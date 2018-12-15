Summit Corner Dr., 4200 block, 9:27 a.m. Dec. 10.
Andrew Lane, 11300 block, Dec. 12. Between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. A police K9 unit tracking a burglary found evidence a second home was broken into.
Annamohr Dr., 4800 block, Dec. 11. Between 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Residents returned to find their home had been entered. Personal items were stolen.
Centreville Rd., 3900 block, Dec. 6. A wallet was stolen from a location.
Chain Bridge Rd., 4100 block, Dec. 6. A cellphone was stolen from a location.
Dusty Wheel Lane, 12600 block, Dec. 10. A package was stolen from a residence.
Fair Lakes Shopping Ctr., 13000 block, Dec. 6. Electronics were stolen from a business.
Fairfax Corner Ave., 4200 block, Dec. 9. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Hazelnut Ct., 4500 block, Dec. 9. A wallet was stolen from a residence.
James Swart Cir., 11200 block, Dec. 9. Cash was stolen from a residence.
Judicial Dr., 10500 block, Dec. 9. Medication was stolen from a residence.
Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 12300 block, Dec. 9. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Lee Hwy., 11100 block, Dec. 11. A credit card was stolen from a location.
Lee Hwy., 11100 block, Dec. 12. Cigarettes were stolen from a business.
Legato Rd., 4100 block, Dec. 12. A laptop was stolen from a business.
Saint Augustine Lane, 3500 block, Dec. 12. Between 3:45 p.m. and 5:43 p.m. Officers responding to a residential alarm found the property had been entered. Jewelry and personal items were stolen.
Summer Shade Ct., 3000 block, Dec. 10. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.
Backlick Rd., 4800 block, Dec. 11. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Backlick Rd., 5500 block, Dec. 11. Cash was stolen from a location.
Farrington Ave., 6000 block, Dec. 9. Lights were stolen from a vehicle.
Harrington Falls Lane, 5500 block, Dec. 6. Tires and rims were stolen from a vehicle.
Hechinger Dr., 6900 block, Dec. 9. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Hydrangea Dr., 6000 block, Dec. 10. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Independence Way, 6000 block, Dec. 9. A scooter was stolen from a residence.
Indian Run Pkwy., 6200 block, Dec. 9. Keys were stolen from a vehicle.
Industrial Dr., 5600 block, Dec. 6. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Kimberly Anne Way, 5900 block, Dec. 10. Tires and rims were stolen from a vehicle.
Langton Dr., 5800 block, Dec. 9. Cash was stolen from a business.
Little River Tpk., 7200 block, Dec. 10. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Lockport Pl., 7300 block, Dec. 9. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Manchester Blvd., 7000 block, Dec. 6. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Pacific Lane, 6900 block, Dec. 9. Property was stolen from a residence.
Spring Garden Dr., 7000 block, Dec. 9. Detergent was stolen from a residence.
Springfield Towne Ctr., 6800 block, Dec. 6. Jewelry was stolen from a business.
Springfield Towne Ctr., 6800 block, Dec. 6. A wallet was stolen from a location.
Trumpington Ct., 5300 block, Dec. 6. A package was stolen from a residence.
Vincent Gate Terr., 5500 block, Dec. 9. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.
Waterfield Rd., 6400 block, Dec. 10. A necklace was stolen from a residence.
Electronic Dr., 6600 block, Dec. 9. A 2008 Ford F250.
Spring Summit Rd., 7400 block, Dec. 6. A 2001 Lexus RX3.
Annandale Rd., 3400 block, Dec. 9. Mail was stolen from a residence.
Antiopi St., 7800 block, 1:25 p.m. Dec. 11. A residence was entered and property was taken.
Apex Cir., 3200 block, Dec. 11. A credit card was stolen from a vehicle.
Arlington Blvd., 6100 block, Dec. 11. A wallet was stolen from a location.
Brunswick Forest Pass., 7900 block, Dec. 9. Medication was stolen from a residence.
Columbia Pike, 6500 block, Dec. 6. Cash was stolen from a residence.
Hummer Rd., 4100 block, Dec. 9. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Leesburg Pike, 5100 block, Dec. 6. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Leesburg Pike, 5100 block, Dec. 9. Clothing was stolen from a business.
Leesburg Pike, 5500 block, Dec. 10. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Leesburg Pike, 5500 block, Dec. 11. Boots were stolen from a business.
Leesburg Pike, 5800 block, Dec. 10. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Little River Tpk., 6200 block, Dec. 9. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Little River Tpk., 6200 block, Dec. 10. Liquor was stolen from a business.
Little River Tpk., 6200 block, Dec. 12. Sunglasses were stolen from a business.
Moncure Ave., 3500 block, Dec. 9. A cellphone was stolen from a location.
Pima St., 6400 block, Dec. 10. Property was stolen from a residence.
Seven Corners Ctr., 6200 block, Dec. 12. A purse was stolen from a business.
South George Mason Dr., 3800 block, Dec. 9. A wallet was stolen from a location.
South Jefferson St., 3500 block, Dec. 6. A wallet was stolen from a location.
South Jefferson St., 3500 block, Dec. 9. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
South Jefferson St., 3500 block, Dec. 11. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Manitoba Dr., 4800 block, Dec. 9. A 2002 Dodge Caravan.
Balls Hill Rd., 1400 block, Dec. 9. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.
Balls Hill Rd., 1400 block, Dec. 10. A wallet was stolen from a location.
Balls Hill Rd., 1400 block, Dec. 12. A package was stolen from a residence.
Blake Lane, 9400 block, Dec. 11. Cash was stolen from a location.
Burning Tree Dr., 1700 block, Dec. 9. A cellphone was stolen from a location.
Churchill Rd., 7300 block, Dec. 12. A credit card was stolen from a residence.
Evans Ct., 2100 block, Dec. 10. A package was stolen from a residence.
Fairfax Dr., 2800 block, Dec. 11. A debit card was stolen from a location.
Falstaff Rd., 8200 block, 7:11 a.m. Dec. 11. A family member of a homeowner responded to a smoke alarm alert at a residence. Property was missing and the rear glass door was broken.
Gallows Rd., 2900 block, Dec. 10. A purse was stolen from a location.
Georgetown Pike, 8800 block, Dec. 9. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.
Greensboro Dr., 8200 block, Dec. 6. A watch was stolen from a location.
Greensboro Dr., 8200 block, Dec. 9. Property was stolen from a residence.
Lee Hwy., 8400 block, Dec. 6. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Leesburg Pike, 8100 block, Dec. 12. A wallet was stolen from a location.
Raymond Ave., 1200 block, Dec. 12. 4:20 p.m. Officers responded to a report of an open door at a residence. They residence had been entered and ransacked.
Watson St., 8200 block, Dec. 9. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Arlington Dr., 2600 block, Dec. 9. Property was stolen from a residence.
Bayliss Pl., 6100 block, Dec. 9. Sunglasses were stolen from a vehicle.
Bluebonnet Dr., 8100 block, between Nov 28 and Dec. 10. A resident reported the home had been entered and property was taken.
Fenwick Dr., 5700 block, Dec. 9. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Fort Dr., 2400 block, Dec. 6. A cellphone was stolen from a residence.
North Kings Hwy., 5800 block, Dec. 9. Beer was stolen from a business.
Parkers Lane, 2500 block, Dec. 11. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.
Pinelake Ct., 8100 block, Dec. 12. Furniture was stolen from a residence.
Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, Dec. 6. A cellphone was stolen from a residence.
Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, Dec. 9. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.
Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, Dec. 11. A wallet was stolen from a location.
Richmond Hwy., 8400 block, Dec. 9. A cellphone was stolen from a residence.
Richmond Hwy., 8800 block, Dec. 9. A cellphone was stolen from a residence.
Sacramento Dr., 8700 block, Dec. 11. A cellphone was stolen from a location.
Vernon Square Dr., 7500 block, Dec. 9. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.
Virginia Hills Ave., 6400 block, Dec. 11. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.
Woodmont Rd., 6100 block, Dec. 10. A package was stolen from a residence.
Fenwick Dr., 5700 block, Dec. 9. A 2014 KIA Sorrento.
Cameron Glen Dr., 1800 block, Dec. 9. A cellphone was stolen from a location.
Centreville Rd., 2400 block, Dec. 6. Liquor was stolen from a business.
Cornelia Rd., 2500 block, Dec. 10. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.
Leesburg Pike, 11500 block, Dec. 9. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Parcher Ave., 13100 block, Dec. 6. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Saffold Way, 11100 block, Dec. 12. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.
Sunset Hills Rd., 11700 block, Dec. 9. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Tournament Dr., 12800 block, Dec. 6. Property was stolen from a residence.
Cocquina Dr., 2200 block, Dec. 9. A 2016 Honda CRV.
Belcher Farm Dr., 5700 block, Dec. 6. A package was stolen from a residence.
Chantilly Shopping Ctr., 4400 block, Dec. 6. Liquor was stolen from a business.
Cabells Mill Dr., 13700 block, Dec. 9. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Lee Hwy., 14700 block, Dec. 9. Beer was stolen from a business.
Ox Rd., 5600 block, Dec. 9. Cash was stolen from a business.
Post Corners Trail, 5800 block, Dec. 11. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Stone Rd., 5600 block, Dec. 9. A purse was stolen from a location.
Stonecroft Blvd., 4900 block, Dec. 6. A package was stolen from a residence.
Stonecroft Blvd., 4900 block, Dec. 6. Rims were stolen from a vehicle.
Stonecroft Blvd., 4900 block, Dec. 6. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Paddington Lane, 6300 block, Dec. 11. A 1997 Dodge Grand Caravan.
Braddock Rd., 10000 block, Dec. 10. A wallet was stolen from a location.
Burke Commons Rd., 6000 block, Dec. 6. Beer was stolen from a business.
Island Pl., 4400 block, Dec. 10. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Katherine Hanley Ct., 12900 block, Dec. 6. Property was stolen from a location.
Little River Tpk., 7400 block, Dec. 9. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Old Keene Mill Rd., 8400 block, Dec. 11. Cash was stolen from a location.
Ox Rd., 7100 block, Dec. 9. Purses were stolen from vehicles.
Ox Rd., 8900 block, Dec. 6. A laptop was stolen from a vehicle.
Power House Rd., 9000 block, Dec. 6. A diesel generator was stolen from a construction site.
Reiser Lane, 8200 block, Dec. 11. A package was stolen from a business.
Springfield Towne Ctr., 6500 block, Dec. 9. A wallet was stolen from a location.
New London Park Dr., 5400 block, Dec. 9. A 2009 Subaru Legacy.
Sideburn Rd., 5400 block, Dec. 6. A 2010 Honda Accord.
Oak St., 3900 block, 1:31 p.m. Dec. 11. A delivered package was stolen from a residence.
Oakwood Dr., 10900 block, 8:24 p.m. Dec. 11. Identity theft was reported.
Alabama Dr., 1100 block, 4:05 p.m. Dec. 9. Assault reported.
Elden St., 1200 block, 3:25 p.m. Dec. 5. Assault reported.
Grant St., 800 block, 7:48 p.m. Dec. 8. Assault reported.
Lopez Lane, 1100 block, 2:20 p.m. Dec. 4. Assault reported.
Alabama Dr., 600 block, 7:29 p.m. Dec. 3.
Alabama Dr., 600 block, 10:30 a.m. Dec. 8.
Branch Dr., 900 block, 2:10 p.m. Dec. 4. From vehicle.
Elden St., 1000 block, 7:52 p.m. Dec. 8.
Raven Tower Ct., 2100 block, 10:25 a.m. Dec. 6.
Whitworth Ct., 1100 block, 8:06 a.m. Dec. 4. From vehicle.
Charles St., 1000 block, 9:24 a.m. Dec. 9. Destruction of property.
Maple Ave. E., 200 block, 3:17 p.m. Dec. 7. Harassment reported.
Ross Dr. SW, 1300 block, 4:04 p.m. Dec. 7. A fight was reported. A juvenile was charged.
Cottage St. SW, 200 block, 8 p.m. Dec. 7 to 12:30 a.m. Dec. 8. A holiday decoration was stolen from a residence.
Hillcrest Dr. S W, 700 block, 12:30 to 2:15 p.m. Dec. 6. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.
Kingsley Rd. SW, 700 block, 10 p.m. Dec. 10 to 7:30 a.m. Dec. 11. Paintballs damaged a residence.