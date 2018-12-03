Fairfax County

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax County Police Department. For information, call 703-246-2253.

Fair Oaks District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Cannon Ridge Ct., 4300 block, Nov. 28. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Carta Way, 2300 block, Nov. 25. Air bags were stolen from a vehicle.

Cavalier Landing Ct., 11500 block, Nov. 26. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Fair Lakes Shopping Ctr., 13000 block, Nov. 25. Vacuums were stolen from a business.

Fair Oaks Shopping Ctr., 11700 block, Nov. 25. Sunglasses were stolen from a business.

Knight Arch Ct., 5000 block, 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Nov. 26. A resident discovered a break-in at a home through the rear door. Electronics were stolen.

Legacy Cir., 13600 block, Nov. 25. An air bag was stolen from a vehicle.

Robertson Farm Cir., 11000 block, noon to 3 p.m. Nov. 26. A homeowner discovered a break-in through the rear door. Money was stolen.

Robertson Farm Cir., 11000 block, 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 26. A resident discovered a break-in through the rear door. Jewelry and money were stolen.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Blake Lane, 9500 block, Nov. 27. 1997 Toyota Camry.

Franconia District

ROBBERY

Kingstowne Towne Ctr., 5900 block, 10:51 p.m. Nov. 27. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Backlick Rd., 6200 block, Nov. 25. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Brookview Dr., 5900 block, Nov. 26. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Gresham St., 7300 block, Nov. 27. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Kingstowne Towne Ctr., 5900 block, Nov. 27. A cellphone was stolen from a business.

Kingstowne Blvd., 5800 block, Nov. 28. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Lorton Market St., 9400 block, Nov. 28. Liquor was stolen from a business.

Malone Ridge St., 5500 block, Nov. 26. A laptop computer, a purse and a jacket were stolen from a vehicle.

Metropolitan Center Dr., 6700 block, Nov. 25. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Pine Brook Rd., 4000 block, 6 a.m. Nov. 22. A homeowner discovered a man sleeping on the couch and called police. Officers arrived and found the man still asleep. A 23-year-old Arlington man was charged with unlawful entry.

Ravensworth Rd., 4300 block, Nov. 27. An air bag was stolen from a vehicle.

Springfield Towne Ctr., 6600 block, Nov. 27. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Springfield Towne Ctr., 6800 block, Nov. 28. Cash was stolen from a location.

Waldren Way, 8900 block, Nov. 25. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.

Mason District

ROBBERY

Culmore Ct., 3300 block, 9:30 p.m. Nov. 23. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Columbia Pike, 6500 block, Nov. 27. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Lafayette Park Dr., 6800 block, Nov. 28. Property was stolen from a residence.

Little River Tpke., 6200 block, Nov. 25. Liquor was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpke., 7200 block, Nov. 27. Liquor was stolen from a business.

Seminary Rd., 5500 block, Nov. 25. Shoes were stolen from a vehicle.

Seven Corners Ctr., 6300 block, Nov. 27. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

South Jefferson St., 3500 block, Nov. 26. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

South Jefferson St., 3500 block, Nov. 27. Liquor was stolen from a business.

South Jefferson St., 3500 block, Nov. 27. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Edgemoor Lane, 6300 block, Nov. 28. A 1999 Toyota Camry.

McLean District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Avenir Pl., 26700 block, Nov. 26. A cellphone was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Nov. 25. Sunglasses were stolen from a business.

Gallows Rd., 2900 block, Nov. 27. Keys and shirt were stolen from a location.

Greensboro Dr., 8300 block, Nov. 25. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Ingeborg Ct., 1400 block, Nov. 27. Property was stolen from a residence.

Jones Branch Dr., 7900 block, Nov. 28. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Leesburg Pike, 8300 block, Nov. 25. A credit card was stolen from a location.

Old Meadow Rd., 1800 block, Nov. 25. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Tysons Corner Ctr., 7900 block, Nov. 28. Boots were stolen from a business.

Tysons Corner Ctr., 8100 block, Nov. 25. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Meadow View Rd., 2900 block, Nov. 25. A 2002 Ford F-350.

Mount Vernon District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Dr., 2600 block, 7 a.m. Nov. 21 to 6 p.m. Nov. 25. A resident returned home and discovered the property had been entered through a rear sliding glass door. Several electronic devices were missing.

Arlington Dr., 2700 block, Nov. 26. Property was stolen from a residence.

Audubon Ave., 7900 block, Nov. 26. A cellphone was stolen from a residence.

Fordson Rd., 7700 block, Nov. 26. Food was stolen from a residence.

Frye Rd., 8400 block, Nov. 27. Cigarettes were stolen from a business.

Olmi Landrith Dr., 6400 block, Nov. 27. 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. A resident discovered the home had been entered through a bedroom window. Several items were moved but nothing was reported missing.

Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, Nov. 25. A bicycle was stolen from a location.

Richmond Hwy., 8800 block, Nov. 27. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Russell Rd., 8200 block, Nov. 26. Beers were stolen from a business.

Saul Rd., 7200 block, Nov. 27. A piano was stolen from a residence.

Shadwell Dr., 8600 block, Nov. 25. A wallet was stolen from a location.

South Kings Hwy., 6300 block, Nov. 27. Mail was stolen from a residence.

Venoy Ct., 8600 block, Nov. 27. Packages were stolen from a residence.

Reston District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Cameron Glen Dr., 1800 block, Nov. 25. Clothing, shoes and a speaker were stolen from a residence.

Cedar Chase Ct., 1000 block, Nov. 26. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Spectrum Ctr., 11800 block, Nov. 25. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Wiehle Ave., 1800 block, Nov. 26. A license platewas stolen from a vehicle.

Sully District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bent Tree Lane, 5700 block, Nov. 25. A package was stolen from a residence.

Galesbury Lane, 4400 block, Nov. 27. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Gothic Dr., 13900 block, Nov. 26. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 14500 block, Nov. 26. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

West Springfield District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Americana Dr., 4700 block, Nov. 27. An air bag was stolen from a vehicle.

Commons Dr., 4700 block, Nov. 27. Air bags were stolen from a vehicle.

Fleming Dr., 5000 block, Nov. 25. Property was stolen from a residence.

Rathlin Dr., 6200 block, Nov. 27. Guns were stolen from a residence.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Ravensworth Rd., 5300 block, Nov. 28. A 2008 Mercedes Benz 350.

Fairfax City

No incidents were reported by the Fairfax City Police Department. For information, call 703-273-2889.

Falls Church

These were among incidents reported by the Falls Church Police Department. For information, call 703-248-5056.

ASSAULT

Broad St. W., 300 block, 9:20 p.m. Nov. 24. A man made unwanted physical contact with several women.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Buxton Rd., 200 block, 5:31 a.m. Nov. 22. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Herndon

These were among incidents reported by the Herndon Police Department. For information, call 703-435-6846.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Alabama Dr., 600 block, 6:05 p.m. Nov. 24.

Elden St., 1200 block, 11:07 p.m. Nov. 19. Trespassing.

Park Ave., 900 block, 2:58 p.m. Nov. 25. Tampering with a vehicle.

VANDALISM

Worchester St., 500 block, Nov. 23. Property damage.

Vienna

These were among incidents reported by the Vienna Police Department. For information, call 703-255-6396.

ARSON

Maple Ave. West area. A 13-year-old Reston juvenile and a 14-year-old Vienna juvenile were arrested Nov. 28 in connection with arson at a restaurant on Oct. 14 and damages to buses in the parking lot on Sept. 9 in the 200 block of Maple Ave. West, and with vandalism of two historic government buildings near Lahey Lost Valley Park on Nov. 4.

ASSAULTS

Courthouse Rd. and Nutley St. SW, 12:40 p.m. Nov. 21. After a traffic dispute, two drivers fought.

Gibson Cir. SW, 8:12 p.m. Nov. 25. Two people fought.

Hillcrest Dr. SW, noon Nov. 20. Two people fought.

Locust St. SE, 11:28 p.m. Nov. 28. Two people fought. An 18-year-old Vienna male was arrested and charged.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Colin Lane NW, 400 block, 8 p.m. Nov. 19 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 20. A vehicle was entered.

Glyndon St. SE, 100 block, 1:55 p.m. Nov. 29. Trespassing was reported.

Maple Ave. W., 500 block, 12:43 a.m. Nov. 27. E-cigarettes were stolen from a store.

Tapawingo Rd. SW, 800 block, 11 p.m. Nov. 19 to 7 a.m. Nov. 20. Prescription glasses and a penlight were stolen from a vehicle.

Upham Pl. NW, 11:30 p.m. Nov. 19 to 7:30 a.m. Nov. 20. Coins and a flashlight were stolen from a vehicle.

VANDALISM

Meadow Lane SW, 700 block, noon Aug. 1 to noon Nov. 18. A vehicle was damaged