.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Washington St. S., 300 block, 11:20 a.m. Nov. 16. An attempt was made to enter a business by force.

Washington St. S., 300 block, 1:21 p.m. Nov. 15. Attempts were made to enter a business by force.

Wilson Blvd., 6700 block, 8:30 a.m. Nov. 18. Two tip jars containing cash were stolen from a front counter of a business.

VANDALISM

Washington St. S., 300 block, 11:41 a.m. Nov. 16. A security surveillance camera was disabled.

Herndon

These were among incidents reported by the Herndon Police Department. For information, call 703-435-6846.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Dublin Pl., 1100 block, 9:33 a.m. Nov. 13. From vehicle.

Dulles Pl., 1300 block, 10:39 a.m. Nov. 14. Embezzlement.

Palmer Dr., 700 block, 12:48 a.m. Nov. 18. Trespassing.

VANDALISM

Elden St., 1000 block, 3:57 p.m. Nov. 12. Destruction of property.

Vienna

These were among incidents reported by the Vienna Police Department. For information, call 703-255-6396.

ASSAULTS

Cottage St. SW, 4:29 p.m. Nov. 16. Two people fought.

Maple Ave. W., 200 block, 9:23 p.m. Nov. 16. Two drivers fought.

Orchard St. NW, 300 block, 5:20 to 6:45 p.m. Nov. 13. Threats were reported. A 50-year-old Brandy Station man was arrested and charged.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Courthouse Rd. SW, 700 block, 4:51 p.m. Nov. 17. A purse was stolen from a vehicle entered by smashing a window.

Maple Ave. E., 300 block, 6:33 p.m. Nov. 17. Trespassing was reported.

Maple Ave. E., 400 block, 11:02 a.m. Nov. 18. Trespassing was reported.

VANDALISM

Maple Ave. W., 100 block, 10 p.m. Nov. 15 to 7:30 a.m. Nov. 16. A front door glass was broken.

Park Terrace Ct. SE, 200 block, 6:45 p.m. Nov. 19. A residence was damaged.