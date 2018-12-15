Fairfax County

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax County Police Department. For information, call 703-246-2253.

Fair Oaks District

ASSAULT

Summit Corner Dr., 4200 block, 9:27 a.m. Dec. 10.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Andrew Lane, 11300 block, Dec. 12. Between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. A police K9 unit tracking a burglary found evidence a second home was broken into.

Annamohr Dr., 4800 block, Dec. 11. Between 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Residents returned to find their home had been entered. Personal items were stolen.

Centreville Rd., 3900 block, Dec. 6. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Chain Bridge Rd., 4100 block, Dec. 6. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Dusty Wheel Lane, 12600 block, Dec. 10. A package was stolen from a residence.

Fair Lakes Shopping Ctr., 13000 block, Dec. 6. Electronics were stolen from a business.

Fairfax Corner Ave., 4200 block, Dec. 9. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Hazelnut Ct., 4500 block, Dec. 9. A wallet was stolen from a residence.

James Swart Cir., 11200 block, Dec. 9. Cash was stolen from a residence.

Judicial Dr., 10500 block, Dec. 9. Medication was stolen from a residence.

Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 12300 block, Dec. 9. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Lee Hwy., 11100 block, Dec. 11. A credit card was stolen from a location.

Lee Hwy., 11100 block, Dec. 12. Cigarettes were stolen from a business.

Legato Rd., 4100 block, Dec. 12. A laptop was stolen from a business.

Saint Augustine Lane, 3500 block, Dec. 12. Between 3:45 p.m. and 5:43 p.m. Officers responding to a residential alarm found the property had been entered. Jewelry and personal items were stolen.

Summer Shade Ct., 3000 block, Dec. 10. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.

Franconia District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Backlick Rd., 4800 block, Dec. 11. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Backlick Rd., 5500 block, Dec. 11. Cash was stolen from a location.

Farrington Ave., 6000 block, Dec. 9. Lights were stolen from a vehicle.

Harrington Falls Lane, 5500 block, Dec. 6. Tires and rims were stolen from a vehicle.

Hechinger Dr., 6900 block, Dec. 9. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Hydrangea Dr., 6000 block, Dec. 10. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Independence Way, 6000 block, Dec. 9. A scooter was stolen from a residence.

Indian Run Pkwy., 6200 block, Dec. 9. Keys were stolen from a vehicle.

Industrial Dr., 5600 block, Dec. 6. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Kimberly Anne Way, 5900 block, Dec. 10. Tires and rims were stolen from a vehicle.

Langton Dr., 5800 block, Dec. 9. Cash was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 7200 block, Dec. 10. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Lockport Pl., 7300 block, Dec. 9. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Manchester Blvd., 7000 block, Dec. 6. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Pacific Lane, 6900 block, Dec. 9. Property was stolen from a residence.

Spring Garden Dr., 7000 block, Dec. 9. Detergent was stolen from a residence.

Springfield Towne Ctr., 6800 block, Dec. 6. Jewelry was stolen from a business.

Springfield Towne Ctr., 6800 block, Dec. 6. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Trumpington Ct., 5300 block, Dec. 6. A package was stolen from a residence.

Vincent Gate Terr., 5500 block, Dec. 9. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Waterfield Rd., 6400 block, Dec. 10. A necklace was stolen from a residence.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Electronic Dr., 6600 block, Dec. 9. A 2008 Ford F250.

Spring Summit Rd., 7400 block, Dec. 6. A 2001 Lexus RX3.

Mason District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Annandale Rd., 3400 block, Dec. 9. Mail was stolen from a residence.

Antiopi St., 7800 block, 1:25 p.m. Dec. 11. A residence was entered and property was taken.

Apex Cir., 3200 block, Dec. 11. A credit card was stolen from a vehicle.

Arlington Blvd., 6100 block, Dec. 11. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Brunswick Forest Pass., 7900 block, Dec. 9. Medication was stolen from a residence.

Columbia Pike, 6500 block, Dec. 6. Cash was stolen from a residence.

Hummer Rd., 4100 block, Dec. 9. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Leesburg Pike, 5100 block, Dec. 6. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Leesburg Pike, 5100 block, Dec. 9. Clothing was stolen from a business.

Leesburg Pike, 5500 block, Dec. 10. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Leesburg Pike, 5500 block, Dec. 11. Boots were stolen from a business.

Leesburg Pike, 5800 block, Dec. 10. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 6200 block, Dec. 9. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 6200 block, Dec. 10. Liquor was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 6200 block, Dec. 12. Sunglasses were stolen from a business.

Moncure Ave., 3500 block, Dec. 9. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Pima St., 6400 block, Dec. 10. Property was stolen from a residence.

Seven Corners Ctr., 6200 block, Dec. 12. A purse was stolen from a business.

South George Mason Dr., 3800 block, Dec. 9. A wallet was stolen from a location.

South Jefferson St., 3500 block, Dec. 6. A wallet was stolen from a location.

South Jefferson St., 3500 block, Dec. 9. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

South Jefferson St., 3500 block, Dec. 11. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

VEHICLE THEFT

Manitoba Dr., 4800 block, Dec. 9. A 2002 Dodge Caravan.

McLean District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Balls Hill Rd., 1400 block, Dec. 9. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Balls Hill Rd., 1400 block, Dec. 10. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Balls Hill Rd., 1400 block, Dec. 12. A package was stolen from a residence.

Blake Lane, 9400 block, Dec. 11. Cash was stolen from a location.

Burning Tree Dr., 1700 block, Dec. 9. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Churchill Rd., 7300 block, Dec. 12. A credit card was stolen from a residence.

Evans Ct., 2100 block, Dec. 10. A package was stolen from a residence.

Fairfax Dr., 2800 block, Dec. 11. A debit card was stolen from a location.

Falstaff Rd., 8200 block, 7:11 a.m. Dec. 11. A family member of a homeowner responded to a smoke alarm alert at a residence. Property was missing and the rear glass door was broken.

Gallows Rd., 2900 block, Dec. 10. A purse was stolen from a location.

Georgetown Pike, 8800 block, Dec. 9. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Greensboro Dr., 8200 block, Dec. 6. A watch was stolen from a location.

Greensboro Dr., 8200 block, Dec. 9. Property was stolen from a residence.

Lee Hwy., 8400 block, Dec. 6. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Leesburg Pike, 8100 block, Dec. 12. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Raymond Ave., 1200 block, Dec. 12. 4:20 p.m. Officers responded to a report of an open door at a residence. They residence had been entered and ransacked.

Watson St., 8200 block, Dec. 9. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Mount Vernon District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Dr., 2600 block, Dec. 9. Property was stolen from a residence.

Bayliss Pl., 6100 block, Dec. 9. Sunglasses were stolen from a vehicle.

Bluebonnet Dr., 8100 block, between Nov 28 and Dec. 10. A resident reported the home had been entered and property was taken.

Fenwick Dr., 5700 block, Dec. 9. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Fort Dr., 2400 block, Dec. 6. A cellphone was stolen from a residence.

North Kings Hwy., 5800 block, Dec. 9. Beer was stolen from a business.

Parkers Lane, 2500 block, Dec. 11. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Pinelake Ct., 8100 block, Dec. 12. Furniture was stolen from a residence.

Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, Dec. 6. A cellphone was stolen from a residence.

Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, Dec. 9. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, Dec. 11. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Richmond Hwy., 8400 block, Dec. 9. A cellphone was stolen from a residence.

Richmond Hwy., 8800 block, Dec. 9. A cellphone was stolen from a residence.

Sacramento Dr., 8700 block, Dec. 11. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Vernon Square Dr., 7500 block, Dec. 9. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

Virginia Hills Ave., 6400 block, Dec. 11. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Woodmont Rd., 6100 block, Dec. 10. A package was stolen from a residence.

VEHICLE THEFT

Fenwick Dr., 5700 block, Dec. 9. A 2014 KIA Sorrento.

Reston District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Cameron Glen Dr., 1800 block, Dec. 9. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Centreville Rd., 2400 block, Dec. 6. Liquor was stolen from a business.

Cornelia Rd., 2500 block, Dec. 10. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Leesburg Pike, 11500 block, Dec. 9. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Parcher Ave., 13100 block, Dec. 6. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Saffold Way, 11100 block, Dec. 12. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Sunset Hills Rd., 11700 block, Dec. 9. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Tournament Dr., 12800 block, Dec. 6. Property was stolen from a residence.

VEHICLE THEFT

Cocquina Dr., 2200 block, Dec. 9. A 2016 Honda CRV.

Sully District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Belcher Farm Dr., 5700 block, Dec. 6. A package was stolen from a residence.

Chantilly Shopping Ctr., 4400 block, Dec. 6. Liquor was stolen from a business.

Cabells Mill Dr., 13700 block, Dec. 9. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Lee Hwy., 14700 block, Dec. 9. Beer was stolen from a business.

Ox Rd., 5600 block, Dec. 9. Cash was stolen from a business.

Post Corners Trail, 5800 block, Dec. 11. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Stone Rd., 5600 block, Dec. 9. A purse was stolen from a location.

Stonecroft Blvd., 4900 block, Dec. 6. A package was stolen from a residence.

Stonecroft Blvd., 4900 block, Dec. 6. Rims were stolen from a vehicle.

Stonecroft Blvd., 4900 block, Dec. 6. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFT

Paddington Lane, 6300 block, Dec. 11. A 1997 Dodge Grand Caravan.

West Springfield District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Braddock Rd., 10000 block, Dec. 10. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Burke Commons Rd., 6000 block, Dec. 6. Beer was stolen from a business.

Island Pl., 4400 block, Dec. 10. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Katherine Hanley Ct., 12900 block, Dec. 6. Property was stolen from a location.

Little River Tpk., 7400 block, Dec. 9. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Old Keene Mill Rd., 8400 block, Dec. 11. Cash was stolen from a location.

Ox Rd., 7100 block, Dec. 9. Purses were stolen from vehicles.

Ox Rd., 8900 block, Dec. 6. A laptop was stolen from a vehicle.

Power House Rd., 9000 block, Dec. 6. A diesel generator was stolen from a construction site.

Reiser Lane, 8200 block, Dec. 11. A package was stolen from a business.

Springfield Towne Ctr., 6500 block, Dec. 9. A wallet was stolen from a location.

VEHICLE THEFTS

New London Park Dr., 5400 block, Dec. 9. A 2009 Subaru Legacy.

Sideburn Rd., 5400 block, Dec. 6. A 2010 Honda Accord.

Fairfax City

Fairfax City

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax City Police Department.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Oak St., 3900 block, 1:31 p.m. Dec. 11. A delivered package was stolen from a residence.

Oakwood Dr., 10900 block, 8:24 p.m. Dec. 11. Identity theft was reported.

Falls Church

No incidents were reported by the Falls Church Police Department. For information, call 703-248-5056.

Herndon

Herndon

These were among incidents reported by the Herndon Police Department.

ASSAULTS

Alabama Dr., 1100 block, 4:05 p.m. Dec. 9. Assault reported.

Elden St., 1200 block, 3:25 p.m. Dec. 5. Assault reported.

Grant St., 800 block, 7:48 p.m. Dec. 8. Assault reported.

Lopez Lane, 1100 block, 2:20 p.m. Dec. 4. Assault reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Alabama Dr., 600 block, 7:29 p.m. Dec. 3.

Alabama Dr., 600 block, 10:30 a.m. Dec. 8.

Branch Dr., 900 block, 2:10 p.m. Dec. 4. From vehicle.

Elden St., 1000 block, 7:52 p.m. Dec. 8.

Raven Tower Ct., 2100 block, 10:25 a.m. Dec. 6.

Whitworth Ct., 1100 block, 8:06 a.m. Dec. 4. From vehicle.

VANDALISM

Charles St., 1000 block, 9:24 a.m. Dec. 9. Destruction of property.

Vienna

Vienna

These were among incidents reported by the Vienna Police Department.

ASSAULTS

Maple Ave. E., 200 block, 3:17 p.m. Dec. 7. Harassment reported.

Ross Dr. SW, 1300 block, 4:04 p.m. Dec. 7. A fight was reported. A juvenile was charged.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Cottage St. SW, 200 block, 8 p.m. Dec. 7 to 12:30 a.m. Dec. 8. A holiday decoration was stolen from a residence.

Hillcrest Dr. S W, 700 block, 12:30 to 2:15 p.m. Dec. 6. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

VANDALISM

Kingsley Rd. SW, 700 block, 10 p.m. Dec. 10 to 7:30 a.m. Dec. 11. Paintballs damaged a residence.