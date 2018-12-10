Fairfax County

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax County Police Department. For information, call 703-246-2253.

Fair Oaks District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Atlantis St., 13700 block, Dec. 2. Property was stolen from a residence.

Fair Oaks Shopping Ctr., 11900 block, Dec. 5. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Fairfax Towne Ctr., 12200 block, Nov. 29. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Hill Haven Ct., 3300 block, Dec. 5. Packages were stolen from a residence.

James Swart Cir., 11200 block, Dec. 3. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 12000 block, Dec. 5. Property was stolen from a residence.

Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 12300 block, Dec. 3. An equipment was stolen from a vehicle.

Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 12300 block, Dec. 5. A ring was stolen from a location.

Monument Dr., 11600 block, Nov. 29. Wine was stolen from a business.

Steeplechase Dr., 2600 block, Dec. 2. Property was stolen from a residence.

Summershade Ct., 3000 block, Dec. 5. A wallet was stolen from a residence.

Willow Crescent Dr., 3300 block, Dec. 2. A package was stolen from a residence.

VEHICLE THEFT

Glengyle Dr., 2700 block, Nov. 29. A 2009 Subaru Forrester.

Franconia District

ROBBERY

Franconia Rd. and South Van Dorn St., 6:45 p.m. Nov. 30. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Backlick Rd., 7000 block, Dec. 2. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Beryl Rd., 6300 block, Nov. 29. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.

Beryl Rd., 6300 block, Dec. 3. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Commerce St., 7200 block, Dec. 5. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Commercial Dr., 6800 block, Dec. 5. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Curtier Dr., 6000 block, 1:03 a.m. Dec. 3. A person was sleeping in their apartment when someone was heard breaking in through a window.A 23-year-old Alexandria man was arrested.

Franconia Rd., 5100 block, Dec. 4. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Gunston Cove Rd., 9400 block, Dec. 5. A battery was stolen from a vehicle.

Heather Ridge Ct., 9200 block, Dec. 2. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

Heritage Hill Dr., 5700 block, Nov. 29. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Kingstowne Blvd., 5800 block, Dec. 5. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Lamar Dr., 7100 block, Dec. 2. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

Larne Lane and Pohick Rd., Dec. 3. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

Loisdale Rd., 6500 block, Dec. 2. A coat was stolen from a location.

Loisdale Rd., 6600 block, Dec. 2. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Loisdale Rd., 6600 block, Dec. 3. Shoes were stolen from a business.

Rose Hill Dr., 6100 block, Dec. 5. Liquor was stolen from a business.

Rose Hill Dr., 6200 block, Dec. 2. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

Springfield Towne Ctr., 6500 block, Nov. 29. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Suitcliffe Dr., 6400 block, Dec. 5. A credit card was stolen from a vehicle.

Terrapin Pl., 5900 block, Dec. 5. Medications were stolen from a vehicle.

Willowfield Way, 6200 block, Dec. 4. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFT

Frederick St., 6000 block, Dec. 2. A 2007 Jeep Wrangler.

Mason District

ASSAULTS

Lake St., 3400 block, 8:48 p.m. Dec. 1. Assault on law enforcement.

Payne St., 3400 block, Dec. 4. Malicious wounding.

ROBBERY

Arlington Blvd., 7400 block, Dec. 6. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Blvd., 7200 block, Nov. 29. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Beauregard St., 4800 block, Dec. 2. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Beauregard St., 4800 block, Dec. 4. Wine was stolen from a business.

Brooks Dr. and Collie Lane, Dec. 5. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Columbia Pike, 5700 block, Dec. 4. Jackets were stolen from a business.

Columbia Pike, 5800 block, Nov. 29. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Eastmoreland Rd., 7400 block, Dec. 2. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Gallows Rd., 3300 block, Dec. 2. A cellphone was stolen from a residence.

Glen Carlyn Dr., 3300 block, Dec. 2. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Leesburg Pike, 5100 block, Nov. 29. A video was stolen from a business.

Leesburg Pike, 5100 block, Dec. 5. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Leesburg Pike, 5500 block, Dec. 4. Shoes were stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 6200 block, Dec. 5. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 7200 block, Dec. 2. Liquor was stolen from a business.

Patrick Henry Dr., 3000 block, 9:25 p.m. Nov. 30. Attempted robbery.

Patrick Henry Dr., 3000 block, Dec. 2. Cash was stolen from a residence.

South Jefferson St., 3500 block, Dec. 3. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Woodburn Rd., 3200 block, Dec. 3. Cash was stolen from a business.

McLean District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Blvd., 7200 block, Dec. 4. Beer was stolen from a business.

Arlington Blvd., 8100 block, Dec. 2. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Dec. 2. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Cornerside Blvd., 1500 block, Dec. 2. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Cornerside Blvd., 1500 block, Dec. 3. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Cornerside Blvd., 1500 block, Dec. 4. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

District Ave., 2900 block, Nov. 29. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

District Ave., 2900 block, Dec. 2. A credit card was stolen from a location.

Heatherton Lane, 8100 block, Dec. 2. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Lee Hwy., 7500 block, Dec. 4. Keys and wallet were stolen from a residence.

Lee Hwy., 9400 block, Dec. 4. Cash was stolen from a residence.

Leesburg Pike, 8000 block, Dec. 2. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Leesburg Pike, 8100 block, Dec. 4. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Nutley St., 3000 block, Dec. 5. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Onyx Dr., 1500 block, Dec. 5. Property was stolen from a residence.

Rose Arbor Ct., 3000 block, Dec. 4. A package was stolen from a residence.

Thistle Ridge Lane, 9600 block, Dec. 2. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Thrasher Rd., 7100 block, Dec. 3. A bag was stolen from a residence.

Tysons Corner Ctr., 8100 block, Dec. 2. A key was stolen from a vehicle.

Van Fleet Dr., 6700 block, Dec. 5. Property was stolen from a residence.

VEHICLE THEFT

Fenwick Rd., 3000 block, Dec. 3. A 2004 Toyota RAV4.

Mount Vernon District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Blvd., 8400 block, Dec. 3. Medication was stolen from a residence.

Arlington Dr., 2700 block, Dec. 2. Decorations and bicycle were stolen from a residence.

Arlington Dr., 2800 block, Dec. 2. Property was stolen from a residence.

Arlington Dr., 2900 block, Dec. 2. Cigarettes were stolen from a business.

Audubon Ave., 7900 block, Dec. 3. Between 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. The victim returned home to find that someone had entered their home through the front door. Electronic devices and clothing were stolen.

Audubon Ave., 7900 block, Dec. 4. Cash was stolen from a location.

Beckner Ct., 8000 block, Dec. 3. Property was stolen from a residence.

Buckman Ct., 8000 block, Dec. 5. Cellphones were stolen from a residence.

Central Park Cir., 7900 block, Dec. 2. An electronic device was stolen from a residence.

Fairfield Ct., 7100 block, Dec. 2. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Fairhaven Ave., 2800 block, Dec. 4. Cash was stolen from a residence.

Fielding St., 4200 block, Dec. 5. Cash was stolen from a residence.

Flamingo Dr., 7800 block, Nov. 29. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Fort Farnsworth Rd., 2600 block, Dec. 2. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Frye Rd., 8400 block, Dec. 4. A beverage was stolen from a business.

Groombridge Way, 4400 block, Dec. 5. A check was stolen from a residence.

Oak Dr., 6700 block, between 9 p.m. Nov. 30 and 9 a.m. Dec. 1, The victim returned home and found that someone had entered her home through a basement window. Several boxes containing various household items were taken.

Parkers Lane, 2500 block, Dec. 4. A cellphone was stolen from a school.

Princeton Dr., 6400 block, Dec. 2. Between 8 a.m. Nov. 30 and 6:15 p.m. Dec. 2. The victim returned home to find that someone had entered the home through a rear door. Jewelry was stolen.

Prospect Terr., 6400 block, Dec. 3. A purse was stolen from a residence.

Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, Dec. 2. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7800 block, Dec. 2. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, Dec. 2. Clothing was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 8600 block, Dec. 3. Liquor was stolen from a business.

Sacramento Dr., 87900 block, Dec. 3. A backpack was stolen from a vehicle.

Shannons Green Way, 3700 block, Dec. 2. Property was stolen from a residence.

South Patrick St., 600 block, Dec. 2. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Stork Rd., 7800 block, Dec. 2. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Reston District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Astoria Cir., 2100 block, Dec. 5. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Business Center Dr., 1700 block, Dec. 2. A watch was stolen from a location.

Cleeve Hill Ct., 13300 block, Dec. 4. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Dranesville Rd., 1100 block, Nov. 29. Ornaments were stolen from a residence.

Graypine Pl., 12800 block, Dec. 2. A wallet was stolen from a location.

James Madison Cir., 2500 block, Dec. 4. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Kingsvale Cir., 1400 block, Dec. 4. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Whitewood Lane, 1700 block, Dec. 2. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Sully District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Asher Ct., 6100 block, Dec. 2. A package was stolen from a residence.

Beddingfield Ct., 6100 block, Dec. 3. A laptop was stolen from a vehicle.

Bentley Sq., 14700 block, Nov. 29. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Chantilly Shopping Ctr., 4300 block, Dec. 3. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Flamborough and Old Centreville roads, Dec. 3. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Green Trails Blvd., 14300 block, Nov. 29. Property was stolen from a school.

Maidstone Ct., 14800 block, Dec. 4. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Paddington Ct., 6400 block, Dec. 3. A package was stolen from a residence.

Saint Germain Dr., 14100 block, Dec. 2. Liquor was stolen from a business.

Stone Rd., 6300 block, Dec. 2. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Stonecroft Blvd., 4900 block, Dec. 4. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Summer Pond Dr., 6200 block, Dec. 3. A cellphone was stolen from a residence.

Trinity Pkwy., 5900 block, Dec. 4. A jacket was stolen from a location.

West Springfield District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Browns Pond Lane, 6700 block, Nov. 29. Between 6:05p.m. and 7:45p.m. The victims returned to find their home had been broken into through a rear door. Money and jewelry were taken.

Burke Centre Pkwy., 5700 block, Dec. 4. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Burke Commons Rd., 6000 block, Dec. 2. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Heritage Dr., 7800 block, Dec. 3. Beer was stolen from a business.

Jaydee Blvd., 9900 block, Dec. 3. A package was stolen from a residence.

Reservation Dr., 7500 block, Dec. 2. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Springfield Towne Ctr., 6300 block, Dec. 2. A purse was stolen from a location.

Sydney Rd., 6200 block, 4:22 p.m. Nov. 30. A man walked into his garage to find a juvenile inside. The teenager fled but was stopped. Petitions will be obtained for unlawful entry.

University Dr., 4500 block, Nov. 29. Cash was stolen from a residence.

Fairfax City

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax City Police Department. For information, call 703-273-2889.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Jermantown Rd., 3900 block, 1:28 p.m. Dec. 5. A cellphone was stolen from a store counter.

Lee Hwy., 11000 block, 8:17 p.m. Nov. 26. A female took merchandise and left the store without paying.

Main St., 9600 block, 2:23 p.m. Nov. 27. Three females took merchandise and left the store without paying.

Fairfax Blvd., 9700 block, 11:53 a.m. Nov. 30. An auto part was stolen from a vehicle.

Fairfax Blvd., 9800 block, 8:25 p.m. Nov. 30. Cash and property were stolen from six vehicles.

Old Lee Hwy., 3200 block, 2:26 p.m. Nov. 26. A man placed a power drill inside a backpack and left the store without paying.

VANDALISM

North St., 10300 block, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 3. Four vehicle tires were slashed in a parking garage.

Falls Church

These were among incidents reported by the Falls Church Police Department. For information, call 703-248-5056.

ASSAULTS

Broad St. W., 900 block, 7:12 p.m. Nov. 26. An assault was reported. A 55-year-old McLean man was arrested and charged.

Broad St. W., 1200 block, 5:52 p.m. Nov. 28. Threats were reported.

Hillwood Ave., 300 block, 1:02 a.m. Nov. 30. A fight was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Washington St. N., 300 block, 6 p.m. Nov. 27 to 8 a.m. Nov. 28. Roofing materials were stolen from behind a building.

Broad S. W., 1000 block, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 27 to 10:20 a.m. Nov. 28. Property was stolen from a building entered by force.

VANDALISM

Washington St. S., 400 block, 8 to 10:30 p.m. Dec. 1. A rock was thrown at a restaurant window.

Wilson Blvd., 6700 block, 2:27 a.m. Nov. 26. A restaurant was damaged. A 33-year-old Falls Church man and a 45-year-old Washington man were arrested and charged.

Herndon

These were among incidents reported by the Herndon Police Department. For information, call 703-435-6846.

ASSAULTS

Bluemont Ct., 1400 block, 8:26 a.m. Nov. 28. Assault reported.

Cordell Way, 700 block, 11:05 p.m. Nov. 30. Assault reported.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Monroe St., 1100 block, 9:14 a.m. Nov. 29. Theft reported.

VANDALISM

Bluemont Ct., 1400 block, 8:26 a.m. Nov. 28. Destruction of property.

Vienna

These were among incidents reported by the Vienna Police Department. For information, call 703-255-6396.

ASSAULTS

Cedar Lane SE, 10:35 p.m. Dec. 4. Two people fought.

Old Courthouse Rd. NE, 6:26 p.m. Dec. 5. Two people fought and property was damaged.

Patrick St. SE, 100 block, 10:59 p.m. Dec. 5. A tenant attempted to attack a landlord with a vacuum cleaner and threw a glass at him.

VANDALISM

Knoll St. NW, 400 block, 2 p.m. Nov. 29 to noon Nov. 30. Two vehicles were tampered with.

Tapawingo Rd. SE, 300 block, 9 p.m. Nov. 30 to 10 a.m. Dec. 1. A garage window at a residence was damaged.