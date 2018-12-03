Cannon Ridge Ct., 4300 block, Nov. 28. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Carta Way, 2300 block, Nov. 25. Air bags were stolen from a vehicle.
Cavalier Landing Ct., 11500 block, Nov. 26. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.
Fair Lakes Shopping Ctr., 13000 block, Nov. 25. Vacuums were stolen from a business.
Fair Oaks Shopping Ctr., 11700 block, Nov. 25. Sunglasses were stolen from a business.
Knight Arch Ct., 5000 block, 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Nov. 26. A resident discovered a break-in at a home through the rear door. Electronics were stolen.
Legacy Cir., 13600 block, Nov. 25. An air bag was stolen from a vehicle.
Robertson Farm Cir., 11000 block, noon to 3 p.m. Nov. 26. A homeowner discovered a break-in through the rear door. Money was stolen.
Robertson Farm Cir., 11000 block, 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 26. A resident discovered a break-in through the rear door. Jewelry and money were stolen.
Blake Lane, 9500 block, Nov. 27. 1997 Toyota Camry.
Kingstowne Towne Ctr., 5900 block, 10:51 p.m. Nov. 27. Robbery reported.
Backlick Rd., 6200 block, Nov. 25. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.
Brookview Dr., 5900 block, Nov. 26. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Gresham St., 7300 block, Nov. 27. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.
Kingstowne Towne Ctr., 5900 block, Nov. 27. A cellphone was stolen from a business.
Kingstowne Blvd., 5800 block, Nov. 28. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.
Lorton Market St., 9400 block, Nov. 28. Liquor was stolen from a business.
Malone Ridge St., 5500 block, Nov. 26. A laptop computer, a purse and a jacket were stolen from a vehicle.
Metropolitan Center Dr., 6700 block, Nov. 25. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Pine Brook Rd., 4000 block, 6 a.m. Nov. 22. A homeowner discovered a man sleeping on the couch and called police. Officers arrived and found the man still asleep. A 23-year-old Arlington man was charged with unlawful entry.
Ravensworth Rd., 4300 block, Nov. 27. An air bag was stolen from a vehicle.
Springfield Towne Ctr., 6600 block, Nov. 27. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Springfield Towne Ctr., 6800 block, Nov. 28. Cash was stolen from a location.
Waldren Way, 8900 block, Nov. 25. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.
Culmore Ct., 3300 block, 9:30 p.m. Nov. 23. Robbery reported.
Columbia Pike, 6500 block, Nov. 27. A cellphone was stolen from a location.
Lafayette Park Dr., 6800 block, Nov. 28. Property was stolen from a residence.
Little River Tpke., 6200 block, Nov. 25. Liquor was stolen from a business.
Little River Tpke., 7200 block, Nov. 27. Liquor was stolen from a business.
Seminary Rd., 5500 block, Nov. 25. Shoes were stolen from a vehicle.
Seven Corners Ctr., 6300 block, Nov. 27. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
South Jefferson St., 3500 block, Nov. 26. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
South Jefferson St., 3500 block, Nov. 27. Liquor was stolen from a business.
South Jefferson St., 3500 block, Nov. 27. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Edgemoor Lane, 6300 block, Nov. 28. A 1999 Toyota Camry.
Avenir Pl., 26700 block, Nov. 26. A cellphone was stolen from a business.
Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Nov. 25. Sunglasses were stolen from a business.
Gallows Rd., 2900 block, Nov. 27. Keys and shirt were stolen from a location.
Greensboro Dr., 8300 block, Nov. 25. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.
Ingeborg Ct., 1400 block, Nov. 27. Property was stolen from a residence.
Jones Branch Dr., 7900 block, Nov. 28. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.
Leesburg Pike, 8300 block, Nov. 25. A credit card was stolen from a location.
Old Meadow Rd., 1800 block, Nov. 25. A wallet was stolen from a location.
Tysons Corner Ctr., 7900 block, Nov. 28. Boots were stolen from a business.
Tysons Corner Ctr., 8100 block, Nov. 25. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Meadow View Rd., 2900 block, Nov. 25. A 2002 Ford F-350.
Arlington Dr., 2600 block, 7 a.m. Nov. 21 to 6 p.m. Nov. 25. A resident returned home and discovered the property had been entered through a rear sliding glass door. Several electronic devices were missing.
Arlington Dr., 2700 block, Nov. 26. Property was stolen from a residence.
Audubon Ave., 7900 block, Nov. 26. A cellphone was stolen from a residence.
Fordson Rd., 7700 block, Nov. 26. Food was stolen from a residence.
Frye Rd., 8400 block, Nov. 27. Cigarettes were stolen from a business.
Olmi Landrith Dr., 6400 block, Nov. 27. 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. A resident discovered the home had been entered through a bedroom window. Several items were moved but nothing was reported missing.
Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, Nov. 25. A bicycle was stolen from a location.
Richmond Hwy., 8800 block, Nov. 27. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Russell Rd., 8200 block, Nov. 26. Beers were stolen from a business.
Saul Rd., 7200 block, Nov. 27. A piano was stolen from a residence.
Shadwell Dr., 8600 block, Nov. 25. A wallet was stolen from a location.
South Kings Hwy., 6300 block, Nov. 27. Mail was stolen from a residence.
Venoy Ct., 8600 block, Nov. 27. Packages were stolen from a residence.
Cameron Glen Dr., 1800 block, Nov. 25. Clothing, shoes and a speaker were stolen from a residence.
Cedar Chase Ct., 1000 block, Nov. 26. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.
Spectrum Ctr., 11800 block, Nov. 25. A cellphone was stolen from a location.
Wiehle Ave., 1800 block, Nov. 26. A license platewas stolen from a vehicle.
Bent Tree Lane, 5700 block, Nov. 25. A package was stolen from a residence.
Galesbury Lane, 4400 block, Nov. 27. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.
Gothic Dr., 13900 block, Nov. 26. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.
Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 14500 block, Nov. 26. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Americana Dr., 4700 block, Nov. 27. An air bag was stolen from a vehicle.
Commons Dr., 4700 block, Nov. 27. Air bags were stolen from a vehicle.
Fleming Dr., 5000 block, Nov. 25. Property was stolen from a residence.
Rathlin Dr., 6200 block, Nov. 27. Guns were stolen from a residence.
Ravensworth Rd., 5300 block, Nov. 28. A 2008 Mercedes Benz 350.
Broad St. W., 300 block, 9:20 p.m. Nov. 24. A man made unwanted physical contact with several women.
Buxton Rd., 200 block, 5:31 a.m. Nov. 22. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Alabama Dr., 600 block, 6:05 p.m. Nov. 24.
Elden St., 1200 block, 11:07 p.m. Nov. 19. Trespassing.
Park Ave., 900 block, 2:58 p.m. Nov. 25. Tampering with a vehicle.
Worchester St., 500 block, Nov. 23. Property damage.
Maple Ave. West area. A 13-year-old Reston juvenile and a 14-year-old Vienna juvenile were arrested Nov. 28 in connection with arson at a restaurant on Oct. 14 and damages to buses in the parking lot on Sept. 9 in the 200 block of Maple Ave. West, and with vandalism of two historic government buildings near Lahey Lost Valley Park on Nov. 4.
Courthouse Rd. and Nutley St. SW, 12:40 p.m. Nov. 21. After a traffic dispute, two drivers fought.
Gibson Cir. SW, 8:12 p.m. Nov. 25. Two people fought.
Hillcrest Dr. SW, noon Nov. 20. Two people fought.
Locust St. SE, 11:28 p.m. Nov. 28. Two people fought. An 18-year-old Vienna male was arrested and charged.
Colin Lane NW, 400 block, 8 p.m. Nov. 19 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 20. A vehicle was entered.
Glyndon St. SE, 100 block, 1:55 p.m. Nov. 29. Trespassing was reported.
Maple Ave. W., 500 block, 12:43 a.m. Nov. 27. E-cigarettes were stolen from a store.
Tapawingo Rd. SW, 800 block, 11 p.m. Nov. 19 to 7 a.m. Nov. 20. Prescription glasses and a penlight were stolen from a vehicle.
Upham Pl. NW, 11:30 p.m. Nov. 19 to 7:30 a.m. Nov. 20. Coins and a flashlight were stolen from a vehicle.
Meadow Lane SW, 700 block, noon Aug. 1 to noon Nov. 18. A vehicle was damaged